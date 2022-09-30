Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
This Jordan Two Trey Boasts A Slick Black/Grey Gradient
Did this upcoming Jordan Two Trey inadvertently hint at an upcoming Air Jordan 11 style?. The Two Trey silhouette is the latest in Jordan Brand’s efforts to mash up a variety of Air Jordans, usually from the epic Tinker Hatfield that overlapped with most of MJ’s Chicago Bulls days. That would be the AJ3 through the AJ15, with many styles from that range sprinkled into the Two Trey design. One such detail that stands out without effort is the patent leather mudguard from the Air Jordan 11, and this upcoming black/grey release introduces a new coor-blocking style that has never been seen before on the AJ11 or any of its variations.
sneakernews.com
A Mix Of Black, White, And Maroon Appears On The Nike Dunk High
The Nike Dunk High has dressed up in hundreds of ensembles since debuting in 1985. Recently, Peter Moore’s iconic design emerged in a style that places fan-favorite “Panda” colors alongside fall-friendly maroon. Akin to both the ubiquitous “Panda” Dunks and Air Jordan 1 ‘85 “Black/White” expected to...
sneakernews.com
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
sneakernews.com
Seldom Burgundy Accents Liven This “Grey/White” Nike Dunk Low
An endless amount of propositions has seemingly graced the Nike Dunk throughout its tactical revitalization over the past few years. After recently embarking on a medley of suede-dominant offerings, the Nike Dunk Low is returning to its clad leather construction fit with seldom Burgundy accents. Spare the “Team Red” color...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
The Nike Cortez “White/Black” Features Blue Flair On The Sole Unit
The Nike Cortez is in the midst of its 50th anniversary. In addition to tapping a number of high-profile of collaborators for special editions, the vintage running sneaker has maintained a steady flow of general releases. Recently, the Forrest Gump-approved silhouette emerged in a relatively simple “White/Black” ensemble. “Light Photo...
sneakernews.com
Spray-Painted Swooshes Make Their Way To The Nike Air Max 90
The latest in-line collection from The Swoosh has employed spray-painted Checks across a multitude of their lifestyle silhouettes. After exploring opposing white and black propositions with the Air Max Plus 3, the heralded Tinker Hatfield design from 1990 is now joining the fray with a dominant jet-black offering. Spare the...
sneakernews.com
Spray Painted Swooshes Liven This Crisp White Air Max Plus
Throughout the Air Max Plus’ reintroduction to the marketplace, The Swoosh has continued to experiment with seldom constructional changes such as its Speed Lacing counterpart and Spirograph-patterned propositions. Most recently employing a pitch-black spray paint stencil, the Air Max Plus 3 now indulges in a contrasting crisp white build.
sneakernews.com
The Nike SB Blazer Mid Adds Navy And Teal To Its Wardrobe
Following a string of reconstructed styles, the Nike SB Blazer Mid is back in its original skin. And for one of its upcoming Fall/Winter releases, the silhouette is keeping it simple with a blue-dominant colorway. Here, navy is used heavily throughout the shoe, dressing not just the lining and branding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
Yellow Swooshes Brighten Up This Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low
Fall is officially here, and the weather more than shows it. And while many have swapped out their pastels for neutrals this month, Jordan Brand is not yet ready to give up their bright colors. Instead, they’re carrying the energy over into the colder season with this floral, women’s exclusive take on the Air Jordan 1 Low.
sneakernews.com
Two Basketball Icons Merge On The Nike Air Force 1 “Command Force”
Over the course of its 40 year history, the Nike Air Force 1 has made references to dozens of other products from the Swoosh. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design emerged in a color combination and theme drawing inspiration from the Air Command Force from 1991. Co-signed by David Robinson...
sneakernews.com
Shooting Swooshes Appear On The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Just Do It”
The Nike Air Force 1 still has several high-profile collaborations in the works as part of its 40th anniversary, but its next proposition sees the Swoosh bring experimental touches to its own “Just Do It” series. Mostly clad in a classic white arrangement, the newly-surfaced pair features Nike’s...
