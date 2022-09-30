Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon UsJames Patrick
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This WeekCadrene HeslopMountain View, CA
Related
Historic San Jose haunted house returns with 'most terrifying' tour ever
The haunted house tour at the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose opened again last weekend in what officials at the historic estate say felt like a return to normal.
Penthouse apartment in iconic Bay Area flatiron building hits the market at $1.5 million
The historic building played a central role in an acclaimed 2018 movie.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This CA restaurant is a hidden gem, Tripadvisor says. And it’s on an artificial island
A California restaurant was named one of the “Top 10 Hidden Gems in the U.S.” by Tripadvisor. Mersea Restaurant & Bar in San Francisco’s Treasure Island ranked No. 2 in the country in the “hidden gem” subcategory on Tripadvisor’s “2022 Best of the Best Restaurants” list.
The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot
Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California. • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Area has been site of notorious serial killers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that a fatal shooting in Oakland might be linked to a serial killer in Stockton brings back painful memories of serial killers with links to the Bay Area in the past. KRON4 News remembers five of the most brutal killers who left their mark on the region. The Zodiac killer […]
Remembering Sacheen Littlefeather's Bay Area legacy from Alcatraz to Novato
Sacheen Cruz Littlefeather, a local Native American activist, model and actress famous for refusing Marlon Brando's Oscar for Best Actor in "The Godfather" at the 1973 Academy Awards, died Sunday in Novato. She was 75. Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75. pic.twitter.com/OlpsoItlCw— The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 3, 2022 The night Littlefeather took the stage disrupted the...
San Francisco native among one of Blue Angel pilots flying for Fleet Week 2022
"It is surreal, this is where it all started for me," said Lt. Goossens at his alma mater St. Ignatius College Preparatory, sharing his journey of becoming a pilot.
National Taco Day: Best tacos in the Bay Area, according to Yelp
(KRON) — It’s not just Taco Tuesday today, it’s also National Taco Day. In honor of the annual day of observance of taco fandom, KRON4 has assembled a list of the best tacos in the Bay Area, according to Yelp. According to Yelp users, top honors go to a spot in Oakland known for its […]
RELATED PEOPLE
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
This California trail has the most beautiful fall foliage I’ve ever seen
Head to the eastern Sierra for epic leaf-peeping on this underrated hike just outside Mammoth Lakes.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area link to possible serial killer
The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
San Jose to sweep homeless from ‘Field of Dreams’
Homeless residents living near Mineta San Jose International Airport are in a panic knowing that in just a few days they will have nowhere to live. Starting Friday, San Jose will disband a makeshift homeless RV camp where more than 100 people are living. City officials estimate more than 140 RVs, trailers, campers and cars—many inoperable—have moved into the baseball field in Columbus Park at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets. The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tinybeans.com
It’s Family Fall Festival Time in the Bay Area
Family-friendly fall festivals and fairs in the Bay Area that are a perfect family outing. Fall is officially here and with our perfect mid-70s weather, that also means it’s also family fall festival season! So grab the kids, put on your seasonal scarf, and head to one of these events in the Bay Area. Not to be confused with Halloween festivals in the Bay Area, pumpkin patches that deliver more than just pumpkins, or Bay Area corn mazes that are also a ton of fun, these Bay Area festivals and fall fairs are community fests and cultural events—picture autumn lights and on-the-vineyard harvest festivals that will delight, awe, inspire, and fill you with treats in a different kind of way. Find your next family-friendly fall festival and fair near San Francisco below and get ready to celebrate all the wonderful things that the fall season has to offer.
Family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe believe bones found in town of Pioneer may be hers
The Gabe family has been searching for months for the remains of their daughter Alexis. Now, there may be a break in the case.
KTVU FOX 2
South Bay family mourns hit & run death of beloved patriarch
Milpitas, CA - A South Bay family is grieving the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was struck and killed as she crossed a street in Walnut Creek on Saturday. The driver fled and has not been found, according to police. "You took my 44-year-old wife away from...
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her Claim
A California Wells Fargo customer gets scammed on Zelle, and the scammer laughs in her face after she sends him the money, and demands it back. When she files a claim with her bank, they deny her claim because "she initiated it."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
Where to Watch (or Avoid) the Fleet Week Air Show Like a Local
However you feel about Fleet Week and the Blue Angels — as in, whether you consider it a thrilling, jaw-dropping spectacle or just a noise-filled, pain-in-the-ass event — the city of San Francisco is in it together, screeching planes and all. There are plenty of events that take place during Fleet Week, including ship tours and the Parade of Ships, but the acrobatics of the jets during the air show are what most people recall when the event is done. This year, the air show is happening Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9, from noon to 4 p.m., with the Blue Angels soaring through the sky from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; there’s also a practice run scheduled for Thursday, October 6, sometime between 12:30 to 6 p.m.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report
People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: The fantastic and surreal world of Layde Cakes
Brittani Diehl is an unlikely-looking warrior, but when called to battle in the 12th season of Food Network’s “Halloween Wars,” she was quick to engage. Though falling in the first round of battle, the Hollister native and owner of Layde Cakes was not discouraged, and she has returned home to continue baking and decorating the elaborate cakes she has become famous for creating.
arizonasuntimes.com
Homeless People Sue Liberal City for Taking Their Belongings, Kicking Them Out of Public Spaces
Multiple homeless individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness sued the city of San Francisco, California, Tuesday for allegedly arresting people lacking available shelter and destroying belongings, without providing affordable housing options. The city has subjected homeless people to “ongoing criminalization and property destruction practices,” according to the lawsuit. It contends...
People
334K+
Followers
54K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 2