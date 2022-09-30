Read full article on original website
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
iheart.com
Property That Would Have Been Home Of Carolina Panthers For Sale
(Rock Hill, SC)-- The property where a practice facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panther was going to be built is now for sale. This comes after the Panthers owner announced in April that the 800-million dollar project would be terminated. The 245-acre property is now listed by Colliers...
Father of 5-star QB reacts to Clemson visit
The father of a five-star quarterback prospect took to social media Sunday with a reaction to his son's Clemson visit on Saturday for the NC State game. Jeremiah Davis, the dad of Providence Day School (...)
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: Heels Have ‘A Chance’
Three take-aways from Carolina’s pleasing 41-10 win over Virginia Tech. The Hokies (along with Commonwealth cousin Virginia) may be the worst team in the ACC, a shadow of what they used to be. The ACC Coastal Division and the mythical “State Championship” are still out there for the Tar...
Land where failed Panthers project sits now up for sale in Rock Hill
The 245-acre mixed-use development where the failed Panthers project sits is now officially listed for sale by Colliers.
WBTV
Hurricane Ian Rolls Into Uptown Charlotte
Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 am Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 6 hours...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Take Your Family on a High-Speed Adventure at ZMAX Dragway in Concord, NC
Thinking about a visit to ZMAX Dragway in Charlotte, NC? When is the last time you stood up to watch something go 300 mph? Been a long time or maybe never? Then you should plan a trip to the ZMAX Dragway for an NHRA National Event. We got a chance to visit in September for the NHRA Carolina Nationals and couldn’t believe all the things we got to experience. And the best part? Kids are FREE. So your 300 mph family adventure just got a lot more budget-friendly. Here’s everything you need to know.
WBTV
Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another
Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Neighbors in one Charlotte community are facing a tough reality. The homes they were renting were bought by a developer and they're being asked to move. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Deputies will still...
Premium courses make Charlotte one of America's best cities for golf, study finds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's no secret that Charlotte is a great city for golfers, and now the Queen City has been named among the best U.S. cities for the sport. Lawn Starter named Charlotte No. 30 in its annual rankings of the best cities for golf in the U.S. Lawn Starter ranked cities based on five categories: public course access, premium course access, training access, course quality and climate.
WBTV
Charlotte's Epicentre becomes 'Queen City Quarter'
The property, listed as ‘Rock Hill Overlook,’ sits just off of I-77 near what will be Exit 81 in Rock Hill. Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. Updated: 14 hours ago. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Ian dumps heavy rain, strong winds east of Charlotte
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Hurricane Ian encroached into North Carolina, and counties east of Charlotte experienced very heavy rain and high winds. The storm made a second landfall at about 2 p.m. near Charleston. Flooding and power outages in the area remain a threat into the evening. Watch Channel...
North Carolina man wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carl Izzard, of Pineville, bought a ticket in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Izzard bought his winning $2 Mega Millions ticket from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte.
WBTV
Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Monroe woman took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $1 million. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Susan Underwood bought a Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Street in Monroe. That ticket turned out to be a...
WBTV
Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of thousands remain without power across the Carolinas Saturday morning following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, just over 304,000 customers were still in the dark across North and South Carolina as of 6:50 a.m. Saturday. Ian officially...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC
Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
lakenormanpublications.com
Teen last seen in Denver neighborhood still reported missing
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing teen. Mason Kahleb Lewis, 17, was reportedly last seen Sept. 16 at 3586 Cerelia Lane, near N.C. 16 Business and Hager Hollow Drive. He is from Kannapolis. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact...
southparkmagazine.com
The IT List: 20 of Charlotte’s most stylish people
Our annual list of Charlotteans with undeniable personal style. On location at the Tipsy Burro Saloon & Cantina, 2711 Monroe Rd. This marks the sixth year of the It List, and each fall this carefully curated group proves to be just as exciting as the last. When I first produced this feature for SouthPark as a means of celebrating our city’s incredible growing powerhouse style community, I had no idea how talked about and celebrated the list would become — not to mention fun.
WBTV
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
The Post and Courier
70-foot-tall oak tree crashes through Columbia musicians' house during Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA — Roger Caughman was suspicious of the position of the tire swing in his backyard. The swing that normally swayed at least a foot above the grass from the sturdy behemoth of an oak tree was now resting on the ground. He thought maybe the rope had come...
