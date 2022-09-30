BNSF plans to spend more than $1.5 billion on a new multiuse rail facility in Southern California to facilitate inland container moves from the West Coast ports. The Barstow International Gateway facility, which BNSF (NYSE: BRK.B) says will be the first of its kind developed by a Class I railroad, will sit on approximately 4,500 acres and consist of a rail yard, an intermodal facility and warehousing enabling transloading from international containers to domestic containers.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO