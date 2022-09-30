Read full article on original website
Florida disabled mother rescued from flooded home by former North Chicago police officer during Hurricane Ian
A former North Chicago police officer rescued his disabled mother from her flooded Florida home after she decided not to evacuate the Naples area ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Four suspects busted for allegedly looting in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Four Floridians were busted for allegedly looting in Lee County, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Their arrests come after officials warned about a "zero-tolerance" policy.
MSNBC guest blames DeSantis' COVID attitude on ‘wearing masks’ for Lee County's late evacuation order
Journalist Michael Grunwald implied that Lee County’s hesitation to order an evacuation came from Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., attitude towards COVID masks and vaccines.
Cold weather forecast from Plains to Gulf Coast
Cooler temperatures are forecast from the Plains to the Gulf Coast over the next few days and lake effect snow will fall for parts of Wisconsin and Michigan.
DeSantis points out media ‘were in Tampa’ when questioned by CNN on Lee County's late evacuation order
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., pushed back against a CNN reporter who questioned him on Lee County’s decision to not have mandatory evacuation until Tuesday.
Tucker Carlson: Experts are demanding you accept responsibility for these natural disasters
Guests: Candace Owens, James Harden, Bob Unanue
Arrested looters in Lee County were in US illegally, says sheriff: 'Not tolerating it'
The sheriff of Lee County, Florida, warned that not all looters be lucky enough to get away with their lives after four individuals were arrested, three of whom were in the U.S. illegally.
Debbie Collier murder: Who is trucker mentioned in 911 call?
Slain Georgia office manager Debbie Collier was involved in a "minor" accident on April 30 involving a driver with a suspended license, police records show.
Ron DeSantis on the media politicizing Hurricane Ian: Floridians are 'really sick of the nonsense'
Sean Hannity spoke with Ron DeSantis about recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian and VP Harris's comments suggesting hurricane relief should take 'equity' into account.
Kidnapped California family: Merced officials found missing uncle's truck on fire
California authorities found a truck belonging to a missing Merced man, believed kidnapped along with three of his family members, set ablaze in a rural area.
Fugitive caught 7 years after allegedly strangling Utah mom, dumping body in Colorado
Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, has been arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother of three, after seven years.
Tiny Vermont a giant of American craft beer: Leafy hills host some of the world's best breweries
Vermont, the Green Mountain State, boasts more breweries per capita than any other state — it even produces critically acclaimed beers from the Von Trapp family of "The Sound of Music" fame.
California serial killer now tied to 6 Stockton murders, 1 attempted murder: police
The Stockton, California, serial killer tied to five murders since July may be connected to two additional shootings that occurred earlier this year in April 2021.
Massachusetts governor says migrants bussed from Martha’s Vineyard leaving temporary shelter at military base
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says migrants in temporary shelters on Joint Base Cape Cod after being bussed from Martha's Vineyard are expected to leave this week.
Experts react to Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs conceding defeat on petition to repeal school choice program
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Friday conceded that the petition to repeal the Arizona Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) expansion did not qualify for the 2024 ballot.
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz wore a backpack to his Florida school emblazoned with a racial slur
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz roamed the halls of the Florida school wearing an orange backpack emblazoned with a racial slur and a swastika about 16 months before the deadly rampage.
VP Kamala Harris dodges question asking about dispersing Hurricane Ian relief based on 'equity'
Vice President Kamala Harris didn't answer a question asking her to clarify comments she made on Friday when she said that "equity" will be taken into account for hurricane relief.
California law school sued by namesake’s descendants over name change
Alumni and descendants of the University of California Hastings College of the Law's namesake are suing California for changing the school's name.
Texas voters say inflation, border among top concerns: ‘We never had these issues’ with Trump
EL PASO, Texas – Inflation and border security are front and center for many voters Fox News spoke with in El Paso ahead of November's midterm elections. "Inflation, economics," Jason said. "I want to make sure that I can afford to live." Tony said he was paying less than...
Biden-DeSantis Florida meeting previews possible 2024 contest
President Biden will meet with Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss the response to Hurricane Ian — a meeting that could foreshadow the 2024 White House contest.
