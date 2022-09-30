Read full article on original website
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Last Seen Saturday Morning
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since Saturday morning. 15-year-old Andy Amaya was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m Saturday, leaving his residence in the 2600 block of Elnora St. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Amaya is 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.
mocoshow.com
Update on Friday Night Fire in Olney That Damaged Eight Homes and Caused $1.5M in Loses
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a 2nd alarm fire on the 3500 block of Landing Way off of Norbeck Rd near Georgia Avenue in Olney on Friday night. According to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene at approximately 8pm and were able to knock down the bulk of the fire by 9pm. There were no injuries reported.
mocoshow.com
Sport & Health Gyms Will Rebrand to OneLife Fitness Later This Year
We spoke with a representative from a Montgomery County Sport & Health location on Friday who confirmed that all Sport & Health locations will be rebranding to Onelife Fitness gyms. Currently, Montgomery County is home to two Sport & Health locations- Bethesda and North Bethesda. We were told that notice will go out to existing members on October 1st announcing the change and providing additional information to members.
restonnow.com
With flooding possible, Hurricane Ian washes out some local events
An October weekend once filled with fall events is starting to clear out, as Fairfax County braces for Hurricane Ian. The storm that devastated Florida after making landfall on Wednesday (Sept. 28) is expected to weaken as it heads north, but its rain and winds could still prove dangerous, the Fairfax County Department of Emergency Management and Security (DEMS) warns.
themunchonline.com
8204 River Quarry Place - KM
Seeking 12 month TERM - -Spectacular End Unit Elevator TH in River Quarry - 5BD/4.5BA - **FRESH & READY 5BD/4.5BA** Award Winning Home built by Custom Home Builder, Carter Inc. ~ END UNIT LUXURY TH with all the incredible features you desire. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, large and open concept living spaces. Top of the line property with nice rear patio, fenced in rear yard and elevator - all nestled in this lovely, gated & private community. Front-loading 2 car garage + guest parking. Lawn care included!! Close to Potomac, Bethesda, DC, VA, I-270, I-495 and so much more.
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
bethesdamagazine.com
Pedestrian trapped under bus after it strikes utility pole in Silver Spring
Two people were hospitalized after suffering injuries when a bus struck a utility pole in Silver Spring on Saturday morning, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service official. The crash occurred on University Boulevard West near the intersection with Arcola Avenue, Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted...
Massive fire rips through townhomes in Montgomery County, several people displaced
OLNEY, Md. — A huge fire affecting multiple townhomes has left several families without a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Friday night. Firefighters rushed to the Bradford Crossing Community located on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Georgia Avenue around 8 p.m. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer said the fire started from the outside of a townhome.
thezebra.org
Last Chance to Ride the Water Taxi for Free for your Morning and Afternoon Commute
ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Friday, Sep. 30, Metrorail delayed the Potomac Yard project due to structural discovery issues. Prior to the delay, commuters were offered alternative transportation on DASH Bus, Metro shuttles, Virginia Railway Express(VRE), and the Water Taxi. This delay will shut down Metro services between Braddock Road station and Pentagon City station, offering shuttles between the two, through Nov. 12; it will also postpone the opening of the Potomac Yard station until 2023.
Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
WTOP
Man dead in Northeast DC shooting
A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.125M Unique Residence Offers a Bucolic Setting with Everything You Need in McLean
The Residence in McLean offers panoramic views of the landscaped grounds with multiple French doors to the gardens, stone walkways, now available for sale. This home located at 8425 Sparger St, McLean, Virginia; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 4,740 square feet of living spaces. Call Wetherly Barker Hemeon – TTR Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (703-965-9613) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in McLean.
mocoshow.com
Taste of Bethesda Cancelled
This morning we were able to confirm that The 31st annual Taste of Bethesda, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The event typically features Bethesda’s best restaurants, five stages of live entertainment, an activity area for kids and more. The event was scheduled held along Norfolk, St. Elmo, Cordell, Del Ray and Auburn Avenues in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle. Taste of Bethesda would have been located just three blocks from the Bethesda Metro.
thedcpost.com
The Wharf Expecting Residents for Free Oktoberfest Weekend
The Wharf is ready to host three days of Oktoberfest festivities from Friday, September 30 to October 2. Guests can enjoy German-inspired fare, Sam Adam Octoberfest beer (if they are 21 and older), along with Bavarian decor and costumes, throughout the weekend at Wharf restaurants including Cantina Bambina, Brighton SW1, Boardwalk Bar & Arcade, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, and Kirwan’s Irish Pub.
Virginia-bound Amtrak train carrying 100+ passengers stopped after striking fallen tree on tracks
An Amtrak train is currently stopped after it hit a tree that fell on the tracks Friday evening.
North Beach prepares for possible tidal flooding due to Hurricane Ian
NORTH BEACH, Md. — The threat of flooding for our neighbors in Calvert County was top of mind for some folks. Tropical Storm Ian brought heavy rains to part of the metro. Just last year, North Beach experienced some pretty serious flooding, it’s why the mayor said they’re taking precautions ahead of Saturdays high tide.
macaronikid.com
🎃 Trunk or Treats & Halloween Events in Northern Anne Arundel County
We live in a fantastic area to celebrate Halloween! October is chock-full of family-friendly trunk or treats and other Halloween events in Pasadena, Severna Park, Glen Burnie and surrounding towns. Big thanks go to our local businesses and organizations that are sponsoring these wonderful community events. Most are free. Have...
storereporter.com
Rockville rundown: Town Square is sold, Dick’s on the way, bye bye Bambū
After 16 years of trying to make Rockville Town Square happen, Federal Realty is finally handing the reins to another developer. The Square has been sold to Morguard, a Canadian firm that already owned its apartment buildings and just spent $33 million on the rest of the property. Morguard’s Joshua Nolan assures us that his company is in this for the long haul, with plans to redevelop some of the ground-floor spaces and seek out a wider mix of tenants. “We need to have true retail with different services,” Nolan says. “The restaurants are great, but it can’t all be restaurants.”
mocoshow.com
Antique and Classic Car Show Coming to Rockville
The City of Rockville has announced that an antique and classic car show will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11am-3pm at the Glenview Mansion at Rockville Civic Center Park (603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville). Additional details below. “The show’s 59th edition will be held 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Rockville...
New study raises concern about gentrification near purple line
LANGLEY PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — A new study by researchers under the Purple Line Corridor Coalition shows areas in Prince George’s County where the purple line will be built may lead to gentrification. The study provides various solutions and residents hope leaders listen. Nick Finio, Associate Director with the University of Maryland’s National […]
