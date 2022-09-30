Read full article on original website
Biden DOJ ‘public safety’ push shells out $57M for ‘racial equity,’ criminal 'justice system reforms’
The Justice Department under President Biden announced on Wednesday that $57 million will be awarded in grant funding to support "justice system reforms and racial equity."
Jim Crow lives again: Florida and Mississippi turn back the clock on voting rights
Some 130 years ago, white lawmakers gathered in Jackson, Tallahassee, Richmond and other state capitals across the former Confederacy and rewrote their state constitutions to enshrine white supremacy. Over the last week, Mississippi and Florida have offered modern-day examples of Jim Crow-era voter suppression that endures to this day —...
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
Justice Department steps in amid warnings that Jackson's water system is at a 'breaking point'
JACKSON, Miss. — The Justice Department threatened possible legal action against Jackson officials Monday if they don’t agree to negotiations to fix the city’s beleaguered water system, warning that “an imminent and substantial endangerment to human health exists.”. In a letter to Mayor Chokwe Lumumba obtained...
Ninth Circuit sends case challenging California's 'draconian' gun law to lower court, citing SCOTUS ruling
A federal appeals court in California sent a lawsuit challenging the state’s "draconian infringement" on Second Amendment rights back to a district court in response to a Supreme Court decision in June that overruled a New York state concealed carry law. On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals...
Prepare for Another Blockbuster Supreme Court Term
The Supreme Court will hear major cases this term on affirmative action, voting rights, and immigration policy.
MyPillow, bump stocks, filter teams: Supreme Court justices return to deliberate petitions
Nearly three months after the last consequential Supreme Court term, justices have returned to Washington, D.C., for their first closed-door conference of the fall term. The nine justices, including the newest member of the high court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, convened privately on Wednesday for the annual "long conference" to review cert petitions that were filed over the summer. But before deliberating on which petitions to take up for the term, they likely discussed the status of the unprecedented leaked draft opinion investigation while deciding whether to continue audio broadcasts of oral arguments this term.
U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now
Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday permitted Yeshiva University to refuse to recognize an LGBT student club that the Jewish school in New York City has said violates its religious values, temporarily blocking a judge's ruling ordering it to allow the group.
Federal court finds 3rd Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge in Iowa has struck down the third attempt in recent years by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution.
Against federal guidance, states plan to expand highways
When President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Package into law last November, many saw it as an opportunity to combat climate change. The bill could slash emissions from transportation, which is responsible for 27 percent of all U.S. climate pollution. With some $600 billion in new funding for the sector, the Biden administration encouraged state leaders to build out public transit systems and expand “non-motorized” transportation infrastructure, like bike lanes. One analysis from the Georgetown Climate Center estimated that these actions could reduce transportation emissions by 14 million tons per year by 2032 — about as much as the annual emissions from 4.5 million passenger vehicles.
Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel
Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in a Thursday hearing grilled the top leader of federal prisons on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people. “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chair of...
The Supreme Court Hearing of Prop 12 | Michael Formica
In his capacity as Chief Legal Strategist for the National Pork Producers Council, Michael Formica works with state and federal lawmakers on pressing, high profile issues impacting livestock production. His work leading strategic legal initiatives has benefitted America’s 66,000 pig farmers across the country, including efforts to get NPPC’s challenge to California Proposition 12 to the U.S. Supreme Court.
US supreme court to hear case on California’s ban on extreme confinement crates
Next week, the US supreme court will hear oral arguments in a case that could put climate, public health and animal welfare regulations across the country on the chopping block – from California’s ban on gas-powered cars by 2035 to state bans on food packaging that contains BPA or lead.
Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court
The invisible line dividing two of Alabama’s congressional districts slices through downtown Montgomery, near iconic sites from the civil rights movement.On one side sits the church once led by the Rev Martin Luther King Jr. On the other is the spot where Rosa Parks was arrested helping to ignite the Montgomery Bus Boycott.The state's congressional boundaries are the subject of a high stakes case that will go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.The plaintiffs contend that under the Voting Rights Act, Alabama is required to create a second congressional district in which Black voters make up a majority,...
Five cases to watch as a conservative Supreme Court begins its new term
When the Supreme Court starts its new term Monday, the six Republican-appointed justices are expected to resume the project they began last term of remaking U.S. constitutional law in a conservative image. With many Americans are still reckoning with a term that eliminated the federal abortion right in the Dobbs...
DOJ: $450,000 settlement a reminder that senior living communities must be accessible
A $450,000 settlement with an architectural firm that designs senior living communities should remind developers and architects of such properties that they must comply with federal laws that require the properties to be accessible for people with disabilities, the Justice Department said last week. The bathrooms, kitchens and other areas...
California Becomes First U.S. State To Ban Using Rap Lyrics In Court
Following proposals from New York, California will protect rappers from being unfairly judged for their artistry. California has become the first state in the U.S. to ban lyrics from being used against rappers as evidence in court proceedings. The landmark law came into effect on Friday, when Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill to limit “creative content” from being held against artist or musicians in the state. It’s been a long and arduous fight for advocates against this practice, but recent legislation in New York points towards a brighter future along with this bill. Amid the YSL indictment that put Young Thug and Gunna behind bars in large part due to their lyrics, fans are probably grateful to see their outrage result in action from authorities.
Trump Gets Win In Rape Accuser's Defamation Lawsuit As Court Rules He Qualified As Federal Employee
A Federal Appeals Court on Tuesday set aside a lower court judge’s ruling against Donald Trump in a defamation suit brought by writer Jean Carroll following the former president’s denial that he raped her. What Happened: The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court Of Appeals in Manhattan voted 2-1 against...
Michigan Supreme Court takes major car insurance case
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court agreed Thursday to decide whether major changes in car insurance law apply to people who were catastrophically injured before summer 2019.The case is being closely watched by insurers, health-care providers and long-term victims of crashes.For decades, people injured in crashes were entitled to payment for "all reasonable charges" related to care and rehabilitation. But the new law set a fee schedule and a cap on reimbursements not covered by Medicare.In August, the state Court of Appeals said lawmakers "did not clearly demonstrate" that insurance payment cuts would be applied retroactively.And even if those changes were intended to be retroactive, that step violates contract protections in the Michigan Constitution, the court said in a 2-1 opinion.The decision was a victory for roughly 18,000 people needing long-term care after crashes that took place before June 11, 2019, and the providers of those services.But the Supreme Court accepted an appeal of that decision and said it would hear arguments in March.In an effort to lower Michigan's insurance rates, which were among the highest in the U.S., the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to sweeping changes in 2019.
MoneyGram Millions Have States Duking It Out at Supreme Court (1)
Delaware could see blow to third-largest source of budget revenue. Special master sided with other states, saying they should get share. Delaware is butting heads with 30 other states about which are the rightful recipients of potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money sent through Delaware-based. MoneyGram. ,...
