Bachelorette Alum Garrett Yrigyoen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar
Garrett Yrigyoen has been dating the yoga instructor for two years Garrett Yrigyoen is ready to walk down the aisle with Alex Farrar. The former Bachelorette contestant revealed on Sunday that he is engaged to his girlfriend of two years. Yrigyoen, 33, shared photos from the proposal on Instagram, including a shot of the reality star getting down on one knee aboard a yacht. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it," he captioned the post. "I love you so much Alexandra." He added, "I can't wait to spend forever...
Nick Viall Shares His Biggest Dating Mistake: I Prioritized 'My Ego Over My Heart'
Nick Viall is opening up about his journey to finding love. The former Bachelor star, 42, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast to discuss his new book Don't Text Your Ex Happy Birthday, relationships, hook-up culture and what he's learned along the way. When asked by...
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband of 14 Years Cory Hardrict: 'Not Without Sadness'
Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are calling it quits after 14 years of marriage. On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister alum, 44, announced the couple's split in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory...
Love Is Blind's Iyanna Officially Files for Divorce From Jarrette
Watch: Love Is Blind Season 2 Stars Iyanna & Jarrette Are Divorcing. Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones could not make their love last outside the pods. Nearly two months after the Love Is Blind stars announced their split, Iyanna officially filed for divorce in Chicago, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. The 12-year-old...
Renée Zellweger ‘helped plan’ Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s birthday party
Renée Zellweger played a big part in her boyfriend Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s 3rd birthday party. When an Instagram user asked Anstead, 43, where Zellweger, 53, was when he posted party photos on Saturday, the former “Wheeler Dealers” host clarified that his girlfriend was not only in attendance but “helped plan the whole” event. “Two lucky boys!” he added. Anstead went on to tell his followers that his youngest child had “the best time” at the bash and “laughed so hard.” “I’m going to be finding confetti and glitter for the next few months,” he wrote. “Totally worth it! … I love how kids...
The Talk's Natalie Morales Has Found Happiness In Daytime Television After Today Show Departure
"News can be really heartbreaking," Morales shares as she announces her return to hard news as a correspondent with CBS's 48 Hours during Hispanic Heritage Month Natalie Morales appears relaxed and at home as she hugs her co-hosts moments before going live for CBS's The Talk. The 50-year-old is clapping her hands and attempting to dance in her high heels, clearly captivated by the filled in studio crowd's excitement. "After so many years, I need laughter in my life. I am so happy," says Morales, who was announced today as a new...
Colin Hanks on How Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are as Grandparents: They Give a 'Lot of Sugar'
Colin Hanks is revealing how his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, are at handling their grandparent duties. The actor, 44, joined Monday's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, where he shared that his parents are "great" at being grandparents to his two daughters Olivia, 11, and Charlotte, 9.
Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowksi Are Reportedly ‘Spending A Lot of Time Together’—We Can’t Believe This Is Happening!
This story was originally posted on 08/30/22 titled: Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowksi Are Reportedly ‘Secretly Dating’ After Divorce Bombshell: ‘He Asked Her Out’ Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowksi are both on the mend from messy ...
Jeopardy! Co-Host Ken Jennings Shares a Rare Photo of His Teenage Son Dylan
The father and son share a striking resemblance Ken Jennings has been hosting Jeopardy! for over a year and now is starting to get more personal with fans. Ken, 48, is well known by fans of the game show dating back to his 74-game winning streak in 2004. While the contestant turned host always has all the answers, he has left fans with some questions about his home life. However, he changed that over the weekend with a sweet tweet and a rare photograph of his son Dylan. On...
Vampire Diaries Co-Creator Julie Plec Reveals She Had a Cancerous Tumor on Her Kidney
Plec made the revelation while speaking at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala on Saturday Julie Plec, co-creator of The Vampire Diaries, is opening up about a cancerous tumor she had and the importance of early detection. During Saturday night's Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala, Plec, 50, accepted the Barbara Berlanti Hero Award by telling the story of a "friend" who she said had blemishes on her face that weren't healing. As she explained at the event at Santa Monica Barker Hangar, the spots on her face were revealed...
