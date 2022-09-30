ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Livermore City Council plans to take a shot at gun buybacks, offering gifts for participants

By Tony Hicks, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
Local
California Government
Livermore, CA
Government
LocalNewsMatters.org

Special interests fuel funding war as San Jose mayoral race breaks campaign cash records

THE AMOUNT OF funds flooding into San Jose’s mayoral race is breaking the record books — with almost $2.4 million spent in special interest money to date. With a little over a month before San Jose elects its next mayor, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan are locked in a hotly contested — and expensive — race. The two candidates have collectively raised $1.78 million since June to fuel their campaigns, with Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out at the end of the year.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Mill Valley fire agencies considering merger, will hold public meeting to discuss process

City and fire officials are considering consolidating the Mill Valley Fire Department into the Southern Marin Fire Protection District. Alongside the Southern Marin district’s fire chief, Mill Valley’s assistant city manager will file a request on Oct. 3 for the City Council and the Southern Marin Fire District’s board of directors to apply for the annexation of the local fire department.
MILL VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland students, staff call for an end to gun violence after second school shooting in a month

Student leaders say they haven’t felt safe at school and call for changes in district’s use of culture and climate ambassadors. Oakland Unified student and staff leaders are pleading for an end to gun violence in the city after six people were shot on an East Oakland campus Wednesday afternoon — Oakland’s second school shooting in a month.
OAKLAND, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Contra Costa County lifts health orders that expanded COVID-19 testing access early in pandemic

Contra Costa County health officials lifted a trio of health orders this week that expanded the availability of COVID-19 testing in the early months of the pandemic. The orders authorized COVID testing at locations operated by OptumServe, directed laboratories to report COVID test results to local and state public health agencies and required health care facilities to provide COVID testing.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

UC Berkeley parents fed up with student safety at residence halls

Parents are angry and fed up with the lack of safety for their children at residence halls at University of California at Berkeley, one of the world’s premier schools. Trespassers are getting into the residence halls, prompting some parents to organize to hire security, said a parent who attended a safety meeting Thursday with university officials. The parent Kimberly Plummer has a 17-year-old daughter attending UC Berkeley and living in the residence hall.
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
LocalNewsMatters.org

AC Transit to drop onboard mask mandate

The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped considerably in recent weeks, although riders will still be encouraged to wear a mask if they choose to do so.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Integrating Bay Area public transit moving slow but steady, report says

Bay Area transit agencies are making slow but steady progress toward a seamless system that puts users first. That’s according to a recent report—authored by Seamless Bay Area, SPUR, Bay Area Council, TransForm, Silicon Valley Leadership Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley—that examines factors like cost and accessibility for transit agencies including VTA, BART and Caltrain. It marks the one-year anniversary of the Transformation Action Plan, which lays out 27 ways to revamp public transit across the region’s 27 agencies.
TRAFFIC
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy