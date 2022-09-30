ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

TheDailyBeast

‘Frasier’ Sequel With Kelsey Grammer Greenlit at Paramount+

Fewer nuts, more money: Frasier is back. A sequel series to the iconic NBC sitcom has been greenlit by Paramount+, with Kelsey Grammer set to return to play its titular psychiatrist-turned-radio-personality. Grammer will also executive produce the show, according to Deadline, which first reported the pickup. The series order comes more than a year and a half after the streaming giant announced it was developing a Frasier reboot, with the new installment expected to feature Frasier Crane in a new city. Other former cast members, including David Hyde Pierce (Niles), Jane Leeves (Daphne), and Peri Gilpin (Roz), aren’t expected to be series regulars this time around, with guest appearances still a possibility. (John Mahoney, who played salt-of-the-earth Crane patriarch Martin, died in 2018.) Grammer, a four-time Emmy winner for Frasier, told Deadline in July that he had “cried” running through one of the final drafts of the first episode.Read it at Deadline
ComicBook

Frasier Cast Not Returning as Regulars in Sequel Series

The doctor is in, but the cast is out in the Frasier revival ordered to series at Paramount+. Kelsey Grammer, who originated the role of psychologist turned radio shrink Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers, will start Frasier's next chapter with a new cast of characters. The sequel show is not expected to bring back original Frasier stars as series regulars, but surviving cast members David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin could appear as guest stars, according to Deadline. (John Mahoney, who starred as Frasier's father Martin Crane, died in 2018.)
Deadline

Dale McRaven Dies: ‘Mork & Mindy’ And ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Scribe Was 83

Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
ComicBook

Rob Schneider Returning for The Animal Sequel

In a move that no one in their right mind could have predicted, a sequel to the Rob Schneider-starring "comedy" The Animal is seemingly nearing fruition. Deadline brings word that not only is Schneider set to star in the follow-up but has co-written the script, will produce, and also direct The Animal 2. According to the trade the film is being set up as a Tubi original and will premiere on the AVOD streaming platform. A potential hang up in the movie getting made however is a deal being completed with Revolution Studios, the production company behind the first film.
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' and 'Scrubs' Stars Join Forces for New Sitcom

There never was a Two and a Half Men and Scrubs crossover, but a new NBC sitcom is close to making that a reality. Jon Cryer and Donald Faison are headlining a series created by Snowpiercer star Mike O'Malley. NBC granted the still-untitled project a series order on Thursday. The show will likely debut during the 2023-2024 TV season.
Deadline

‘Firefy’, Starring Katherine Heigl & Sarah Chalke, To End After Season 2 On Netflix

Firefly, the drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, is two seasons and out on Netflix. The series, from creator Maggie Friedman, returns for a supersized second season in December but will not return for a third season. The show will have a 16-episode second season. The first nine episodes will air on December 2 and the second tranche of seven episodes will premiere in 2023. In the series based on the novel by Kristin Hannah, when unlikely duo Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) meet at age 14, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore,...
Variety

HBO Max to Develop Dan Levy Multi-Cam Comedy ‘Exit Strategy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dan Levy has set up the mutli-camera comedy “Exit Strategy” for development at HBO Max, Variety has learned exclusively. The half-hour show would follow “three self involved best friends (Marcus, Dave, and Sara) in their early twenties who all work at the same terrible start up and all f—ing hate their boss,” the official logline says. “This trio needs to start their life and Marcus, the leader of the crew believes the only way to do so is to quit their awful job. However, before Marcus gets his chance, his boss fires him first. Now he really f—ing hates him.” Levy...
TVGuide.com

ABC Fall 2022 Schedule: The Complete Weekly Lineup

ABC's 2022 fall TV lineup is here, though the schedule is looking a little bit different this year. Dancing with the Stars got moved to a live broadcast on Disney+ and Bachelor in Paradise, which is normally a summer show, got pushed to the fall. But we know that when it comes to ABC, what you really care about is The Good Doctor and TGIT, and the good news is, they're back this week; we're finally getting new episodes of Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and The Good Doctor.
Variety

Russell Hornsby Joins Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan in ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Russell Hornsby has signed onto Searchlight Pictures’ “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” joining the film’s starry lead trio of Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan. Based on Edward Kelsey Moore’s 2013 bestselling novel, “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” is set to be directed by Tina Mabry from a script by Gina Prince-Bythewood, with revisions by Mabry. Aduba, Ellis and Lathan play best friends dubbed “The Supremes,” who, according to the film’s synopsis, “have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness and the blues,” and “find their paths at a crossroads that test their lifelong bond.” Hornsby...
TVGuide.com

NBC Fall Premiere Dates 2022: When to Watch Young Rock and Magnum P.I.

NBC may have kickstarted the fall season early with the bulk of its slate premiering before October, but two comedies won't be released until November, making them the latest-premiering shows in the entire broadcast lineup. New comedy Lopez vs. Lopez from George Lopez will make its series debut on Friday,...
