ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU Indigenous Studies students call for action after ancestral remains discovered in campus museum collections

By Maya Hodison
lawrencekstimes.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Area school takes stand against bullying

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Elmont Elementary School is participating in National Bullying Prevention Month. National Bullying Prevention Month coincides with Kansas’ Anti-Bullying Awareness Week, which was passed as a resolution by the Kansas Senate and the Kansas State Board of Education. During the first week of October, schools across the state observe the week.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Education
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Education
KAKE TV

Some Kansas students upset about guidance on gender identity

DE SOTO, Kansas (KCTV) -- Another local school district is wrangling with how to handle gender identity in school. Monday night, several students expressed their concern to the De Soto school board over a document sent to teachers titled, “Guidance Related to Preferred Names, Pronouns and Gender Identity.” Some of the guidance is due to a new state law that could affect other districts.
DE SOTO, KS
KSNT News

Topeka family holds fundraiser raising awareness of domestic violence

TOPEKA (KSNT) – October is domestic violence awareness month. On Saturday, a local family held a fundraiser in honor of a loved one, who died because of domestic violence. “One person, every 10 days is killed by domestic violence,” Lynette Grandstaff said, “My daughter being one of them. This is completely preventable.” 20 year old […]
TOPEKA, KS
University Daily Kansan

KU Health System recommends mixing COVID-19 booster with seasonal flu shot

When Watkins Health Center announced they would be hosting several free flu clinics, they added the fact that COVID-19 booster shots would also be available at that time. Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of Infection and Prevention Control at the University of Kansas Health System, said that their official recommendation was to get both shots at the same time.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Peoples#Local Life#Biodiversity#Human Remains#Isp#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Linus College#Ku Indigenous Studies#Native American
LJWORLD

Rally in Leavenworth to call for renewed investigation into 1988 disappearance of Randy Leach

Family and friends of Randy Leach will hold a rally this week to encourage an investigation into his 1988 disappearance. On Wednesday at noon at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, Randy’s mother, Alberta Leach, is asking for supporters to help advocate for the sheriff to take a fresh look into Randy’s case with the help of a cold case task force, according to an announcement from those involved with the “Help Find Randy Leach” rally. As the Journal-World recently reported, Alberta and others have renewed calls to investigate the case.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

The Raven Book Store’s bestsellers for Oct. 4, 2022 (Sponsored post)

Note from the Times: This bestseller list comes to us straight from The Raven Book Store in Lawrence. See other editions of the list here. We’re still riding high on how great our 35th Anniversary Celebration was last month, and our bestseller list is too!. Numbers 1, 2, 3,...
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
WIBW

Teen injured after fall from Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries after they fell out of a Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that emergency crews were called to the parking lot of Shawnee Heights High School at 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd. around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with reports of an injury accident.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas county sees population boost

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. warns residents of emergency vehicle activity at care facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has warned residents that they may see emergency vehicles active at several long-term care facilities, but they should not be alarmed. Between Oct. 4 and 6, Shawnee County says its Department of Emergency Management and the Health Department - along with 19 long-term care facilities and hospitals - will conduct a community exercise with law enforcement officials.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

One-of-a-kind fitness park comes to Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new fitness park, the only one of its kind in Kansas, is receiving a warm reception on Monday. The new FitLot fitness park was officially welcomed to the capital city during a dedication ceremony in Topeka by members of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and Shawnee County Commissioners. The […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy