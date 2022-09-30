ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU Fans Accused Of Making Racial Slurs AGAIN After Players Knelt During National Anthem

By David Wetzel
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8Nf9_0iGpnX3q00
MEGA

Brigham Young University fans have once again been accused of hurling racial slurs toward collegiate athletes, Radar has learned.

Five players on a women's soccer team reportedly were subjected to the N-word while they were playing at BYU in 2021. The slurs apparently came after the players knelt during the national anthem as part of a protest against racial and social injustice.

“I just remember that there was like a consistent chant of ‘stand up, N-words’ during the anthem and right after,” one of the players said. “And when brought to the attention of the BYU coaching staff there was no real response or sense of, like, alarm.”

The player said she wasn't shocked that such slurs came from fans from BYU.

“I felt disappointed but not surprised. Backlash for kneeling was not new for our group but to hear that in person was shocking. I think both the fans and coaching staff knew we wouldn’t cancel the game after the incident, which once again shows this could be part of a bigger cultural issue within BYU as an institution.”

Four other teammates said they heard the chants as well. A sixth teammate, who reportedly didn't hear the chants, said the coach was aware of them and "seemed shocked and did ask" that “another announcement be made about how fans should behave."

An announcement to the fans was made, according to the sixth team member, but “nothing else was done to my knowledge," she said. The game was not halted because the visiting team, which was not identified by The Guardian , "wanted to continue with the game."

BYU officials did not appear to be aware of the situation.

“Your inquiry is the first time we are hearing this specific concern,” said Jon McBride , BYU’s associate athletic director for communications and media strategy, in reply to a request for comment. “[At] the match, which occurred [in 2021], BYU responded to a concern from the [visiting team] about fan reaction when players knelt during the national anthem. A public announcement, similar to one made earlier, reminding fans to be respectful was repeated, and the game proceeded. We are not aware of any additional concerns being brought up during the game or any time thereafter. As we have stated, BYU will not tolerate racism in any form.”

The allegations come a month after similar claims were made by members of the Duke volleyball team.

Comments / 35

Eric Schneider
2d ago

Ahhh, the first story was debunked so now you bring up an unnamed game against an unnamed team with anonymous players from 1 year ago? WoW!

Reply
39
guest
2d ago

If the players have the right to kneel why don’t the fans have the right to voice their displeasure? It’s still a country of free speech. As long as you don’t say too much I guess.

Reply(1)
17
David Reichner
2d ago

Leave BYU alone! This is getting old and dumb. These woke radical left who have forgotten their God and who don't keep the commandments need to stop being bigots discriminating against the Saints

Reply
16
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Bizarre Incident During BYU Game

The BYU Cougars held off the Utah State Aggies to win their fourth game of the 2022 college football season. But as has seemingly become a recurring theme in BYU sporting events events this season, there was an "incident." During the game, BYU linebacker Max Tooley helped take down quarterback...
PROVO, UT
thecomeback.com

BYU faces fresh racism allegations

Brigham Young University is facing new allegations of racism, The Guardian reported Friday. In a report from Nathan Kalman-Lamb and Derek Silva of The Guardian, five women’s soccer players “from a visiting team” who played against BYU in 2021 said that “they heard the N-word being directed at them and their teammates from the crowd.”
PROVO, UT
The Guardian

BYU hit by fresh allegations of racist abuse from crowd at athletic event

Fresh allegations of racist slurs being used at a BYU athletic event have emerged, a month after similar claims involving the Duke volleyball team. Five women’s soccer players from a visiting team told the Guardian they heard the N-word being directed at them and their teammates from the crowd during a game at BYU in 2021. Players had knelt for the national anthem to protest racial and social injustice when they say they heard shouts from the crowd.
PROVO, UT
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Flirting Video

A college football player appeared to flirt with a cheerleader during Saturday's game. Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader during the game on Saturday. Savage blew a kiss in the cheerleader's direction following a pass breakup. Video of the moment has gone...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Provo, UT
Society
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Society
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan has done quite a bit on the field over the course of her iconic career. She's done quite a bit off of it, too. Morgan, one of the most famous soccer players of all-time, has reached into several different areas, including business, entertainment and even modeling.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Wild Nebraska News

Few college football programs, if any, have had lower lows than Nebraska this season. The Huskers started off the year 1-3, with head coach Scott Frost getting fired. Nebraska was then blown out at home by Oklahoma in the first game of the interim coach Mickey Joseph era. Saturday night,...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Mcbride
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot

1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors

Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Racial Slur#National Anthem#Racism
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released

College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video

Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley Brother News

Oklahoma fans now have reason to be mad at pretty much Lincoln Riley's entire family. Sooner supporters already dislike Lincoln for bolting for USC. Now, their favorite team is getting smoked by TCU, thanks in large part to Garrett Riley, Lincoln's brother. Garrett Riley, 33, is in his first season...
NORMAN, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Deion Sanders has potential interest from 2 schools

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders continues to be linked to other jobs, and two schools in particular appear to have him on their radar at the moment. In an appearance on FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday,” reporter Bruce Feldman revealed that Sanders “is a name to watch” for the vacant Georgia Tech coaching position. Sanders’ ties to Atlanta and his success at Jackson State mean he would bring instant credibility to a program that has had few successes in recent years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

85K+
Followers
2K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy