abc57.com
Car versus motorcycle crash sends two the hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
go955.com
Senator Stabenow announces $5 Million in funding to expand mental health and addiction services in West Michigan
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced on Friday, September 30 announced that five locations across West Michigan will receive $5,000,000 in funding to expand mental health and addiction services. The funding builds on Senator Stabenow’s effort to transform the way mental health and addiction...
abc57.com
Cass county announces sites for DEA National Drug Take Back Day
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Cass County Safety Solutions has announced the locations of take back sites for the DEA's National Drug Take Back Day. National Drug Take Back Day is an opportunity for those with unneeded or unprescribed medication to dispose of substances safely. Howard Township Hall and Marcellus Township...
thevillagereporter.com
Steuben County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Office Investigating Hit & Run Accident Injuring Two Juveniles
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a leaving the scene, personal injury vehicle crash that occurred in the 1500 block of West CR 275 N in Steuben County’s rural Pleasant Township. On Saturday October 1st, 2022, at approximately 8:55 pm, Steuben County Sheriff’s 911 received a report of a...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Piper
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Piper!. For more information about Piper watch the video above!. Piper is an active dog looking for a home, and if you are interested in adopting Piper...
fox2detroit.com
Woman killed on I-94 after walking away from southwest Michigan adult foster care facility
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-94 early Thursday in southwest Michigan. Police later learned that the 33-year-old victim had recently walked away from an adult foster care facility in Decatur. Just after 5:45 a.m., a driver...
wkzo.com
MDOT accepting applications for snow plow drivers in SW Michigan
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is looking to hire snow plow drivers in several southwest Michigan counties. They say several limited-term positions are available in Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren Counties. The winter maintenance positions may last from October to April but there...
WANE-TV
Steuben County police look for driver in hit-and-run that injured 2 boys
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night that sent two boys to the hospital, one of whom has serious injuries. Police said in a release the hit-and-run happened in the 1500 block of West...
Times-Union Newspaper
Polywood Donates Table To DCS
Ryan Zimmerman recently facilitated the donation of a table (pictured) from Polywood to Indiana Department of Child Services, Kosciusko County, in Warsaw. Porter Estates, DCS’s current landlord, allowed DCS to secure the table to the sidewalk area. People donate to the DCS facility for the children, but not normally to the organization for the staff, according to Felicia Daeger, DCS clerical. “It really lifted their spirits to receive such a thoughtful gift. We have already had many lunches out there, along with a few meetings as well,” she said. Pictured (L to R) are Chayse Thompson, DCS supervisor; Daeger; Sara Cole, DCS local office director; and Michael Kittrell, DCS supervisor.
Inside Indiana Business
South Bend looking at options for Lafayette Building
The city of South Bend is seeking ideas for a historic downtown building. The city has issued a Request for Proposals to find a developer that could purchase and rehabilitate, adaptively reuse and manage the Lafayette Building, located inside two National Register Historic Districts in South Bend. Originally called the...
WIBC.com
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
abc57.com
"Empty the Shelters" event aims to encourage adoption from local pet shelters
The nation's largest funded pet adoption event is back. October 1-8, 2022 BISSELL Pet Foundation is partnering with more than 280 shelters across the country to reduce adoption fees. The reduced fees typically range from $0-$50. There are three shelters participating in Michiana. Those shelters are:. Al-Van Humane Society in...
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
95.3 MNC
Goshen man taken to hospital after hit-and-run collision
A Goshen man was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Elkhart County. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 1, at County Road 45 and Sunnyside Avenue when police say the 30-year-old man was headed northbound on County Road 45 and stopped at the intersection with Sunnyside Avenue.
abc57.com
Work on John Beers Road begins September 30
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Construction begins Friday on a section of John Beers Road in Stevensville. Driving lanes will be restricted during the work. The road will be milled between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. Drivers should expect lane restrictions between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Crews plan to pave...
wtvbam.com
Two boys injured in Saturday night Steuben County hit and run crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – Two youngsters were injured Saturday night in a Steuben County hit and run crash. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office the crash that occurred on County Road 275 North near the Lake James Golf Club at about 8:55 p.m.. Upon the arrival of Sheriff’s...
WNDU
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on South Bend’s northeast side. It happened near Rockne Drive and North Jacob Street around 9:30 Thursday night. An Indiana State Excise Officer had been following a suspect vehicle when the driver got out and fired...
The 1921-1923 Scandal That Gave Teapot Dome, Michigan Its Name
We were driving thru Van Buren County near Paw Paw not too long ago when I came across a road sign that read Tea Pot Dome. “What’s that?” I asked. “It’s a town” was the reply. Well, this was interesting…I had to know more about this...
Did Elvis Presley Live In The Kalamazoo State Hospital’s Water Tower on Asylum Lake?
Those familiar with Kalamazoo's history know about Asylum Lake, and where it got its name. It was once home to the Michigan Asylum for the Insane, later named the Kalamazoo State Hospital. But while diving down the rabbit hole to learn about the asylum, I stumbled across a rumor, possibly...
