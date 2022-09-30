I would like to introduce myself to the citizens of Windsor County who may not know me. My name is Claude Weyant. I am running for the High Bailiff position in Windsor County. The High Bailiff is a unpaid position. The High Bailiff has two responsibilities: The High Bailiff has the authority to arrest the Sheriff, if that ever becomes necessary; and the second responsibility is to take over the Sheriff’s Department, in the event that the elected Sheriff can not continue to be the Sheriff, for whatever reason. In reality, that is the most important concern to keep in mind, when you cast your vote for High Bailiff. The High Bailiff keeps the Sheriff’s Department running, until the Governor chooses a new Sheriff.

WINDSOR COUNTY, VT ・ 14 HOURS AGO