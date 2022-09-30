ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Washington Examiner

MyPillow, bump stocks, filter teams: Supreme Court justices return to deliberate petitions

Nearly three months after the last consequential Supreme Court term, justices have returned to Washington, D.C., for their first closed-door conference of the fall term. The nine justices, including the newest member of the high court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, convened privately on Wednesday for the annual "long conference" to review cert petitions that were filed over the summer. But before deliberating on which petitions to take up for the term, they likely discussed the status of the unprecedented leaked draft opinion investigation while deciding whether to continue audio broadcasts of oral arguments this term.
KCRG.com

Federal court finds 3rd Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge in Iowa has struck down the third attempt in recent years by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution.
Grist

Against federal guidance, states plan to expand highways

When President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Package into law last November, many saw it as an opportunity to combat climate change. The bill could slash emissions from transportation, which is responsible for 27 percent of all U.S. climate pollution. With some $600 billion in new funding for the sector, the Biden administration encouraged state leaders to build out public transit systems and expand “non-motorized” transportation infrastructure, like bike lanes. One analysis from the Georgetown Climate Center estimated that these actions could reduce transportation emissions by 14 million tons per year by 2032 — about as much as the annual emissions from 4.5 million passenger vehicles.
swineweb.com

The Supreme Court Hearing of Prop 12 | Michael Formica

In his capacity as Chief Legal Strategist for the National Pork Producers Council, Michael Formica works with state and federal lawmakers on pressing, high profile issues impacting livestock production. His work leading strategic legal initiatives has benefitted America’s 66,000 pig farmers across the country, including efforts to get NPPC’s challenge to California Proposition 12 to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Independent

Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court

The invisible line dividing two of Alabama’s congressional districts slices through downtown Montgomery, near iconic sites from the civil rights movement.On one side sits the church once led by the Rev Martin Luther King Jr. On the other is the spot where Rosa Parks was arrested helping to ignite the Montgomery Bus Boycott.The state's congressional boundaries are the subject of a high stakes case that will go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.The plaintiffs contend that under the Voting Rights Act, Alabama is required to create a second congressional district in which Black voters make up a majority,...
hotnewhiphop.com

California Becomes First U.S. State To Ban Using Rap Lyrics In Court

Following proposals from New York, California will protect rappers from being unfairly judged for their artistry. California has become the first state in the U.S. to ban lyrics from being used against rappers as evidence in court proceedings. The landmark law came into effect on Friday, when Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill to limit “creative content” from being held against artist or musicians in the state. It’s been a long and arduous fight for advocates against this practice, but recent legislation in New York points towards a brighter future along with this bill. Amid the YSL indictment that put Young Thug and Gunna behind bars in large part due to their lyrics, fans are probably grateful to see their outrage result in action from authorities.
CBS Detroit

Michigan Supreme Court takes major car insurance case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court agreed Thursday to decide whether major changes in car insurance law apply to people who were catastrophically injured before summer 2019.The case is being closely watched by insurers, health-care providers and long-term victims of crashes.For decades, people injured in crashes were entitled to payment for "all reasonable charges" related to care and rehabilitation. But the new law set a fee schedule and a cap on reimbursements not covered by Medicare.In August, the state Court of Appeals said lawmakers "did not clearly demonstrate" that insurance payment cuts would be applied retroactively.And even if those changes were intended to be retroactive, that step violates contract protections in the Michigan Constitution, the court said in a 2-1 opinion.The decision was a victory for roughly 18,000 people needing long-term care after crashes that took place before June 11, 2019, and the providers of those services.But the Supreme Court accepted an appeal of that decision and said it would hear arguments in March.In an effort to lower Michigan's insurance rates, which were among the highest in the U.S., the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to sweeping changes in 2019.
bloomberglaw.com

MoneyGram Millions Have States Duking It Out at Supreme Court (1)

Delaware could see blow to third-largest source of budget revenue. Special master sided with other states, saying they should get share. Delaware is butting heads with 30 other states about which are the rightful recipients of potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money sent through Delaware-based. MoneyGram. ,...
