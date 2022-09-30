ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Pam Schryver-Fuessel
4d ago

Maybe Trinity/Unity Point will build something. Can’t imagine living on the west side, Walcott or other small towns and having to go all the way to east side.

City begins asphalt preservation program

Beginning Wednesday, the City of Rock Island’s contractor will begin work on the 2022 Asphalt Preservation Program. Work on this contract is expected to conclude within three days. Two of the streets on this year’s program are Ridgewood Road, Andalusia Road to 92nd Avenue West and the intersection of...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Iowa American Water breaks ground for new Davenport facility

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa American Water has begun construction on its newest building. Located on Research Parkway in Davenport, the 41,000-square-foot facility will help the company accommodate its rapid growth. "We're currently in a 20,000 square foot facility, we've literally outgrown it to the point to where we're having...
DAVENPORT, IA
tspr.org

Apartments planned for upper floors of Burlington building

A housing assessment shows Burlington needs affordable rental units – and would benefit from revitalizing underutilized properties. So the city is applying for a $550,000 upper story housing conversion Community Development Block Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. That would help private developer Sky & Sea Properties renovate...
BURLINGTON, IA
WQAD

Millwrights Local 2158 begin protest after Amazon brings in out-of-state workers to complete Davenport distribution center

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Workers with Millwrights Local 2158 protested Tuesday morning outside the future Davenport Amazon distribution center to show their disappointment with the e-commerce company's decision to bring in workers from other states to complete the $250 million construction project. Millwrights Local 2158 told News 8's Jonathan Fong...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community

Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: 1 injured in East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge in East Moline Sunday, according to police. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3:07 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at Jim’s Domino Lounge, 1314 13th Street, East Moline, according to a media release.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Man hospitalized after rollover crash in Jo Daviess County

ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWQC) - A man had to be taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in rural Elizabeth, Illinois Friday night. The Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office responded to Rt. 84 near Sawmill Rd just after 10 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries. They say 29-year-old Jared Vesely of Hanover lost control of his vehicle and went into the the ditch. The vehicle then struck an access road and crossed to the other side of the roadway where it overturned several times Vesely was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest in the ditch on the opposite side.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
US 104.9

New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities

A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Identities released in Sunday morning crash in East Moline

UPDATE: According to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, Elias E. Rocha, age 31 of East Moline, and Alexia B. DeWalsche, age 31 of East Moline, were killed in the crash. The incident is still considered an open and active investigation by the East Moline Police Department. EARLIER UPDATE: Two people are dead and a […]
geneseorepublic.com

Sister duo's mobile boutique finds home at Geneseo's State St. Market

It is as unique as its name, Brick and Motor Mobile Boutique, and was one of the vendors at the annual State Street Market in downtown Geneseo on Oct. 1. Haley Walker and her sister, Lauren (Walker) Corwin launched their mobile fashion boutique, based out of Rock Island, in July of 2018. They opened their store front Brick and Motor Boutique near the end of 2018 on 2nd Ave., in downtown Rock Island. The storefront boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
GENESEO, IL
ourquadcities.com

Free in-person workshops will help screen for cancer

UnityPoint Health® – Trinity and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities are hosting free in-person educational workshops to help screen for colon cancer in Muscatine. Regular screenings are key in identifying colon cancer early and increasing survival rates, a news release says. “Cancer is a tough topic to talk...
MUSCATINE, IA

