The Log Book: XPO driver reaches company safe-driving milestone
The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: XPO driver reaches four million safe driving miles, Walmart opens a new facility in Illinois and donates to local charities and Getir donates over 80,000 pounds of food to nonprofits. XPO driver reaches...
BNSF plans $1.5B Southern California facility for intermodal, transloading
BNSF plans to spend more than $1.5 billion on a new multiuse rail facility in Southern California to facilitate inland container moves from the West Coast ports. The Barstow International Gateway facility, which BNSF (NYSE: BRK.B) says will be the first of its kind developed by a Class I railroad, will sit on approximately 4,500 acres and consist of a rail yard, an intermodal facility and warehousing enabling transloading from international containers to domestic containers.
