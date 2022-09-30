ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, MA

Comments / 0

Related
homenewshere.com

Council agrees to increase traffic director pay rate to $24

WOBURN - As expected, the City Council recently sanctioned a new contract with the city’s traffic directors that will boost the school crossing guard’s pay to $24 an hour. During their latest meeting in City Hall, the council voted unanimously and without debate to approve the pay hike, which applies retroactively to the Sept. 6 start of the 2022-2023 school year.
WOBURN, MA
homenewshere.com

Traffic calming at Lynch to be separate Town Meeting article, ballot question

WINCHESTER - At a previous meeting, the Select Board decided to ask the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee to partner on the Lynch School project by allowing the board to add on $3M in proposed traffic improvements for the surrounding area. The board reasoned the new school building once complete would only exacerbate the already congested area (near Horn Pond and the Woburn electrical substation) by bringing in more students.
WINCHESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

From the Winchester Archives: Lynch School outwears its Space Age beginnings

WINCHESTER — Space and age are two of the factors behind the proposal going to Town Meeting in November and a special election in January to replace the Lynch School. Space – specifically an urgent need for more classrooms – also drove the decision to construct the Lynch School back in 1960-1961 — as did the Space Age.
WINCHESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Burlington works towards a new Police Station

BURLINGTON - Putting off a new Police Station for another decade likely is a bad idea. The Burlington Police Department’s headquarters has existed at 45 Center St. for much of the last 40+ years in a structure that was built in the 1890s. Town Meeting heard the department’s concerns...
BURLINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reading, MA
Government
City
Reading, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Andover, MA
grocerydive.com

Inside the store: Stop & Shop’s new community-centered store in Boston

Grocery stores are the unsung hubs of communities, but they often don’t accurately reflect or fulfill a community’s needs. So what if there was a supermarket that not only served as a place for food shopping, but also as a source for education, for addressing food insecurity and for improving an area’s overall health and wellness?
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Horn Pond Memorial Lantern Walk is Sunday, Oct. 9

WOBURN - The 16th annual Horn Pond Memorial Lantern Walk will be held Sunday, October 9 at 6 p.m. People are urged to join the group this year and carry a handmade lantern around Horn Pond in Woburn. Promoters of of the event encourage individuals to walk, sit on a bench and watch the lights around the pond, or light a candle and be with us in spirit.
WOBURN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Use Plastic#Plastics#Styrofoam#Town Meeting#The Select Board
quincyquarry.com

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
whdh.com

Homeland Security makes series of arrests at 2 Woburn restaurants

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, made a series of arrests at two restaurants in Woburn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil, two popular restaurants in...
WOBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

Family That Owns Woburn Restaurants Arrested Over Smuggling Ring, Feds Say

Two restaurants were raided by federal and local law enforcement in Woburn, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning in a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation allegedly conducted by several members of one family. The Dog House and Tudo Na Brasa, both on the same block on Main Street and owned by the...
WOBURN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Former Massachusetts nurse facing up to 4 years in prison for stealing fentanyl, including from a patient

BOSTON – A former nurse pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to diverting opioids from two Massachusetts hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for Feb. 7, 2023. Tarr was charged by an Information on Sept. 12, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Woburn controls clock, Arlington; Reading up next

ARLINGTON — Woburn shook off the loss from a week ago and got back to doing what it does best and that is controlling the football with a punishing, old-school rushing attack. The Tanners also in essence played a game of keep away from Arlington in their 35-7 win...
WOBURN, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire driver plunges off bridge into water below

HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said a woman's seatbelt saved her from serious injury after her car plunged off a bridge into the water below.It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Hampton.Police said a woman struck the Taylor River Bridge, went airborne and landed in the water.Responding troopers found a Honda Pilot heavily damaged and partially submerged in the Taylor River.The woman was not seriously hurt.Police said distracted driving and speed appear to have been factors in the crash.
HAMPTON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy