Read full article on original website
Related
A Florida woman says she used duct tape and pillows to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian pummeled their home
A search and rescue effort is continuing in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which left behind a trail of destruction.
pethelpful.com
Dog Surrendered to Florida Shelter After Owner's Landlord Said He Was 'Too Heavy' Breaks Our Hearts
We would do anything for our dogs and could never imagine giving them up. Unfortunately, sometimes it can be out of some people's control and they are forced to give their dogs up to remain in their current housing situation. One pup was the victim of such a policy and the consequences are heartbreaking.
Florida Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Ian Danger
Hurricane Ian has been making headlines over the last couple of days, the Category 4 storm leaving millions of people without power and damaging homes across Florida. A lot of people (and their pets) have been able to evacuate and stay safe. However, some dogs have found themselves in a spot of bother. Fortunately, as we’ve seen during other storms before, people have been able to rescue a number of canines from danger.
Hurricane Ian Victim Goes Viral After Floating on Inflatable Pool in Her Flooded Home
From devastating power outages to battered buildings, Hurricane Ian’s unprecedented destruction has captured the attention of everyone in the last 48 hours. Now, a woman has gone viral after she turned an inflatable pool into a life raft. Troubling footage has recently emerged, showing a helpless woman floating in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
FL Weatherman Slammed for Posting Video of Cat Struggling in Hurricane Ian
A Florida weatherman is feeling Twitter’s wrath after posting a video of a struggling kitten in Hurricane Ian — and not being able to bring it to safety — as conditions in the area continue to worsen and pose life-threatening risks to anyone who dares to go out in the storm.
‘Yelp and then a splash.’ Gator eats dog, gets removed from Florida canal, residents say
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials trapped the alligator, the agency said.
Child dies after 19th-story balcony fall while family waits out hurricane
An 11-year-old boy in Florida died after he fell from a Panama City Beach resort balcony while his family was waiting out Hurricane Ian, authorities said.
Child's body is found in street by gym-goer after falling from third-floor balcony on family holiday in Florida
A four-year-old child has died after falling from the third floor balcony at a Florida resort. The youngster was on a family vacation at Laketown Wharf Resort in Florida when they fell to their death at around 4.30am. A fellow guest going to the on site gym discovered the child...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Massive Monitor Lizard Attempts to Break Into Florida Home
Although Floridians have to watch out for lurking alligators in their neighborhoods, there’s now a new threat: monitor lizards. Recently, one Florida resident was greeted by an uninvited guest when they discovered a monitor lizard trying to sneak in through a window. Like something from Godzilla, the clip, posted...
Viral Video Showing What Happens to Horses During Hurricanes Shocks Viewers
"This breaks my heart! I know you have to do it and it's for their safety, I just don't want them scared," one commenter said.
'I can't do this': Fort Myers Beach woman calls for help as Hurricane Ian's storm surge floods her home
Hope Labriola stood naked on her bed, the water rising in her mobile home, as Hurricane Ian roared overhead.
‘Don’t worry! Shark attacks are so rare’ : Woman dismissed grandchildrens’ fears moments before shark attack
A woman vacationing on a South Carolina beach dismissed concerns from her grandchildren about sharks moments before one bit her. Fifty-five-year-old Karren Sites, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, travelled in mid-August to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, hoping to enjoy the last weeks of summer break with her grandchildren and her husband. But just a day after they had arrived in the resort city, Ms Sites became one of the rare victims of shark attacks. “It was a perfect day on the beach. We were swimming and my grandkids kept saying, “What if there [are] sharks?” Ms Sites told The Independent on Friday....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heartbreaking photos show Florida rescuers save dogs from homes in Orange County as they shiver in blankets after wading through toxic floodwater
Heartbreaking photos show dogs and cats being rescued from homes in Orange County after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc across Florida this week. Wrapped in blankets, the pets shivered and snuggled close to their rescuers the brave crews waded through toxic floodwaters to get to them. Orange County Government shared the...
Mother-in-Law Furious After 6-Year-Old Isn’t Allowed to Visit to Escape 'Toxic Home'
Should in-laws always be allowed to have access to their grandchildren?. One of the main responsibilities of a parent is to protect their children from harm and ensure that they are growing up in a healthy and stable environment. With that said, not every parent is necessarily intentional about doing what's completely right for their kid.
Angry Father and Son Left Speechless When They Find Out Hunter Actually Eats The Deer
Man, I still have a hard time wrapping my head around this one. For as vile as a place as the internet can be, every so often, it graces you with a timeless classic. So why not revisit this one, coming to us from the fall of 2019 in Long Island, New York.
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
Heartbreak As Brave Bear Mom Who Fought Male on Cliff Found Dead With Cubs
Footage from June shows a male brutally attacking the female bear until they both fall over the edge of a cliff, and tumble down a steep decline.
WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone
A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
LOOK: Gruesome Photo Shows Whitetail Buck That Speared Itself Trying to Jump a Cemetery Fence
When animals like a whitetail buck come into areas they are not familiar with in life, then things can go really wrong. For a case in point, take a look at our photo right here. A whitetail buck ends up spearing itself. How did this happen? The buck was reportedly trying to jump a cemetery fence. As you can see, tragically it did not happen. The buck’s intestines can be seen in this photo. Sometimes, these viral photos will reflect what can happen in nature.
WLWT 5
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
Comments / 0