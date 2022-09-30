Livermore City Council plans to take a shot at gun buybacks, offering gifts for participants

Read full article on original website
Narrowly-divided Antioch council officially enacts ordinance limiting rent increases
The Antioch City Council has officially passed its rent stabilization ordinance, waiving a second reading usually necessary to make such new policy official. In front of another packed house of supporters at its Sept. 27 meeting, the council again voted 3-2 in favor, with Mayor Pro Tem Michael Barbanica and Councilmember Lori Ogorchock dissenting.
Fentanyl forum: San Joaquin County town hall seeks to educate community on opioid crisis
San Joaquin County officials will host a town hall meeting Monday, Oct. 3, in Stockton to educate youth and families about the dangers of fentanyl, a crisis impacting the community. The virtual and in-person fentanyl awareness meeting will be held at the San Joaquin County Office of Education’s Wentworth Education...
Health Plan of San Joaquin announces $15 million investment to address homelessness
A local health plan program is investing approximately $15 million to build up shelters and housing projects in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties to address homelessness, Health Plan of San Joaquin announced Thursday. Health Plan of San Joaquin, which serves over 400,000 Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the area, will allocate funds...
Hayward offering grant funding for groups interested in hosting cultural events
Funding is coming available for people and community groups who want to hold cultural and special events in Hayward, city officials said. The money will be available in the 2023-24 fiscal year starting July 1. City officials have established new rules for requesting and awarding of funding for cultural and...
Special interests fuel funding war as San Jose mayoral race breaks campaign cash records
THE AMOUNT OF funds flooding into San Jose’s mayoral race is breaking the record books — with almost $2.4 million spent in special interest money to date. With a little over a month before San Jose elects its next mayor, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan are locked in a hotly contested — and expensive — race. The two candidates have collectively raised $1.78 million since June to fuel their campaigns, with Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out at the end of the year.
Two Contra Costa first responders honored as Public Safety Heroes by Rep. Thompson
Two first responders have been named 2022 Contra Costa County Public Safety Heroes by Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena). Martinez police Sgt. Zach Lekse and Crockett-Carquinez fire Capt. John Angell were both recognized for the honor. Each year, Thompson honors first responders in his district who have gone above and...
Mill Valley fire agencies considering merger, will hold public meeting to discuss process
City and fire officials are considering consolidating the Mill Valley Fire Department into the Southern Marin Fire Protection District. Alongside the Southern Marin district’s fire chief, Mill Valley’s assistant city manager will file a request on Oct. 3 for the City Council and the Southern Marin Fire District’s board of directors to apply for the annexation of the local fire department.
All hands on deck: Oakland PD will shuffle assignments to get upper hand on violence
The Oakland Police Department is reorganizing to deploy additional officers in East Oakland and parts of West Oakland, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said. The move comes amid another violent week that saw the city’s 96th slaying this year on Tuesday, and a mass shooting at a high school campus Wednesday that wounded six adults.
‘We’re all in this together’: Water managers say conservation alone won’t stop drought
A group of state and local water system officials gathered at Google’s Mountain View campus recently to tout the benefits of conservation as California faces the likely prospect of a fourth consecutive year of drought. Standing amid landscaping and office space designed to reduce potable water use by 60...
Oakland students, staff call for an end to gun violence after second school shooting in a month
Student leaders say they haven’t felt safe at school and call for changes in district’s use of culture and climate ambassadors. Oakland Unified student and staff leaders are pleading for an end to gun violence in the city after six people were shot on an East Oakland campus Wednesday afternoon — Oakland’s second school shooting in a month.
Contra Costa County lifts health orders that expanded COVID-19 testing access early in pandemic
Contra Costa County health officials lifted a trio of health orders this week that expanded the availability of COVID-19 testing in the early months of the pandemic. The orders authorized COVID testing at locations operated by OptumServe, directed laboratories to report COVID test results to local and state public health agencies and required health care facilities to provide COVID testing.
UC Berkeley parents fed up with student safety at residence halls
Parents are angry and fed up with the lack of safety for their children at residence halls at University of California at Berkeley, one of the world’s premier schools. Trespassers are getting into the residence halls, prompting some parents to organize to hire security, said a parent who attended a safety meeting Thursday with university officials. The parent Kimberly Plummer has a 17-year-old daughter attending UC Berkeley and living in the residence hall.
San Mateo County DA drops criminal charges against Indiana car builder in Batmobile case
The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced has dismissed criminal charges against the owner of an Indiana specialty car shop that sheriff’s deputies raided in July. District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said Monday his office will drop charges of felony theft by false pretense and felony diversion of...
UC researchers finally may have solved how to recycle plastic bags into something useful
POLYETHYLENE PLASTICS — IN particular, the ubiquitous plastic bag that blights the landscape — are notoriously hard to recycle. They’re sturdy and difficult to break down, and if they’re recycled at all, they’re melted into a polymer stew useful mostly for decking and other low-value products.
AC Transit to drop onboard mask mandate
The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped considerably in recent weeks, although riders will still be encouraged to wear a mask if they choose to do so.
DA Jenkins names former San Mateo County prosecutor to SF Innocence Commission seat
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has appointed her first member of the Innocence Commission, an independent advisory group that investigates wrongful convictions of the innocent. Jenkins announced Julia Cervantes — former prosecutor in San Mateo County, San Francisco and Brooklyn — will act as a liaison between the district...
Fleet Week ready to dazzle Bay Area crowds in annual salute to military service personnel
Anchors aweigh! Fleet Week is upon us, with the annual showcase of military ships and planes to parade around the Bay Area’s seas and skies. Through Oct. 11, onlookers will flock to Fisherman’s Wharf, Marina Green and other spots along the water to catch a glimpse of air shows and see massive naval ships in person.
Contra Costa voters can stay informed with fall election previews on local cable stations
Contra Costa County voters can learn more about the candidates on the upcoming ballot by tuning in to their local TV channels. Various local channels are broadcasting a series of local “Election Previews” — voter education forms intended to give voters the chance to stay informed before the Nov. 8 general election.
Integrating Bay Area public transit moving slow but steady, report says
Bay Area transit agencies are making slow but steady progress toward a seamless system that puts users first. That’s according to a recent report—authored by Seamless Bay Area, SPUR, Bay Area Council, TransForm, Silicon Valley Leadership Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley—that examines factors like cost and accessibility for transit agencies including VTA, BART and Caltrain. It marks the one-year anniversary of the Transformation Action Plan, which lays out 27 ways to revamp public transit across the region’s 27 agencies.
‘Fatal to fish’: Valley Water sued by watchdog group alleging poor environmental practices
Bay Area environmental watchdog San Francisco Baykeeper has filed suit against the Santa Clara Valley Water District for allegedly violating the California Constitution and the Fish and Game Code through its water management practices. “Valley Water has failed for years to manage its waters in a manner that protects fish...
