WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- eClinicalWorks ®, a leader in health care IT solutions, today announced that a 22-site Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), CommuniCare, transitioned to eClinicalWorks EHR and additional services to improve operational workflows and provide value-based care to over 95,000 patients in the San Antonio, Texas region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005674/en/ CommuniCare is based in San Antonio, TX. Learn more at www.communicaresa.org. (Photo: Business Wire)

