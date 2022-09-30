Read full article on original website
Ludlow Selectboard postpones rental registry decision
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Monday, Oct. 3 Ludlow Selectboard meeting was again dominated by discussion of a potential short-term rental (STR) registry, an increasingly fraught topic in a town that caters to both a year-round local population and a seasonal, visiting one. As discussions on whether to adopt the rental registry continue, more and more citizens have come forward to raise their voices in support of and opposition towards what could be a turning point in the Ludlow rental market.
LTE: Claude Weyant on running for Windsor County High Bailiff
I would like to introduce myself to the citizens of Windsor County who may not know me. My name is Claude Weyant. I am running for the High Bailiff position in Windsor County. The High Bailiff is a unpaid position. The High Bailiff has two responsibilities: The High Bailiff has the authority to arrest the Sheriff, if that ever becomes necessary; and the second responsibility is to take over the Sheriff’s Department, in the event that the elected Sheriff can not continue to be the Sheriff, for whatever reason. In reality, that is the most important concern to keep in mind, when you cast your vote for High Bailiff. The High Bailiff keeps the Sheriff’s Department running, until the Governor chooses a new Sheriff.
Tri-Mtn Lions continue to support Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Tri-Mtn Lions have been busy. On Sept. 11, 2022, the Lions made and served popcorn at Neighborhood Connections’ The Mountain Circus fundraiser at Flood Brook School. Thank you Peggy Merrow for the use of your popcorn machine, and thank you Terry Merrow for donating the popcorn.
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church Open House
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Those at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church would like to invite the public to their Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1–5 p.m. There will be free food, music, and games, including activities for children. At 3 p.m. there will be a Thanksgiving Prayer service, and at 5 p.m., the Vespers Service.
The Grammar School hosts annual Medieval Faire
PUTNEY, Vt. – This year’s Medieval Faire, located at the Grammar School in Putney, Vt., will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. as the school transforms their campus into a medieval village. Admission to the fair is free. Festivities will range...
Gallery at the VAULT inviting all local artists
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You are invited to show your work at Gallery at the VAULT in our Open Wall Show. This is a chance to display your work in a non-juried show. There is no fee. It is a great way for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time, as well as for seasoned artists.
Annual Warm Hands Warm Hearts Coat Drive
CHESTER, Vt. – The Warm Hands Warm Hearts Annual Coat Drive will be held Oct. 21 and 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. both days at the Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Main St., Chester, Vt. This is a free “shopping” event for the Chester-Andover community.
