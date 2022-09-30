ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

SFGate

The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot

Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California.  • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
CANYON, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area has been site of notorious serial killers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that a fatal shooting in Oakland might be linked to a serial killer in Stockton brings back painful memories of serial killers with links to the Bay Area in the past. KRON4 News remembers five of the most brutal killers who left their mark on the region. The Zodiac killer […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Remembering Sacheen Littlefeather's Bay Area legacy from Alcatraz to Novato

Sacheen Cruz Littlefeather, a local Native American activist, model and actress famous for refusing Marlon Brando's Oscar for Best Actor in "The Godfather" at the 1973 Academy Awards, died Sunday in Novato. She was 75. Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75. pic.twitter.com/OlpsoItlCw— The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 3, 2022 The night Littlefeather took the stage disrupted the...
NOVATO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area link to possible serial killer

The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose to sweep homeless from ‘Field of Dreams’

Homeless residents living near Mineta San Jose International Airport are in a panic knowing that in just a few days they will have nowhere to live. Starting Friday, San Jose will disband a makeshift homeless RV camp where more than 100 people are living. City officials estimate more than 140 RVs, trailers, campers and cars—many inoperable—have moved into the baseball field in Columbus Park at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets. The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September.
SAN JOSE, CA
tinybeans.com

It’s Family Fall Festival Time in the Bay Area

Family-friendly fall festivals and fairs in the Bay Area that are a perfect family outing. Fall is officially here and with our perfect mid-70s weather, that also means it’s also family fall festival season! So grab the kids, put on your seasonal scarf, and head to one of these events in the Bay Area. Not to be confused with Halloween festivals in the Bay Area, pumpkin patches that deliver more than just pumpkins, or Bay Area corn mazes that are also a ton of fun, these Bay Area festivals and fall fairs are community fests and cultural events—picture autumn lights and on-the-vineyard harvest festivals that will delight, awe, inspire, and fill you with treats in a different kind of way. Find your next family-friendly fall festival and fair near San Francisco below and get ready to celebrate all the wonderful things that the fall season has to offer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Where to Watch (or Avoid) the Fleet Week Air Show Like a Local

However you feel about Fleet Week and the Blue Angels — as in, whether you consider it a thrilling, jaw-dropping spectacle or just a noise-filled, pain-in-the-ass event — the city of San Francisco is in it together, screeching planes and all. There are plenty of events that take place during Fleet Week, including ship tours and the Parade of Ships, but the acrobatics of the jets during the air show are what most people recall when the event is done. This year, the air show is happening Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9, from noon to 4 p.m., with the Blue Angels soaring through the sky from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; there’s also a practice run scheduled for Thursday, October 6, sometime between 12:30 to 6 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report

People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
benitolink.com

Eat, Drink, Savor: The fantastic and surreal world of Layde Cakes

Brittani Diehl is an unlikely-looking warrior, but when called to battle in the 12th season of Food Network’s “Halloween Wars,” she was quick to engage. Though falling in the first round of battle, the Hollister native and owner of Layde Cakes was not discouraged, and she has returned home to continue baking and decorating the elaborate cakes she has become famous for creating.
HOLLISTER, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Homeless People Sue Liberal City for Taking Their Belongings, Kicking Them Out of Public Spaces

Multiple homeless individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness sued the city of San Francisco, California, Tuesday for allegedly arresting people lacking available shelter and destroying belongings, without providing affordable housing options. The city has subjected homeless people to “ongoing criminalization and property destruction practices,” according to the lawsuit. It contends...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
