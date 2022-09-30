KU Indigenous Studies students call for action after ancestral remains discovered in campus museum collections

Read full article on original website
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
Kansas City high school teacher under state investigation
Kansas City's Center High School placed a teacher on leave as it investigates claims that a teacher sent students inappropriate messages.
History made at Fort Leavenworth as 1st Black general takes command at base
Tuesday marked a historic day at the Fort Leavenworth military base during a change of command as Lt. Gen Milford H. Beagle was sworn in as the first Black person to lead the base.
Area school takes stand against bullying
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Elmont Elementary School is participating in National Bullying Prevention Month. National Bullying Prevention Month coincides with Kansas’ Anti-Bullying Awareness Week, which was passed as a resolution by the Kansas Senate and the Kansas State Board of Education. During the first week of October, schools across the state observe the week.
KAKE TV
Some Kansas students upset about guidance on gender identity
DE SOTO, Kansas (KCTV) -- Another local school district is wrangling with how to handle gender identity in school. Monday night, several students expressed their concern to the De Soto school board over a document sent to teachers titled, “Guidance Related to Preferred Names, Pronouns and Gender Identity.” Some of the guidance is due to a new state law that could affect other districts.
Kansas City-based Ripple Glass sells to largest glass recycler in North America
Ripple Glass, a Boulevard Brewing-founded organization, has been acquired by Strategic Materials Inc., North America's largest glass recycler.
Topeka family holds fundraiser raising awareness of domestic violence
TOPEKA (KSNT) – October is domestic violence awareness month. On Saturday, a local family held a fundraiser in honor of a loved one, who died because of domestic violence. “One person, every 10 days is killed by domestic violence,” Lynette Grandstaff said, “My daughter being one of them. This is completely preventable.” 20 year old […]
University Daily Kansan
KU Health System recommends mixing COVID-19 booster with seasonal flu shot
When Watkins Health Center announced they would be hosting several free flu clinics, they added the fact that COVID-19 booster shots would also be available at that time. Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of Infection and Prevention Control at the University of Kansas Health System, said that their official recommendation was to get both shots at the same time.
LJWORLD
Rally in Leavenworth to call for renewed investigation into 1988 disappearance of Randy Leach
Family and friends of Randy Leach will hold a rally this week to encourage an investigation into his 1988 disappearance. On Wednesday at noon at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, Randy’s mother, Alberta Leach, is asking for supporters to help advocate for the sheriff to take a fresh look into Randy’s case with the help of a cold case task force, according to an announcement from those involved with the “Help Find Randy Leach” rally. As the Journal-World recently reported, Alberta and others have renewed calls to investigate the case.
LJWORLD
City opens temporary campsite for those experiencing homelessness, plans to create long-term site in another location
The City of Lawrence has begun to relocate people experiencing homelessness who have been camping in some city parks to a temporary city-run campsite, with plans to create a long-term site in the near future. With the recent opening of the new campsite, which is located near North Second Street...
kcur.org
Niko Quinn spent 30 years trying to tell the truth about a double murder in Kansas City, Kansas
Chapter 1: Niko Quinn's Truth. After watching her cousin get murdered in 1994, Niko Quinn was one of two eyewitnesses who sent Lamonte McIntyre to prison for a crime he didn't commit. Quinn says then-Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski pressured her into making false testimony, and she's been trying to "make it right" ever since.
lawrencekstimes.com
The Raven Book Store’s bestsellers for Oct. 4, 2022 (Sponsored post)
Note from the Times: This bestseller list comes to us straight from The Raven Book Store in Lawrence. See other editions of the list here. We’re still riding high on how great our 35th Anniversary Celebration was last month, and our bestseller list is too!. Numbers 1, 2, 3,...
WIBW
Teen injured after fall from Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries after they fell out of a Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that emergency crews were called to the parking lot of Shawnee Heights High School at 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd. around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with reports of an injury accident.
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
Kansas county sees population boost
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. warns residents of emergency vehicle activity at care facilities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has warned residents that they may see emergency vehicles active at several long-term care facilities, but they should not be alarmed. Between Oct. 4 and 6, Shawnee County says its Department of Emergency Management and the Health Department - along with 19 long-term care facilities and hospitals - will conduct a community exercise with law enforcement officials.
KMBC.com
Seventeen year old girl helps put tourniquet on Excelsior Springs Police Officer after shooting
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Clay County Deputies spent hours at the scene talking to witnesses after an officer involved shooting Saturday night in Excelsior Springs. One of the witnesses, 17-year-old Ava Donegan, put a tourniquet on the Excelsior Springs Police Officer who had been shot in the shoulder and wrist.
One-of-a-kind fitness park comes to Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new fitness park, the only one of its kind in Kansas, is receiving a warm reception on Monday. The new FitLot fitness park was officially welcomed to the capital city during a dedication ceremony in Topeka by members of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and Shawnee County Commissioners. The […]
2 Kansas City suspects took turns shooting 23-year-old victim
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of John L. Greer on Aug. 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Nathaniel Carter, 21, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, or in the...
WIBW
Memorial services held for Goodyear employee killed at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The memorial services for Timothy “Tim” Cole were held Saturday morning at Fellowship Bible Church in Topeka. Timothy Cole, 59, of Topeka, was killed in an incident at the Goodyear tire plant on Saturday, September 24. According to his obituary, Cole was employed by...
