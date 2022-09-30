Read full article on original website
Rev. James Daniels stops by the Texas City Police Department.
Rev. James Daniels stops by the Texas City Police Department. While meeting with Chief Joe A. Stanton, they discussed their dedication to the community and the restarting of the Monthly Ministerial Alliance and Community Leaders Meetings.
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
Pearland Police Department has created pink uniform patches
· For nearly four decades now, October has been recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a worldwide annual campaign to increase awareness and promote regular screening and early detection of breast cancer.
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
fox26houston.com
Houston chiropractor accused of sending racist, threatening messages to Black patient
HOUSTON - Dr. Karim Eissa is a Chiropractor with LifeCare Spine and Joint Clinics. One of his patients, Chaz Simmons claims that he sent racist and demeaning messages to him. He shared screenshots of those messages with FOX 26. FOX 26 stopped by Dr. Eissa's office on Thursday afternoon, but...
Republican Harris County commissioners preventing adoption of 2023 county budget
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County’s 2023 fiscal budget goes into effect on October 1. The county hasn’t been able to pass its budget because two Republican commissioners have refused to show up for the vote. “We're just waiting for Commissioner Cagle or Commissioner Ramsey to show...
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
Story of Demon’s Road in Huntsville, Texas is One of True Horror
East Texas is full of ghost and horror stories. From Tyler to Jefferson to Palestine and many other spots in East Texas, you can find a haunting of some kind. This particular story comes out of deep East Texas in the town of Huntsville along the backroad Bowden Road, otherwise known as Demon's Road. This area got that nickname because of the many stories of demons, ghosts and even hands trying to pull you into Hell.
fox26houston.com
New photo shows missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - A newly released photo shows a missing Alvin woman walking down a sidewalk in New Orleans a day after she is believed to have left her home. Michelle Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin ISD, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her car...
papercitymag.com
Nostalgia-Driven Store Celebrates a River Oaks District Milestone and a New Houston Financial Tie
Mary Ann Hebrank with poodle Bella, Natalie Naifeh with Jax, Abigail Hartland at the Frances Valentine first anniversary party. There was more than one celebration going on in the Frances Valentine boutique. It was the first anniversary of the nostalgia-driven brand’s Houston store and founder and CEO Elyse Arons jetted in for the party. The event also marked investment in the brand by Curate Capital, Houstonian Carrie Colbert’s women-centric venture capital fund.
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
howafrica.com
Real Estate Investors File Lawsuit After Being Denied Property Near Houston
James and Misty Ra-Amari, an African American couple who are real estate investors from Houston, Texas have filed a federal discrimination lawsuit claiming that a local real estate agent allegedly rejected their intention to buy condos last August. The couple says that the realtor turned them away as well as Misty’s sister, Rosemary Afful, because they were Black.
houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON
Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
thekatynews.com
New Poll: Voters Overwhelmingly Support both the City and County Bond Measures
A new poll by a respected national polling firm, FM3 Research, shows strong support for the City of Houston and Harris County infrastructure bonds on the November 8, 2022 ballot. The poll, which surveyed likely voters, found support for all the bonds at 63% for the bonds and 30% against...
KWTX
Houston Police search for cell phone
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
Click2Houston.com
Husband shoots wife after weapon misfires in Katy neighborhood, sheriff’s office says
KATY, Texas – A man has been detained after he reportedly shot his wife in a Katy neighborhood Saturday. Officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place in the 3300 block of Pimlico Pine Lane around 3 p.m. According to deputies, the husband...
Conroe residents launch online jewelry store
Dana Mulroney (left) and Hannah Straughan (right) are Conroe residents who are launching Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry on Oct. 1 (Courtesy Hannah Straughan) Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry is an online jewelry store that will launch Oct. 1. Owned by Conroe residents, the store offers premade bracelets that come in packs of three. Bracelets range in sizes from infant to adult so parents can match with their newborn, toddler or teenager. Styles for boys are also available.
More than 100 employees exposed to over-applied chemical at Richmond-area plant, officials say
RICHMOND, Texas — More than 100 employees were examined Thursday after being exposed to a chemical at a Richmond-area plant, according to the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management. Six of those employees were taken to the hospital with the most severe symptoms being dizziness and lightheadedness. Officials...
Community mourns Bellaire mother and 2 daughters killed in Waller County car crash
"When your time comes, your time comes. But it came too soon for them. Way too soon," a family friend who taught Indian classical dance to both daughters, said.
