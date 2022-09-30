Spare us the patronising references to ‘ordinary’ people

‘As Rab C Nesbitt might spit: “Who are ‘you’ calling ordinary?”’

I was pleased to read Janet Todd’s reference (Letters, 23 September) to the “proper understanding of the value of everyone born, and what they are and do well”. In that light, might the Guardian lead the way for other publications to drop all insulting references to “ordinary people”? What is often meant is low-income people. Politicians calling low-income people ordinary dehumanises them as much as “lumpenproletariat”.

In the hands of this government, “ordinary people” sorts people into the “them” affected by policy, and the “us” who are clever and decide what’s good for these low-graders. The term legitimises and dulls our reactions to policies that are detrimental to low-income people.

