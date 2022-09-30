Read full article on original website
Plexaderm is the secret to a more youthful look
RICHMOND, Va. -- Lifestyle expert Annette Figueroa stopped by Virginia This Morning and let us in on her secret for a youthful look. Plexaderm is easy to use. Just apply a small amount to clean dry skin. Plexaderm combats under eye bags, fine lines and forehead wrinkles. Virginia This Morning...
PHOTOS: Ian leaves behind damage, destruction
Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
Flamingos in Florida rode out Hurricane Ian by taking shelter inside park bathroom
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida, flamingos at a botanical park in St. Petersburg took shelter in a bathroom. Sunken Gardens took to its Twitter account Wednesday to give let animal lovers know that the pink feathered birds were doing fine as they rode out the storm.
