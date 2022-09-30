Can Falcons rely on Cordarrelle Patterson to carry the load all season?

The reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week will likely have to play a big role Sunday if the Falcons hope to take down the Cleveland Browns at home, but two days away from practice has some concerned about Cordarrelle Patterson’s ability to sustain his hot start throughout the course of a 17-game season.

During his breakout 2021 campaign, Patterson’s production did tail off in the final stretch, so Falcons fans hope that the team’s plan to rest their star running back throughout the week pays dividends later on. However, the question of Patterson carrying the load later in the season is something that has crossed the mind of Falcons' play-by-play voice Wes Durham.

“I worry about the 17-week number, I don’t worry about the three-week number. I’m cognoscente of where we are in week 12 in the long term…I don’t care if he doesn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday because I know what he can do on Sunday,” Durham told The Steakhouse on 92.9 The Game.

It goes noted that head coach Arthur Smith joined Dukes & Bell this week to say that Patterson (knee) showing up on the injury report is not a concern.

Through two weeks of the season, Patterson is third in the NFL with 302 yards on the ground behind Browns RB Nick Chubb and Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley. The Falcons' identity as a run-first attack is no accident with Durham saying the team’s start lines up with the “philosophical principals” of head coach Arthur Smith as we saw in Tennessee. Patterson will need help in sustaining the rushing attack, which is something Durham will be looking out for on game day.

“Patterson is a big piece of what Atlanta is going to do. For me, I think the most important piece is starting to see who else is involved in this. Tyler Allgeier—I’m there. I think he can run hard. I also think he can put some things in motion that really cause people to pause and he’s a tough-guy runner. I like the way they change pace with Avery Williams, so I’m excited about the run game but the Patterson workload is a thing for me,” he said.

Patterson and the Falcons offense will be facing a Browns front that may be without Myles Garrett after the star DE was involved in a single-car crash this week that left him with a bicep and shoulder strain.