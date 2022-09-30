ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cokeville, WY

Cokeville Gets to 4-1 Shutting out Mountain View

Cokeville has a long, long history of winning football and has not missed the playoffs since 1992 and only once since 1983. This is year 3 of the Panther's migration from 1A 11 man to 2A and so far this season, they have won 4 out of 5 including a 21-0 win over Mountain View their last time out.
