Ian left at least $38 million in home damage in St. Johns County; first responders made 26 high-water rescues
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Even though it wasn’t as bad as it could have been, St. Johns County officials said Tropical Storm Ian still left millions of dollars in damage in its wake when it blew through the area last week. St. Johns County Commissioners were briefed Thursday...
St. Johns County water restriction lifted
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — After the damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents were asked to limit their water usage momentarily. Monday the restriction was lifted and St. Augustine residents are allowed to use their water per usual. The sewer services have returned to their regular operations according to...
Business owners: If you had storm damage in St. Johns County, here’s what to do
St. Augustine, Fla. — If you own a business in St. Johns County that was damaged during Hurricane Ian, you’re asked to complete a Business Damage Assessment Survey. The survey is a partnership between the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and the Florida Division of Emergency Management. >>>...
County by county: How to get rid of storm debris in Northeast Florida
As debris from Ian continues to pile up across Northeast Florida, many property owners are wondering about ways to get rid of their storm debris now. Jacksonville homeowner Patricia Botz said she will wait on her regular hauler to remove debris. “I cleaned all day yesterday and cut grass, and...
List: Sandbag do’s and don’ts after a storm
After many Florida residents obtained sandbags ahead of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane in Southwest Florida, several counties are offering some information on what to do with those after the storm. Sarasota County shared a helpful list of do’s and don’ts for leftover sand:...
Warmer under sunny skies, Flooding continues along the St. Johns
Sunny and warmer today. This warming trend will continue through the end of the week. Flooding remains a concern at times of high tide along the St. Johns and its tributaries. Today: Sunny and warmer. Sunny skies with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind NW/SE 5-10 mph. Clear and calm overnight with patchy fog.
Davis Shores residents digging out as St. Augustine begins debris pickup after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine residents were still cleaning up their homes from storm debris and floodwater damage Saturday, two days after Ian left a trail of destruction across Florida. The city started yard debris pick up Saturday for all the areas hardest hit by the storm. In St. Augustine’s Davis Shores neighborhood, homes on the street flooded and residents left damaged items out in front of their homes for pickup Saturday.
'It kind of looks like a bomb went off here': Resident describes a stretch of Old A1A in Summer Haven
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — "That was a paved road!" Jerry Lutinski points in disbelief to the northern part of Old A1A in Summer Haven. Monday, days after Hurricane Ian whipped Southern St. Johns County, that stretch along the beach is not recognizable as a road. "It kind of looks...
Help is on the way: Northeast Florida officials role out Monday to extend a helping hand down south
Law enforcement officials from all across Northeast Florida have packed up their things, gathered their crews and headed down south early Monday morning to help out fellow sheriff’s offices impacted by Hurricane Ian’s devastating aftermath. Flagler County. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly told News4JAX Sunday that members of...
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
Baby Luca and the Secret Meatball: Local family has a bright spot after Ian floods their St. Augustine eatery
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It was the dream of Jon Sandroni. "I did a lot of work myself. Watching it all go was pretty devastating," he says. Sandroni and his father poured their own sweat and money into creating Celestino's Wine Bar on Anastasia Island, just down from the Bridge of Lions.
Hurricane Ian couldn’t topple this popular Florida landmark
The rumors aren’t completely true. After Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida last week, there was talk that it completely took out a popular landmark in Florida, the Sanibel Lighthouse on Sanibel Island. An iconic landmark since 1884, the lighthouse is still standing even after Ian’s wrath — sort of....
‘Everything floated’: Home after home damaged by floodwaters in parts of St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE Fla — Many homes across the city of St. Augustine have water damage from Hurricane Ian and now clean-up efforts are underway. Action News Jax spotted one home after another ravaged by the storm. There were items that were supposed to be inside the home, out on...
St. Johns County announces garbage collection make-up day
St. Augustine, Fla. — If your trash pickup was missed because of severe weather cancellations, St. Johns County has scheduled a make-up day. Garbage will be picked up Saturday, Oct. 1, for residents whose trash was originally scheduled to be picked up on Thursday or Friday. No recycling, yard...
By the numbers: 620,000 Floridians still without power in wake of Ian; death toll varies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Emergency Management held a news conference Monday morning to give an update on recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. As of Monday, most of the efforts are concentrated in Southwest Florida where the storm made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm carrying maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Crews have been scrambling since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Cayo Costa Island on Wednesday to help those affected.
Harrowing Videos Show Ian Storm Surge Breach Sea Wall, Flood St. Augustine
High tide exacerbated the flooding through the coastal city.
'The more you risk, the more you save': Firefighters make rescues in St. Augustine during Ian
A photo shows Hardus Oberholzer saving a little girl, one of 26 rescues in St. Augustine. He say it will stick with him forever.
'There's symbolism in what we're trying to do tonight' | St. Augustine restaurant opens its doors 36 hours after flooding, losing power
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — "We had the water level basically come up to this top brick," Stephen Hutson said, pointing to the top of a brick wall about four feet off the ground. Catch 27 is a restaurant in the heart of historic St. Augustine. It's about as Florida as a place can get. The title stands for fresh caught fish and Florida being the 27th state.