Jerry O'Connell Calls Wife Rebecca Romijn the 'Future of 'Beverly Hills' ' in 'Housewives' Pitch to Andy Cohen
Jerry O'Connell thinks his wife Rebecca Romijn has what it takes to hold a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills diamond. O'Connell laid out a major proposal for host Andy Cohen during the couple's joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday,: "I'm actually here to talk to Andy tonight about possibly an open seat on the Beverly Hills Housewives."
Brad Pitt Is 'Having Fun' with Newly Single Emily Ratajkowski: Source
The Oscar-winning actor has been spending time with the model, who filed for divorce from her husband of four years in September As Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski continue to spend time together, an industry source says in the new issue of PEOPLE that the actor is "having fun" getting to know the model/actress. PEOPLE previously reported that the Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor, 58, and Ratajkowski, 31, have been hanging out in recent weeks. Now, multiple insiders are giving a clearer picture of the...
Rebecca Gayheart's Daughter Billie, 12, Looks All Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Mom
The mother-daughter duo stepped out Saturday night for the 2022 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, California Rebecca Gayheart enjoyed a special mother-daughter night out this weekend! On Saturday, the actress attended the 2022 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, California, where her 12-year-old daughter Billie made a rare appearance alongside her mom. The pair posed together on the red carpet, both wearing black outfits for the night out. Billie looked all grown up in a mini dress with a black polka dot overlay and heels. Gayheart sported a velvet one-shoulder...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos with Chris Pratt and Their Daughters on Nature Walk
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt are enjoying the fall foliage with their little girls. On Monday, the author shared a series of scenic photos on Instagram from a nature walk with her actor husband and their two daughters, Eloise Christina, 4 months, and Lyla Maria, 2. The couple and...
Usher Shares Photos of His 'Lil Bosses' Sire and Sovereign in Suits Celebrating Their Birthdays
Usher is raising two "lil bosses!" The R&B star shared pictures from a photo shoot for son Sire Castrello and daughter Sovereign Bo in celebration of their birthdays. He began by posting Sovereign's photos in celebration of her second birthday on Sept. 24. The toddler is adorably dressed in a suit with her hair in pigtails.
Meghan Markle Breaks Down 'Toxic' Asian Stereotypes in First New Podcast Episode Since the Queen's Death
The Duchess of Sussex was joined by Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling to break down the trope of the "Dragon Lady" on Archetypes Meghan Markle's podcast is back. After a hiatus in releasing new episodes of Archetypes following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, Spotify dropped the latest edition of the Duchess of Sussex's podcast on Tuesday. Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling joined Meghan to break down the trope of the "Dragon Lady." The duchess opened the episode by recalling the diversity of cultures she was exposed to while...
Charli D'Amelio Admits She Was Nervous Having Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in 'DWTS' Audience
Charli D'Amelio had a few extra jitters on Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars thanks to her boyfriend Landon Barker's dad Travis Barker and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian. "I think it's so nice to have my friends and family here to support me. It definitely means a lot," Charli,...
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Relationship: A Look Back
From being a ‘90s power couple to co-parenting together, here's a look at Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's relationship Back in the '90s, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were one of Hollywood's "it" couples. After starring in the hit film Cruel Intentions together, Witherspoon and Phillippe quickly became a beloved duo. The young couple ended up getting married and went on to have two kids, their daughter Ava and son Deacon. A few years after tying the knot, however, Witherspoon and Phillippe split up, finalizing their divorce in 2008....
Giada De Laurentiis Says Daughter Jade, 14, 'Found Her People' at Her New High School
"She loves the freedom that she now has," Giada De Laurentiis tells PEOPLE of daughter Jade Autumn brought about many changes for Giada De Laurentiis' daughter, but the new 9th grader is sailing through her first few weeks back in the classroom. The Food Network star told PEOPLE that Jade, 14, started her freshman year at a brand new school, which follows a "less academic and more artsy" curriculum. "I think that she's found her people. It's so wonderful to see that in high school," De Laurentiis says of...
