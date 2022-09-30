ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
People

Bachelorette Alum Garrett Yrigyoen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar

Garrett Yrigyoen has been dating the yoga instructor for two years Garrett Yrigyoen is ready to walk down the aisle with Alex Farrar. The former Bachelorette contestant revealed on Sunday that he is engaged to his girlfriend of two years. Yrigyoen, 33, shared photos from the proposal on Instagram, including a shot of the reality star getting down on one knee aboard a yacht. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it," he captioned the post. "I love you so much Alexandra." He added, "I can't wait to spend forever...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Page Six

Renée Zellweger ‘helped plan’ Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s birthday party

Renée Zellweger played a big part in her boyfriend Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s 3rd birthday party. When an Instagram user asked Anstead, 43, where Zellweger, 53, was when he posted party photos on Saturday, the former “Wheeler Dealers” host clarified that his girlfriend was not only in attendance but “helped plan the whole” event. “Two lucky boys!” he added. Anstead went on to tell his followers that his youngest child had “the best time” at the bash and “laughed so hard.” “I’m going to be finding confetti and glitter for the next few months,” he wrote. “Totally worth it! … I love how kids...
CELEBRITIES
People

The Talk's Natalie Morales Has Found Happiness In Daytime Television After Today Show Departure

"News can be really heartbreaking," Morales shares as she announces her return to hard news as a correspondent with CBS's 48 Hours during Hispanic Heritage Month Natalie Morales appears relaxed and at home as she hugs her co-hosts moments before going live for CBS's The Talk. The 50-year-old is clapping her hands and attempting to dance in her high heels, clearly captivated by the filled in studio crowd's excitement. "After so many years, I need laughter in my life. I am so happy," says Morales, who was announced today as a new...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Godwin
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Dylan Barbour
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Doja Cat
People

Jeopardy! Co-Host Ken Jennings Shares a Rare Photo of His Teenage Son Dylan

The father and son share a striking resemblance Ken Jennings has been hosting Jeopardy! for over a year and now is starting to get more personal with fans. Ken, 48, is well known by fans of the game show dating back to his 74-game winning streak in 2004. While the contestant turned host always has all the answers, he has left fans with some questions about his home life. However, he changed that over the weekend with a sweet tweet and a rare photograph of his son Dylan. On...
CELEBRITIES
People

Vampire Diaries Co-Creator Julie Plec Reveals She Had a Cancerous Tumor on Her Kidney

Plec made the revelation while speaking at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala on Saturday Julie Plec, co-creator of The Vampire Diaries, is opening up about a cancerous tumor she had and the importance of early detection. During Saturday night's Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala, Plec, 50, accepted the Barbara Berlanti Hero Award by telling the story of a "friend" who she said had blemishes on her face that weren't healing. As she explained at the event at Santa Monica Barker Hangar, the spots on her face were revealed...
CELEBRITIES
People

Jerry O'Connell Calls Wife Rebecca Romijn the 'Future of 'Beverly Hills' ' in 'Housewives' Pitch to Andy Cohen

Jerry O'Connell thinks his wife Rebecca Romijn has what it takes to hold a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills diamond. O'Connell laid out a major proposal for host Andy Cohen during the couple's joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday,: "I'm actually here to talk to Andy tonight about possibly an open seat on the Beverly Hills Housewives."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Stranger Things#Actor
People

Brad Pitt Is 'Having Fun' with Newly Single Emily Ratajkowski: Source

The Oscar-winning actor has been spending time with the model, who filed for divorce from her husband of four years in September As Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski continue to spend time together, an industry source says in the new issue of PEOPLE that the actor is "having fun" getting to know the model/actress. PEOPLE previously reported that the Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor, 58, and Ratajkowski, 31, have been hanging out in recent weeks. Now, multiple insiders are giving a clearer picture of the...
CELEBRITIES
People

Rebecca Gayheart's Daughter Billie, 12, Looks All Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Mom

The mother-daughter duo stepped out Saturday night for the 2022 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, California Rebecca Gayheart enjoyed a special mother-daughter night out this weekend! On Saturday, the actress attended the 2022 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, California, where her 12-year-old daughter Billie made a rare appearance alongside her mom. The pair posed together on the red carpet, both wearing black outfits for the night out. Billie looked all grown up in a mini dress with a black polka dot overlay and heels. Gayheart sported a velvet one-shoulder...
BRENTWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Meghan Markle Breaks Down 'Toxic' Asian Stereotypes in First New Podcast Episode Since the Queen's Death

The Duchess of Sussex was joined by Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling to break down the trope of the "Dragon Lady" on Archetypes Meghan Markle's podcast is back. After a hiatus in releasing new episodes of Archetypes following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, Spotify dropped the latest edition of the Duchess of Sussex's podcast on Tuesday. Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling joined Meghan to break down the trope of the "Dragon Lady." The duchess opened the episode by recalling the diversity of cultures she was exposed to while...
WORLD
People

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Relationship: A Look Back

From being a ‘90s power couple to co-parenting together, here's a look at Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's relationship Back in the '90s, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were one of Hollywood's "it" couples.  After starring in the hit film Cruel Intentions together, Witherspoon and Phillippe quickly became a beloved duo. The young couple ended up getting married and went on to have two kids, their daughter Ava and son Deacon. A few years after tying the knot, however, Witherspoon and Phillippe split up, finalizing their divorce in 2008....
CELEBRITIES
People

Giada De Laurentiis Says Daughter Jade, 14, 'Found Her People' at Her New High School

"She loves the freedom that she now has," Giada De Laurentiis tells PEOPLE of daughter Jade Autumn brought about many changes for Giada De Laurentiis' daughter, but the new 9th grader is sailing through her first few weeks back in the classroom.  The Food Network star told PEOPLE that Jade, 14, started her freshman year at a brand new school, which follows a "less academic and more artsy" curriculum. "I think that she's found her people. It's so wonderful to see that in high school," De Laurentiis says of...
CELEBRITIES
People

People

334K+
Followers
54K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy