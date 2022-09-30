ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

LoneStar 92

Story of Demon’s Road in Huntsville, Texas is One of True Horror

East Texas is full of ghost and horror stories. From Tyler to Jefferson to Palestine and many other spots in East Texas, you can find a haunting of some kind. This particular story comes out of deep East Texas in the town of Huntsville along the backroad Bowden Road, otherwise known as Demon's Road. This area got that nickname because of the many stories of demons, ghosts and even hands trying to pull you into Hell.
papercitymag.com

Nostalgia-Driven Store Celebrates a River Oaks District Milestone and a New Houston Financial Tie

Mary Ann Hebrank with poodle Bella, Natalie Naifeh with Jax, Abigail Hartland at the Frances Valentine first anniversary party. There was more than one celebration going on in the Frances Valentine boutique. It was the first anniversary of the nostalgia-driven brand’s Houston store and founder and CEO Elyse Arons jetted in for the party. The event also marked investment in the brand by Curate Capital, Houstonian Carrie Colbert’s women-centric venture capital fund.
howafrica.com

Real Estate Investors File Lawsuit After Being Denied Property Near Houston

James and Misty Ra-Amari, an African American couple who are real estate investors from Houston, Texas have filed a federal discrimination lawsuit claiming that a local real estate agent allegedly rejected their intention to buy condos last August. The couple says that the realtor turned them away as well as Misty’s sister, Rosemary Afful, because they were Black.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON

Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
KWTX

Houston Police search for cell phone

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
Community Impact Houston

Conroe residents launch online jewelry store

Dana Mulroney (left) and Hannah Straughan (right) are Conroe residents who are launching Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry on Oct. 1 (Courtesy Hannah Straughan) Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry is an online jewelry store that will launch Oct. 1. Owned by Conroe residents, the store offers premade bracelets that come in packs of three. Bracelets range in sizes from infant to adult so parents can match with their newborn, toddler or teenager. Styles for boys are also available.
