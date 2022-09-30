Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
Related
Florida vs. Missouri picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of SEC East rivals meet in the Swamp as Florida hosts Missouri in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday. Florida is 3-2 on the year with losses to Kentucky and Tennessee, both ranked SEC rivals, while Mizzou is 7 points from being undefeated in conference play after losing close ones ...
wuft.org
Thousands of fans missed Sunday’s Gator football game
Children play a pickup game of touch football by the merchandise shop. Hot dogs and hamburgers sizzle on the grill. Ice cold beer chills in freezing coolers. The sound of the marching band practicing near Century Tower hums in the background. It seems like a regular Gator football game day – except for one major difference.
LSU-Florida kickoff time announced
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Gainesville will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Florida contest will be televised on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium for its third consecutive win over the Gators. This week, […]
Independent Florida Alligator
Record-breaking crowds for Gators football home games prompt stadium safety concerns
On Sept. 3, 90,799 fans flocked to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the kickoff to the Florida Gators football season. The record number totaled more than 2,200 over capacity. No seat was empty for the sold-out game, contributing to the jovial roar of the stadium as Florida upset the Utah Utes. Beyond the excitement of football’s return to the Swamp were football fans worried about their safety in the overcrowded stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridagators.com
Florida-LSU Set for 7 p.m. Kickoff on ESPN
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers will meet Oct. 15 with a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN for Tom Petty Day at The Swamp, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. Florida last hosted LSU in 2020 and lost to the Tigers 37-34. The Gators own the all-time...
Quotes: Napier, Florida players after blowout win over EWU
Here is what Florida head coach Billy Napier, redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp and sophomore offensive lineman Richie Leonard had to say after the Gators' 52-17 win over Eastern Washington in Gainesville on Sunday afternoon. Billy Napier:. Opening statement:. “Before we get going here,...
Gator Country
Five takeaways from Florida’s 52-17 win over Eastern Washington
The Gators rolled inside the Swamp on Sunday afternoon, defeating Eastern Washington 52-17 behind 666 yards of offense. Gator Country provides early takeaways from the Gators’ week five victory. OFFENSE DIDN’T SKIP A BEAT. The Gators’ offense kept their momentum on Sunday afternoon, totaling 666 yards of offense...
wuft.org
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
High School Roundup: Monday Night Football, NCFL-style
(WCJB) -Monday night delivered an unexpected gift to football fans across North Central Florida, as 11 NCFL teams played makeup games that had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian. Eastside defeated North Marion despite not scoring an offensive touchdown, producing points on a fumble recovery and a kickoff return...
Independent Florida Alligator
Students weigh in on Chartwells, UF’s new food service provider
The atmosphere of a collegiate dining hall has remained the same for decades: teeming with eaters and full of ever-changing food options. For students at UF, the latter is now especially true. UF Business Services announced its split from Aramark in May, choosing to end a 13-year contract with the...
Independent Florida Alligator
University Police Department issues purple alert for missing woman
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a purple alert for a missing woman Monday at the request of the University Police Department. Jasmine Welman, 24, was last seen near UF Health Shands Hospital Monday, according to the purple alert issued by FDLE. Information about whether she was a patient or why she went missing near the hospital is still unknown, UPD Capt. Latrell Simmons said.
villages-news.com
Governor appoints insurance agent in The Villages to statewide board
Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of an insurance agent in The Villages to a statewide board. Kevin McDonald has been named to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors. McDonald is an agency owner for Allstate Insurance Company. He is a director of Citizens First Bank of The Villages,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
WCJB
GRU crew leaves to help restore power in storm-ravaged Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities has begun assisting in restoration efforts in heavily damaged areas. Two GRU workers left to help restore power in Bartow. The group consisted of 10 line workers, a safety officer, and a mechanic. GRU also sent three electrical engineering employees to aid in...
Independent Florida Alligator
The Amazing Acro-Cats return to Gainesville
Soaring through hoops, strumming guitars and stupefying audiences across the country, a talented cast of cats are purr-fecting the art of acrobatics. As seen on shows such as “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and Netflix’s “Cat People,” The Amazing Acro-Cats is returning to Gainesville for the first time since 2015.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville Pride to return after 3 years despite hate crime investigation
For two decades, Gainesville pride festivals were a constant. But the COVID-19 pandemic has since halted the in-person celebration. The annual festival hosted by the Pride Community Center of North Central Florida will return Oct. 22 at Bo Diddley Plaza, nearly a month after the center was vandalized. The center has celebrated Pride in Gainesville every year since 2008 aside from the last two years.
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
Former Clay County sheriff dies
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Former sheriff, Jennings Murrhee passed away Saturday evening. Murrhee was served as Sheriff for Clay county from 1964 to 1988. Clay County Sheriffs Department said on their Twitter page that they send their deepest condolences. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
florida-backroads-travel.com
DRIFTERS RIVERFRONT BAR & GRILL
Drifters Riverfront Bar & Grill is in Astor on the west bank of the St. Johns River where State Road 40 crosses over on its way from Ormond Beach to Ocala through the Ocala National Forest. This quiet river crossing is a slice of Old Florida, and so is this...
Comments / 2