Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Come to the Cabaret – Amy Lennox
This wonderful clip of Amy Lennox as Sally Bowles in the most recent London revival of Kander and Ebb’s great musical Cabaret, came to me from my friend Adele. Somehow I missed her performance at the Olivier Awards last year. She deserved to win an Olivier for this role but of course she wasn’t in the first cast (Amy Lennox, not Adele) and so wasn’t eligible.
msn.com
Dave Navarro Will Miss Jane's Addiction Upcoming Tour with Smashing Pumpkins Due to Long COVID
Dave Navarro on Friday announced he will not be attending Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkin's "Spirits On Fire" tour due to his lingering COVID-19 symptoms. "To all of the Jane's Addiction fans attending the Jane's/ Smashing Pumpkins 'Spirits On Fire' tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.
Weezer Releases Fall Installment of EP Series SZNZ
*The first leaf falls*: Enter Weezer with SZNZ: Autumn. Alt-rockers Weezer have released the third installment of their series of EPs. Themed for the seasons, the SZNZ project kicked off earlier this year with Spring, dropping a fresh batch of songs every few months. “…And so it begins! Brought Autumn...
The best theatre to stream this month: Billie Holiday’s blues, McKellen’s Lear and Newsies
Broadway stage sensation Audra McDonald – the winner of more Tony awards than any other performer – flew into London’s West End for one night only at the Palladium in September, singing her own selections from “the great American songbook”. That concert has been filmed for future distribution – and happily there’s already a film of her superb performance as Billie Holiday in Lanie Robertson’s musical play Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, seen in London in 2017 and recorded at Cafe Brasil in New Orleans. Available from BroadwayHD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1972 Concert Doc ‘Elvis On Tour’ Sees The King Starting To Unravel
45 years since taking his final bow, Elvis Presley is still on our minds. Beloved by many, dismissed by others, often misunderstood, his impact on pop culture and pop music can be debated but never denied. His early recordings were among the first manifestations of rock n’ roll, his breakout success ushered in the teen music market, and his later decline has been a consistent source for comedy and caricature. Recent films, including the 2018 documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, have tried to rehabilitate his image and explain his importance to generations too young to remember his reign as the so-called “King of Rock N’ Roll.”
Comments / 0