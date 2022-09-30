Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.
LJWORLD
Man who died in fatal accident near Lecompton was rural Lawrence resident
Authorities have named Cole D. Rodenbeek, 39, of rural Lawrence, as the man who died in an accident Saturday near Lecompton. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson George Diepenbrock said Tuesday that the cause and circumstances of the accident were still under investigation. As the Journal-World reported, one person was...
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
Kansas felon caught with meth during Manhattan traffic stop
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop in Manhattan. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of S. 3rd Street and Fort Riley Boulevard for a traffic violation, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence man, 43, was person killed by police Sunday
Lawrence police shot and killed Michael S. Blanck, 43, of Lawrence, Sunday evening, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. “Preliminary information indicates that shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Lawrence Police Department received a report of a burglary and broken window at a residence at 1715 E. 21st Terrace in Lawrence,” according to a news release from the KBI Monday.
KCTV 5
Road rage leads to man being shot in Merriam
Man convicted in double murder of Wisconsin brothers pleads guilty to federal charges. Pam Diemel, the mother of Nick and Justin, used strong language to describe the pain she and her family have felt for more than three years.
KCTV 5
Crews in KCK prevent blaze from spreading to library
Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf.
KCTV 5
KCK police investigate fatal shooting inside apartment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened inside an apartment on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at an apartment located near the intersection Springfield Boulevard and Troup Avenue just before noon. The neighborhood is a block west of N. 3rd Street. When...
KCTV 5
Plaza Middle School student in custody after gun found in backpack
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement reported no injuries and classes were operating as normal Tuesday morning after a handgun was reported at a Platte County middle school. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated law enforcement was made aware of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun in his...
Kansas police arrest 2 on drug, child endangerment charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people were arrested by the Topeka Police Department on Monday following a narcotics search warrant in southeast Topeka. According to the TPD, at 2:44 a.m. on Oct. 3 the TPD served a narcotics search warrant in the 700 block of southwest Fairlawn Road as the result of a traffic stop. While […]
WIBW
RCPD investigates after man punched, gun ditched, women jumped
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Manhattan are investigating after a man was punched in the face and a gun was ditched and two women were jumped. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials were called to the 600 block of N Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville with reports of a battery.
KMBC.com
FBI looking for suspects after bank robbery in Leawood, Kansas
LEAWOOD, Kan. — The FBI in Kansas City is looking for two suspects after a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Leawood, Kansas. The Oct. 3 incident happened just around 12:15 p.m. The Kansas City FBI office is investigating the robbery at BMO Harris Bank on 8840 State Line Road.
WIBW
19-year-old Texan arrested after cocaine found during traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from Texas was arrested after cocaine was found in a vehicle during a Jackson Co. traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, a deputy stopped a silver Chevy pickup for a traffic violation. Officials did not say where.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police investigate 93 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Almost 100 drivers discovered someone smashed their way inside of their vehicles during a string of car break-ins in Overland Park. Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who damaged vehicles in Overland Park near 138th and Metcalf last Thursday and Friday. Investigators say...
WIBW
Teen injured after fall from Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries after they fell out of a Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that emergency crews were called to the parking lot of Shawnee Heights High School at 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd. around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Topeka police search for information into shooting that injured one
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for information about a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, officials were called to the 3000 block of SE Powell with reports of a shooting. When...
KCTV 5
Man charged following this weekend’s fatal stabbing in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard. Officers went there after receiving a call about...
News Channel Nebraska
Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas
BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
KCTV 5
De Soto wrangles with how to handle gender identity in school
The investigation "revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional
Riley County Arrest Report October 3
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COLE JACOB GRITTON, 24, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. ALAN GEOVANNY CASTANEDA BOJORQUES,...
