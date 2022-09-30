ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sls#Biotechnology#Engagements#Vab#Artemis#Laserguy#Nextbigfuture Com
americanmilitarynews.com

China is building a robot army – here’s the video

The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
TECHNOLOGY
IFLScience

Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Biology
Outdoor Life

Citations Dropped for Magnet Fishermen Who Uncovered 86 Rockets and Other Ordnance on a Georgia Army Base

A group of magnet fisherman who found rockets, unexploded ordnance, and Youtube fame while fishing at a Georgia Army base had their citations dropped. Bryce Nachtwey, Matt Jackson, and a third individual were cited for recreating without a permit, entering a restricted area, and unauthorized magnet detecting after they pulled belts of large caliber ammunition, mortar shells and other rusty military equipment out of the Canoochee River, which runs through Fort Stewart.
FORT STEWART, GA
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
sciencealert.com

Hidden Forests Found Deep Beneath The Ocean Cover Twice The Area of India

Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world's largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world's largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest?. Hidden underwater...
SCIENCE
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered

War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
INDUSTRY
Space.com

Mars is littered with 15,694 pounds of human trash from 50 years of robotic exploration

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.Cagri Kilic, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Robotics, West Virginia UniversityPeople have been exploring the surface of Mars for over 50 years. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, nations have sent 18 human-made objects to Mars over 14 separate missions. Many of these missions are still ongoing, but over the decades of Martian...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy