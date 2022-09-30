ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

How to watch the Milwaukee Bucks Abu Dhabi games

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are playing the first of two games in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, starting at 11 AM central time. The two teams will remain in Abu Dhabi and play another matchup on the same time on Saturday morning, both games can be found on NBATV.
MILWAUKEE, WI
How the Pistons’ preseason rotation will translate to the regular season

Detroit Pistons’ preseason is underway and there was plenty to glean from the first game. NBA preseason isn’t the only time in an NBA calendar year where overreactions run rampant. Players miss shots. Guys who average 30-plus minutes per game during the season play that much in the exhibition, or maybe they don’t play at all. Teams who are good might look bad. Teams who are bad might look good (no slight toward the Knicks, I promise).
DETROIT, MI
25-under-25: Evan Mobley is a two-way, NBA unicorn

Evan Mobley is a budding star with utterly unique two-way potential, representing the bright future of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sometimes you know a player is special and has what it takes to be an NBA superstar the moment you see them take the court as a rookie. Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley is one of the most recent examples of this phenomenon and has already established himself as one of the best young players in the NBA.
CLEVELAND, OH
Dolphins bring back familiar face as the teams 3rd QB with Tua out

The Miami Dolphins are digging up the bones of history bringing back a familiar quarterback to serve as the third QB with Tua Tagovailoa out. Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out this week and there is a better than no chance that he doesn’t play the following week against the Vikings. With only two healthy QBs on the roster, the Dolphins needed to add another one.
MIAMI, FL
