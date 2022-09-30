Ask yourself who the people pushing gun control support. By their very nature criminals don't obey laws. Each of their gun control proposals restrict access to guns that only law abiding citizens voluntarily comply with. The effect of these laws is to unilaterally disarm law abiding citizens, while criminals remain armed. Gun control is like removing the fangs from the sheepdogs, to protect the sheepdogs and the sheep from the wolves. Rational people understand that doesn't protect the sheepdogs or the sheep one bit, but it does make it safer for the wolves to devour them all. If the politicians cared for law abiding citizens instead of just trying to make crime safe and lucrative for criminals, they'd add a year or two in jail and 5-10 years in prison for felonies if a gun is used in the commission of a crime. That would punish the criminals and wouldn't restrict law abiding citizens from have the means to preserve their lives, their liberty, and their property from criminals.
New laws, it's a joke ahh? When those lefty liberals and the current government are going to learn that criminals don't care about laws. They don't have to. All you are doing is punishing law abiding citizens, and putting America at risk, so the criminals take over.
These laws are a ridiculous waste of time and money you’re punishing law abiding citizens who have a constitutional right to own guns.
Comments / 300