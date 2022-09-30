Read full article on original website
Related
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
xpn.org
Knifeplay trudges through dystopia in “Ryan Song” video
“Ryan Song” is the final single leading up to the release of Animal Drowning via Topshelf Records. Knifeplay’s final single ahead of their new album is out today. “Ryan Song” follows the bleak but beautiful tone of their previously released singles, and promises a record that reveals beauty in unlikely places, like stillness and apathy or worse, extravagant collapse and decay.
All-Time Favorite Country Music Songs (Opinion)
Country music is a popular genre of music found primarily in the United States and Canada. Country music superstar Garth Brooks performing.By Steve Jurvetson - edited by CPacker - CC BY 2.0.
Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser
Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Watch video for rare Joe Strummer solo tune “Fantastic,” featuring Eddie Vedder cameo
A music video for “Fantastic,” a previously unheard solo Joe Strummer song featured on Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years box set, has debuted on the late Clash frontman’s official YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of photos and candid archival footage of Strummer, and includes...
Corey Taylor Talks Songwriting and Slipknot Music with Fifth Grade Class
Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor talked to a fifth grade classroom about his band. Taylor’s appearance was a collaboration with the Craig Charles BBC radio show, where the singer was a guest, and was inspired by a North Dakota teacher who was teaching their class about time signatures using Slipknot’s music.
getnews.info
Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single
“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
Why Iron Maiden Just Changed the ‘Number of the Beast’ Track List
Iron Maiden have announced a vinyl reissue of The Number of the Beast in honor of the album’s 40th anniversary. However, there will be one change to the classic LP’s track list. "On this vinyl release we get the chance to put 'Total Eclipse' in its rightful spot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Robert Trujillo names surprising track as best Metallica introductory song
Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has revealed the song he believes is the best to introduce to prospective new fans of the metal icons. Across a 40-year career and 10 studio albums, the band have shared hundreds of songs, and Trujillo picked a somewhat off-the-wall choice for what he believes is the best one to play to listeners you hope to convert.
Dave Navarro Will Miss Jane's Addiction Upcoming Tour with Smashing Pumpkins Due to Long COVID
"I'm sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December," the guitarist said on Twitter Friday Dave Navarro on Friday announced he will not be attending Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkin's "Spirits On Fire" tour due to his lingering COVID-19 symptoms. "To all of the Jane's Addiction fans attending the Jane's/ Smashing Pumpkins 'Spirits On Fire' tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be...
LCD Soundsystem Releases Original Song ‘New Body Rhumba’ from ‘White Noise’
While a new Noah Baumbach movie (especially one that stars Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver) is always going to be a big event for the indie film community, the release of “White Noise” is an equally monumental moment for music fans. Indie rockers LCD Soundsystem, who haven’t released new music since the 2018 album “American Dream” hit shelves, have contributed a new original song for the film. Titled “New Body Rhumba,” the track serves as the backdrop for a massive dance number during the film’s closing credits. And if you can’t wait for “White Noise” to premiere in theaters November 25...
Review: Lambchop Shares New Proverbs From ‘The Bible’
If there’s one thing that’s remained consistent about Lambchop it’s their abject inconsistency. An ever-shifting collective, helmed by the band’s sole constant, Kurt Wagner, its members have never been hesitant about diving deeply into varied textures that descend well below the surface of melody and mayhem. Given the album title and names of certain songs—“Whatever, Mortal,” “A Major Minor Drag,” “Dylan at the Mousetrap,” “Police Dog Blues,” etc.—the mystery is thickened throughout, and even a close listen to the lyrics doesn’t necessarily offer any insight into Wagner’s mindset. Nevertheless, the music is consistently compelling, making one willing to follow those sounds to whatever pull and parameters they might lead.
The FADER
Honey Dijon announces new album Black Girl Magic
Honey Dijon has announced details of a new album. Black Girl Magic is the DJ and producer's second album and will be released on November 18 via Classic Records. "Show Me Some Love," featuring vocals from Channel Tres and Sadie Walker, can be heard below. Black Girl Magic also features...
iheart.com
MISSISSIPPI MASS CHOIR LIVE RECORDING XI
Some of the faces have changed since the Mississippi Mass Choir first recorded in October 1988, at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, MS, but the music ministry of “Serving God Through Song” remains consistent and persistent. The award-winning, internationally acclaimed gospel choir is still on a mission to draw souls closer to Christ.
Slipknot return to the apex on experimental maelstrom The End, So Far
Iowa’s masked machine Slipknot get freaky on album seven The End, So Far
Comments / 0