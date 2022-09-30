WINCHESTER - At a previous meeting, the Select Board decided to ask the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee to partner on the Lynch School project by allowing the board to add on $3M in proposed traffic improvements for the surrounding area. The board reasoned the new school building once complete would only exacerbate the already congested area (near Horn Pond and the Woburn electrical substation) by bringing in more students.

WINCHESTER, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO