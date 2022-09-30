ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.5 WOKQ

The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport

You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
FREEPORT, ME
Massachusetts Man Grows Record-Breaking Pumpkin

The theme at this year’s Topsfield Fair seems to be go big or go home. On the same weekend a Warren, Massachusetts, man devoured the estimated equivalent of 200 hot dogs in seven minutes (after which, I assume his theme became just needing to go), a Tyngsborough man provided some vindication to our friend Charlie Brown, according to MassLive.com. There for all to see sat the Topsfield Fair’s Great Pumpkin; the greatest of all time, as a matter of fact.
TYNGSBOROUGH, MA
A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Maine

It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America

There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
MAINE STATE
Here Are 30 ‘Mountains’ in Maine Worth Making Your Next Hike

I don't have to tell anyone that Maine is a mountainous state. Numerous ranges call Maine home, and many mountains have national appeal. There are 4,000 footers, 360 degree summits, coastal gems, challenging climbs, and picturesque terrains. What's best is the incredible variety of mountains Maine has. All shapes, sizes,...
MAINE STATE
Does This TikTok By a Maine Celeb Reek of Hilarious or Crazy Cat Lady?

Before this even gets out of hand, let me preface this right off the bat -- I love Meredith Steele (you may know her better as @babiesofsteele on TikTok.) This isn't an article to slam her or make her out to be a "crazy cat lady" -- honestly, I wouldn't call someone I think is a legit crazy cat lady, a crazy cat lady. Because I feel like a crazy cat lady would be so crazy that she'd sneak her cat into my house and have it eat my jugular.
MAINE STATE
Here Are 19 Stunning Scenic Drives You Have to Take in Maine

Rocky shores, sandy beaches, gorgeous mountain peaks, stunning farmland, we truly have it all. No matter what landscape you personally find to be the most ‘beautiful’, a drive through Maine will present many varieties. I may be biased but I love so many different things about this state,...
MAINE STATE
Get in the Spirit With These New Hampshire-Inspired Halloween Costumes

It's that time of year again, folks. If you haven't already, it's time to start planning what you're gonna be for Halloween this year. And yes, this reminder doesn't just apply to the kiddos and families out there. This writer's in her 20s and loves finding an excuse to dress up for the holiday, whether that's for a get-together, local Halloween event, or other occasion. It's all part of the fun, after all, and who says adults can't enjoy the festivities, too?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Maine’s Largest Fair Returns and It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever Before

You know I'm talking about the 172nd Annual Fryeburg Fair. The Fryeburg Fair was started actually in March of 1851 when a few local farmers and merchants got together and decided to show off their harvest, produce, cattle and wares to the community. It's grown just a tiny bit. The Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agriculture fair and the second biggest in New England only to the Big E (Eastern States in Massachusetts).
MAINE STATE
The Deadly Truck From the Original ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie is Sitting Abandoned in a Maine Yard

If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.
MAINE STATE
I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day

I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
MAINE STATE
