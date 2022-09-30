ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Mariners are on the brink of greatness

Despite a recent downturn, the Seattle Mariners are poised to reach the postseason for the first time in over two decades, and the outlook isn’t as gloomy as their detractors say. Most Seattle Mariners fans have been lamenting the team’s recent losing skid, as they should. The ghost of...
numberfire.com

Sean Murphy sitting Friday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Murphy is being replaced behind the plate by Shea Langeliers versus Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. In 596 plate appearances this season, Murphy has a .249 batting average with a .761 OPS,...
Yardbarker

The Mariners Dramatically Dropped Their Magic Number To 1

The Seattle Mariners are closing in on clinching their first postseason berth since 2001. After a busy offseason in which they signed Robbie Ray and traded for Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, and Adam Frazier, the Mariners got off to a rocky start. But at the end of June, they went...
The Game Haus

The Man Behind the Seattle Mariners 2022 Success: Jerry Dipoto

The Seattle Mariners have made the 2022 American League Wild Card and are back in the playoffs after 21 years. It’s been a long long road with tears both joyous and reaping of disappointment. In those 21 years, the Seattle Mariners have been one of the most struggling franchises in profession sports history. Who can Mariners fans thank for this? First, the ball players, and second, Seattle Mariners former General Manager Jerry Dipoto.
CBS San Francisco

Robbie Ray gives up 3 HRs as Athletics topple Mariners

SEATTLE -- Robbie Ray was tagged for home runs by Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache and Nick Allen and the Seattle Mariners' hopes of hosting the AL wild-card series took a serious blow with a 10-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.The hangover from the excitement of Seattle clinching its first postseason berth in 21 years two days earlier seemed to finally hit the Mariners on Sunday. Oakland starter James Kaprielian no-hit the Mariners for 5 2/3 innings before giving up a two-out single to Ty France in the sixth inning. Kaprielian (5-9) struck out seven, and beat Seattle for...
9NEWS

Russell Wilson plays well, but Broncos fall to Raiders, 32-23

LAS VEGAS — The coach’s confidence in Melvin Gordon III seemed to be near bottom going into the game. It wasn’t until less than 4 minutes remaining in the first half that head coach and offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett gave the veteran running back his first carry. And for a second or two, the carry was going well. After the Broncos’ starting running back Javonte Williams struggled to gain yardage, Gordon was finally given a chance and he burst up the middle for a strong 8-yard gain, spun for extra yardage as he was getting tackled and … the ball popped loose.
12up

Mariners on verge of ending postseason drought

It has been a long, long 21 years for Seattle Mariners fans out there. Since 2001, this team has not made it to the postseason, but it looks like things are finally turning around for them. That's because with a win on Friday night, the Ms will be postseason-bound. Yup,...
numberfire.com

Eugenio Suarez not in Mariners' Saturday lineup

Seattle Mariners infeilder Eugenio Suarez is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Suarez is being replaced at third base by Abraham Toro-Hernandez versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 611 plate appearances this season, Suarez has a .238 batting average with an .805 OPS, 31 home runs,...
ClutchPoints

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh’s heroics for Seattle never been done in MLB history

The Seattle Mariners have clinched a spot in the postseason for the first time in 21 years. And catcher Cal Raleigh made MLB history in the process. The Mariners catcher punched their ticket to October baseball with a walk-off solo home run on Friday night. With that blast, he became the first player in MLB history to hit a pinch-hit, walk-off home run to clinch a postseason spot.
SEATTLE, WA

