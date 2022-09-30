20 Christmas Pudding Recipes That Go Way Beyond Figgy

31 Daily

The holiday season is coming up soon and as people all over the world start preparing their Christmas menu, it's interesting to note how many different traditional foods there are, depending on which part of the world you're from.

One of these traditional foods is Christmas pudding, which you may or may not have tried before.

What Is Christmas Pudding?

For anyone not familiar, Christmas pudding is essentially a sweet, steamed, dried-fruit pudding that usually makes its appearance during Christmas dinner. It's traditionally made with suet (the saturated hard fat of beef, lamb or mutton), which is used for mincemeat and British Christmas pudding.

This is a dessert that has its roots mainly in the UK, but is also celebrated and made in other countries such as Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the Caribbean.

You may sometimes hear people calling Christmas pudding plum pudding, but don't get it twisted—there are no plums involved. They probably called it that because raisins were once referred to as plums.

And if suet freaks you out just a bit, have no fear: There are plenty of recipes included below without that addition.

How To Make Christmas Pudding

Recipes for Christmas pudding usually include dried fruit, flour, eggs, breadcrumbs and spices. Milk or alcohol is also present as the liquid to help bind the ingredients together.

Over time these recipes have evolved, however, and nowadays, Christmas pudding can include many more ingredients. It can also be vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and come in the form of Christmas pudding shots.

What Kind of Pudding Was Served in A Christmas Carol?

In the famous novel A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, the Christmas pudding mentioned was described as "hard and firm" and had been doused with brandy and ignited, before being garnished with a holly branch when it was served.

20 Best Christmas Pudding Recipes

There are so many different ways to make this authentic dessert—from sticky toffee pudding and mulled wine Christmas pudding, to sticky date pudding and easy figgy pudding.

You'll be amazed at just how enjoyable Christmas pudding can be!

Christmas Pudding with Hard Sauce

A Family Feast

Christmas pudding with hard sauce is a quicker, easier version of the classic British dessert, and includes spicy delicious flavor!

English Christmas Pudding

English Christmas pudding is a heritage recipe with deep roots and family traditions that some say date back to Medieval England. Deliciously simple to make, this treat makes quite an impression at the Christmas table.

Slow Cooker Gingerbread Pudding Cake

The Recipe Rebel

An easy, make-ahead dessert perfect for the holidays! This spiced gingerbread pudding cake cooks in the slow cooker and keeps your oven free.

Ginger Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

The Food Charlatan

Ginger sticky toffee pudding cake is a classic English dessert! The chopped dates make it incredibly moist as is, but then we go and dump buttery caramel sauce all over the top of it while it’s warm.

Christmas Figgy Pudding

Debz Delicious

Christmas figgy pudding is an easy and traditional dessert. It's also a very popular Christmas pudding.

Gingerbread Pudding Cake

I Heart Eating

This gingerbread pudding cake is a moist apple gingerbread cake that makes its own caramel apple sauce while it bakes.

Melt-in-the-Middle Chocolate Pudding

Super Golden Bakes

This amazing melt-in-the-middle chocolate pudding recipe is quick and easy to prepare. Simply beat the ingredients together and steam the pudding in your slow cooker or a pot and serve with rich chocolate sauce—delicious!

Toffee Apple Steamed Pudding

Olive Magazine

This traditional steamed apple pudding topped with sticky toffee sauce is a wonderful flavor combination. It would be perfect for an autumn gathering.

Chocolate-Orange Pudding

Delicious Magazine

A scrumptious alternative to a traditional Christmas pudding, this chocolate orange pudding recipe is great served with cream or ice cream. The slices of orange have a lovely jeweled effect when the pudding is served.

Vegan Christmas Pudding

My Goodness Kitchen

With plump Medjool dates, golden sultanas, dried cranberries and pears and a good swig of brandy, this vegan Christmas pudding recipe makes creating a show-stopping Christmas dessert so easy.

Traditional Christmas Pudding

The Balanced Kitchen

Make this traditional Christmas pudding this holiday season, only with a vegan twist and activated nuts!

Steamed Chocolate Pudding

Daring Gourmet

This decadent chocolate steamed pudding celebrates the rich heritage of a beloved and traditional dessert originating in England in the 17th century and brought to colonial America.

Last-Minute Christmas Pudding

Bigger Bolder Baking

Learn how to make Christmas pudding at the last moment for the perfect dessert on your dinner table at Christmas time—with all the classic flavors.

Gluten-Free Sticky Toffee Pudding

Gluten-Free Cuppa Tea

Gluten-free sticky toffee pudding recipe, anyone? Incredibly easy to make and nobody would know it's Celiac-friendly and wheat-free, too.

Mulled Wine Christmas Pudding

Ella's Better Bakes

This mulled wine Christmas pudding is bursting with spices and citrus Christmas flavors and is topped with a sweet, jammy mulled wine syrup.

Boozy Christmas Gluten-Free Plum Pudding

Tanya Zouev

This boozy Christmas gluten-free plum pudding is deeply caramelized from the sugar and fruit, and has a uniquely spiced-butterscotch flavor.

Gluten-Free Sticky Date Pudding

Cooking Perfected

This gluten-free sticky date pudding is that good you'll end up having seconds, thirds or even fourths.

Gluten-Free Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

Meaningful Eats

Moist date cakes covered in a decadent, buttery toffee sauce. A show-stopping (but easy!) holiday dessert everyone will love.

Traditional Gluten-Free Christmas Pudding

From the Larder

This light and fluffy traditional gluten-free christmas pudding is bursting with plump luscious brandy sodden fruit and is rich with nuts and spices.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Belly Full

Fabulous British sticky toffee pudding with a moist, tender sponge cake coated in a buttery and luscious caramel sauce. Every bite is to die for! Perfect dessert for Christmas, or anytime.

