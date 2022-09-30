ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

9 Teens Charged After Large Fight In Stamford

Nine teens have been issued summonses in connection with a large fight on a city street in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stamford on Wednesday, Sept. 28 around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets. According to Capt. Diedrich Hohn, of the Stamford Police, the...
STAMFORD, CT
Man Who Punched Asian Woman 100 Times in Hate Crime Pleads Guilty, Faces 17 Years in Prison

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Yonkers resident Tammel Esco, 42, pled guilty on Sep. 27, 2022, to committing a violent hate crime in March 2022 against a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. The defendant cursed at the victim, punched her more than 100 times in and around her head, repeatedly stomped on her upper body, and spit on her.
YONKERS, NY
Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting

A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
