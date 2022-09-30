Read full article on original website
Cooking Oil Theft Trend Hits Ulster County, Two Arrested
If after reading about someone being arrested for stealing cooking oil had you puzzled, imagine wrapping your head around the idea that this is apparently more common than we think. Two Yonkers residents, both in their 30s, were arrested in late September for the crime of stealing used cooking oil...
23-Year-Old Indicted For Allegedly Shooting 3 People In Yonkers
A 23-year-old man was indicted on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting three people in Westchester County over the summer. Jaquan Henderson, of Yonkers, was charged in the shooting that injured three people in Yonkers in July, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Monday, Oct. 3. The DA's...
Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Shooting At New York Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man is accused of opening fire at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
9 Teens Charged After Large Fight In Stamford
Nine teens have been issued summonses in connection with a large fight on a city street in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stamford on Wednesday, Sept. 28 around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets. According to Capt. Diedrich Hohn, of the Stamford Police, the...
New Info: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley, Bomb Kit Found
We've learned more information about the New York father who was murdered while visiting the Hudson Valley. Two local men were identified and arrested. Police add they were in possession of explosive-making materials. On Monday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided more information about the murder at a Dutchess...
Former attorney charged in connection to Jennifer Dulos’ death back in jail on $1.5M bond
A man charged in connection with the death of a missing New Canaan mother is back in jail after being released on bond in 2021.
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New...
Police: Yonkers man indicted for attempted murder, assault
They say Jaquan Henderson, 23, is facing attempted murder and assault charges, according to the Westchester District Attorney’s Office.
Officials search for evidence at Poughkeepsie hotel where dad of Marist College student was killed
Police say the hotel's original plan was to close for three days, but that might change because there is more to process there.
Orange County 23-Year-Old Dies After Jumping From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
A 23-year-old man was killed after driving onto a Hudson Valley bridge, exiting his vehicle, and jumping, according to authorities. The incident took place around 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in the town of Newburgh. According to New York State Police, the Orange County man, who...
Man found fatally shot inside LI auto body shot
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a fatal shooting inside an auto body shop on Long Island Monday night.
Shooting At 30-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Eatery, Shooter At Large
Police are investigating a scary situation following a shooting at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. This came just hours after a father of a Marist...
'Irate' man attacks Manhattan synagogue's security guard, superintendent
A Manhattan synagogue’s superintendent and security guard were attacked by an “irate” man last week after he was told to leave the premises, authorities said Tuesday.
Bomb Making Kit Found Near Hudson Valley, New York School, 1 Dead
A tragic situation near a Hudson Valley school got even scarier when police confirmed a bomb-making kit was found. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided more information about the fatal shooting near Marist College. Explosive Making Manual, Materials Found Inside Poughkeepsie, New York Hotel. One man was found dead...
yonkerstimes.com
Man Who Punched Asian Woman 100 Times in Hate Crime Pleads Guilty, Faces 17 Years in Prison
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Yonkers resident Tammel Esco, 42, pled guilty on Sep. 27, 2022, to committing a violent hate crime in March 2022 against a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. The defendant cursed at the victim, punched her more than 100 times in and around her head, repeatedly stomped on her upper body, and spit on her.
Shooting At Hudson Valley School: Cops In New York Search For 2
Three people were injured after bullets were fired at a high school in the Hudson Valley. Police are hoping for help in identifying two people. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots at the end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During...
Woman punched in face during unprovoked attack on Manhattan sidewalk
A 54-year-old woman was punched in the face Monday in a random attack on a Manhattan sidewalk, authorities said.
Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting
A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
3 suspects punch, rob man of cell phone, wallet containing $3 aboard Bronx train
The NYPD released surveillance footage of three teen suspects sought in a violent robbery that occurred aboard a Bronx subway train early Sunday, authorities said.
Bronx man sentenced to 20 years for fatally stabbing wife during dispute
A Bronx man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife during a dispute in her Westchester home, authorities announced Friday.
