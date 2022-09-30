Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
Council agrees to increase traffic director pay rate to $24
WOBURN - As expected, the City Council recently sanctioned a new contract with the city’s traffic directors that will boost the school crossing guard’s pay to $24 an hour. During their latest meeting in City Hall, the council voted unanimously and without debate to approve the pay hike, which applies retroactively to the Sept. 6 start of the 2022-2023 school year.
homenewshere.com
Traffic calming at Lynch to be separate Town Meeting article, ballot question
WINCHESTER - At a previous meeting, the Select Board decided to ask the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee to partner on the Lynch School project by allowing the board to add on $3M in proposed traffic improvements for the surrounding area. The board reasoned the new school building once complete would only exacerbate the already congested area (near Horn Pond and the Woburn electrical substation) by bringing in more students.
homenewshere.com
From the Winchester Archives: Lynch School outwears its Space Age beginnings
WINCHESTER — Space and age are two of the factors behind the proposal going to Town Meeting in November and a special election in January to replace the Lynch School. Space – specifically an urgent need for more classrooms – also drove the decision to construct the Lynch School back in 1960-1961 — as did the Space Age.
homenewshere.com
Burlington works towards a new Police Station
BURLINGTON - Putting off a new Police Station for another decade likely is a bad idea. The Burlington Police Department’s headquarters has existed at 45 Center St. for much of the last 40+ years in a structure that was built in the 1890s. Town Meeting heard the department’s concerns...
Here’s Why They Put Trees In Massachusetts Malls Back In The Day
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may have heard us talking about a recent YouTube video that was posted showing the inside of the now defunct Berkshire Mall. Included in the video's beginning was information and photos of the mall's inception. By September of '88 the mall was open and ready...
grocerydive.com
Inside the store: Stop & Shop’s new community-centered store in Boston
Grocery stores are the unsung hubs of communities, but they often don’t accurately reflect or fulfill a community’s needs. So what if there was a supermarket that not only served as a place for food shopping, but also as a source for education, for addressing food insecurity and for improving an area’s overall health and wellness?
homenewshere.com
Horn Pond Memorial Lantern Walk is Sunday, Oct. 9
WOBURN - The 16th annual Horn Pond Memorial Lantern Walk will be held Sunday, October 9 at 6 p.m. People are urged to join the group this year and carry a handmade lantern around Horn Pond in Woburn. Promoters of of the event encourage individuals to walk, sit on a bench and watch the lights around the pond, or light a candle and be with us in spirit.
Ex-homeless shelter head of two Massachusetts locations sentenced to jail
A former executive director for a non-profit homeless shelter has been sentenced to jail in connection with stealing nearly $1.5 million, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.
thelocalne.ws
Two Ipswich doctors encourage parents to talk to their children about alcohol and drugs
A couple of local doctors are taking to the airwaves to talk about parents talking. In a program called “Ipswich Aware: Youth Substance Abuse & Prevention,” doctors Carl Soderland and Steven Barrett encourage parents to talk to their kids to prevent alcohol and drug abuse. The show will...
homenewshere.com
Longtime Town Crier sportswriter, our friend Mike Ippolito, has passed away
On Monday morning, longtime Town Crier sportswriter Mike Ippolito unexpectedly passed away at the age of 54. All of us here at the Town Crier and our Wilmington and Tewksbury communities are completely devastated with his passing. For the past two decades Mike has been a contributing writer for the...
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the Country
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
quincyquarry.com
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
WCVB
Kids at center of Maine Amber Alert found safe; mother arrested in Massachusetts
An Amber Alert for two young children from Maine was canceled and their mother is in custody in Massachusetts, Maine State Police said. Authorities were searching for 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock. Officials said they were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. Police said officers...
whdh.com
Homeland Security makes series of arrests at 2 Woburn restaurants
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, made a series of arrests at two restaurants in Woburn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil, two popular restaurants in...
nbcboston.com
Family That Owns Woburn Restaurants Arrested Over Smuggling Ring, Feds Say
Two restaurants were raided by federal and local law enforcement in Woburn, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning in a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation allegedly conducted by several members of one family. The Dog House and Tudo Na Brasa, both on the same block on Main Street and owned by the...
fallriverreporter.com
Main supplier and drug distributor in Massachusetts drug trafficking organizations sentenced to prison
BOSTON – The main supplier and drug distributor of two drug trafficking organizations was sentenced for his role in a wide-ranging cocaine trafficking conspiracy in Massachusetts. According to the Department of Justice, Kenji Drayton, 42, of Boston, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to five...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts nurse facing up to 4 years in prison for stealing fentanyl, including from a patient
BOSTON – A former nurse pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to diverting opioids from two Massachusetts hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for Feb. 7, 2023. Tarr was charged by an Information on Sept. 12, 2022.
homenewshere.com
Woburn controls clock, Arlington; Reading up next
ARLINGTON — Woburn shook off the loss from a week ago and got back to doing what it does best and that is controlling the football with a punishing, old-school rushing attack. The Tanners also in essence played a game of keep away from Arlington in their 35-7 win...
New Hampshire driver plunges off bridge into water below
HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said a woman's seatbelt saved her from serious injury after her car plunged off a bridge into the water below.It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Hampton.Police said a woman struck the Taylor River Bridge, went airborne and landed in the water.Responding troopers found a Honda Pilot heavily damaged and partially submerged in the Taylor River.The woman was not seriously hurt.Police said distracted driving and speed appear to have been factors in the crash.
