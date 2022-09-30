ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Car versus motorcycle crash sends two the hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Cass county announces sites for DEA National Drug Take Back Day

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Cass County Safety Solutions has announced the locations of take back sites for the DEA's National Drug Take Back Day. National Drug Take Back Day is an opportunity for those with unneeded or unprescribed medication to dispose of substances safely. Howard Township Hall and Marcellus Township...
CASS COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Cass County, MI
Health
Cass County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Virginia State
Cass County, MI
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Government
County
Cass County, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Piper

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Piper!. For more information about Piper watch the video above!. Piper is an active dog looking for a home, and if you are interested in adopting Piper...
MISHAWAKA, IN
wkzo.com

MDOT accepting applications for snow plow drivers in SW Michigan

LANSING, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is looking to hire snow plow drivers in several southwest Michigan counties. They say several limited-term positions are available in Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren Counties. The winter maintenance positions may last from October to April but there...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinic#Insurance#Covid 19 Vaccine#City Planning#Linus Covid#General Health#Medical Services#Construction Maintenance#S Main St Clinics
Times-Union Newspaper

Polywood Donates Table To DCS

Ryan Zimmerman recently facilitated the donation of a table (pictured) from Polywood to Indiana Department of Child Services, Kosciusko County, in Warsaw. Porter Estates, DCS’s current landlord, allowed DCS to secure the table to the sidewalk area. People donate to the DCS facility for the children, but not normally to the organization for the staff, according to Felicia Daeger, DCS clerical. “It really lifted their spirits to receive such a thoughtful gift. We have already had many lunches out there, along with a few meetings as well,” she said. Pictured (L to R) are Chayse Thompson, DCS supervisor; Daeger; Sara Cole, DCS local office director; and Michael Kittrell, DCS supervisor.
WARSAW, IN
Inside Indiana Business

South Bend looking at options for Lafayette Building

The city of South Bend is seeking ideas for a historic downtown building. The city has issued a Request for Proposals to find a developer that could purchase and rehabilitate, adaptively reuse and manage the Lafayette Building, located inside two National Register Historic Districts in South Bend. Originally called the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana

STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

"Empty the Shelters" event aims to encourage adoption from local pet shelters

The nation's largest funded pet adoption event is back. October 1-8, 2022 BISSELL Pet Foundation is partnering with more than 280 shelters across the country to reduce adoption fees. The reduced fees typically range from $0-$50. There are three shelters participating in Michiana. Those shelters are:. Al-Van Humane Society in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WNDU

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen man taken to hospital after hit-and-run collision

A Goshen man was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Elkhart County. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 1, at County Road 45 and Sunnyside Avenue when police say the 30-year-old man was headed northbound on County Road 45 and stopped at the intersection with Sunnyside Avenue.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Work on John Beers Road begins September 30

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Construction begins Friday on a section of John Beers Road in Stevensville. Driving lanes will be restricted during the work. The road will be milled between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. Drivers should expect lane restrictions between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Crews plan to pave...
STEVENSVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy