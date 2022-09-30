Read full article on original website
Fewer nuts, more money: Frasier is back. A sequel series to the iconic NBC sitcom has been greenlit by Paramount+, with Kelsey Grammer set to return to play its titular psychiatrist-turned-radio-personality. Grammer will also executive produce the show, according to Deadline, which first reported the pickup. The series order comes more than a year and a half after the streaming giant announced it was developing a Frasier reboot, with the new installment expected to feature Frasier Crane in a new city. Other former cast members, including David Hyde Pierce (Niles), Jane Leeves (Daphne), and Peri Gilpin (Roz), aren’t expected to be series regulars this time around, with guest appearances still a possibility. (John Mahoney, who played salt-of-the-earth Crane patriarch Martin, died in 2018.) Grammer, a four-time Emmy winner for Frasier, told Deadline in July that he had “cried” running through one of the final drafts of the first episode.Read it at Deadline
Frasier Cast Not Returning as Regulars in Sequel Series
The doctor is in, but the cast is out in the Frasier revival ordered to series at Paramount+. Kelsey Grammer, who originated the role of psychologist turned radio shrink Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers, will start Frasier's next chapter with a new cast of characters. The sequel show is not expected to bring back original Frasier stars as series regulars, but surviving cast members David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin could appear as guest stars, according to Deadline. (John Mahoney, who starred as Frasier's father Martin Crane, died in 2018.)