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Warning Label Series Transitions To The SB Ishod
As The Swooshes’ latest signature skateboarding athlete, Ishod Wair has wasted no time since last November delving out his first silhouettes roster of colorways. From borrowing the tonal spectrums of his hometown New York teams to proposing more simplified offerings, the Nike SB Ishod is joining the brand’s latest in-brand collection featuring the inclusion of warning labels.
sneakernews.com
UNDERCOVER’s Nike Air Force 1 Low “Grey Fog” Releases On October 12th
UNDERCOVER may not currently have the mainstream cachet that other collaborators of the Swoosh do, but it’s played a pivotal role in marrying sport and fashion over the last decade. The partnership adds a tally to its expansive roster of product on October 12th as it drops a trio of the Nike Air Force 1 Low.
sneakernews.com
The adidas Yeezy 700 v3 “Fade Salt” Releases This Saturday, October 8th
Over the course of 2022, we’ve received very little in the way of Yeezy 700 v3 releases. adidas Yeezy is about to give the silhouette some overdue attention, however, as its “Fade Salt” colorway is scheduled to release this Saturday, October 8th. Teased in detail back in...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Gets Formal In “Cacao”-Colored Plaid
The Nike Air Force 1 continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a slew of experimental styles. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design emerged in shades of “Cacao” and plaid patterns. Tumbled leather takes over the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with profile swooshes opting for a pebbled style that contrasts their surroundings in a clean off-white. Labels on the tongue and upper heel panels follow suit, as does the oft-imitated midsole. Hits of brown divvy up the sole unit, forgoing the plaid print that animates the Air Force 1‘s lower heel.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash”
First teased in late December 2021, the Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash” finally debuts on October 5th. As the brand’s first Air Max silhouette produced entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the exaggerated design demonstrates what’s possible outside of traditional footwear manufacturing. The sneaker, which features the Swoosh’s boldest visible Air bubble yet, was produced in just 18 months, down from what likely would’ve taken two years. New Flyknit chenille construction appears across the upper, working with the robust cushioning underfoot for an improved sensorial experience to wearers. Lastly, the “Lemon Wash”-accented shoe features 20% recycled content by weight, contributing to Nike’s “Move to Zero” initiative.
sneakernews.com
A Nike Air Presto “Tour Yellow” Is On The Way
The Nike Air Presto has been in and out of favor since returning to the brand’s main lineup of products in the mid-2010s. Recently, the “t-shirt for your feet” emerged in a vibrant “Tour Yellow” colorway that seems more fit for Spring 2023 than the impending winter season.
sneakernews.com
Premium Elements Litter The Nike Air Max Plus “Beige”
From bungee cord fasteners to gradient mesh uppers and spirograph patterns, the Nike Air Max Plus has enjoyed a bevy of disparate propositions throughout the year. After experimenting with slightly disparate elements, the latest Tuned Air offering employs an unchanged premium aesthetic throughout. Replacing its mesh base for synthetic leather...
sneakernews.com
Nike Stacks Swooshes For Their Latest 40th Anniversary Air Force 1
The Air Force 1‘s year-long celebration is beginning to wind down to a close. And to ensure an exciting and memorable 40th, Nike has clothed the Bruce Kilgore-designed classic in a drove of new make-up. Its anniversary-themed collection, too, has welcomed many a new addition, including but certainly not limited to this deceptively simple colorway.
sneakernews.com
Premium Elements Reimagine The Women’s Exclusive Nike Blazer Mid Vintage “Olive”
With its roots sprouting from the hardwood, The Swoosh has taken its heritage-filled silhouette from the 80s and redressed it time and time again with a multitude of ambitious additions and removals. Seemingly never running out of room to explore the possibilities held within the Nike Blazer’s smooth leather panels, Nike’s vintage Victory aesthetic is making its way to the silhouettes mid-cut.
Comments / 0