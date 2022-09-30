ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Two Migrants Shot And Killed In Texas, Two Arrested Including Jail Warden

By David Wetzel
 2 days ago
Migrants. MEGA

Two Texas men who are accused of shooting migrants were arrested, Radar has learned.

Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard were booked into the El Paso County jail on charges of manslaughter after one migrant was fatally shot and another was wounded on Sept. 27.

“We don’t have a lot of information but what we know is very concerning. This is something that somehow we were expecting because of the circumstances happening in Texas," Fernando Garcia , with the Border Network for Human Rights, said.

One of the suspects is reportedly a warden at a jail in the area. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the men pulled a truck over to the side of the road and shot at a group of migrants getting a drink of water.

“This was murder and attempted murder of people trying to get clean water just because of the color of their skin. This traumatizes us all in Texas,” Mary Gonzalez , a state representative for the Mexican American legislative caucus, said in a prepared statement.

A male migrant was killed, and a woman was taken to Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso. A Sierra Blanca resident said he sees immigrants in the area often.

“I see a lot of immigrants crossing over the mountain they come on our property middle of the night I’ve had incidents at 4 o’clock in the morning have them show up my dogs go crazy," the unidentified man told KTSM.

The place where the migrants were shot is approximately 4 miles south of Sierra Blanca, not far from the Mexico border.

“I don’t think people realize the amount of migrants that come out here you’ve got coyotes that are out here that pick up illegals," the Sierra Blanca resident said.

Gloria Wilson
2d ago

No matter how bad or hatred that you all feel about those peoples who are called immigrants, They are humans also and if you would check your family tree, your family were immigrants also who were welcomed here and not killed or hated because of their color or nationally. Sad that a certain race of peoples thinks that they own the world..Yes I SAID It, because the hatred and discrimination needs to stop ✋️.We are all God's Creations ..

lazyred
2d ago

playing judge and jury when it is not your job. I hope they are both charged to the fullest extent of the law. this is not your or my job.

Darth Latimer
1d ago

its a cold thing to say but i bet if everyone started shooting at border jumpers theyd stop coming. armed borders work. ask korea.

