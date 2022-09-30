Read full article on original website
Scott Servais’ emphatic declaration after ending dreadful Mariners playoff drought
The Seattle Mariners have officially ended the longest standing playoff drought in the MLB. After 21 years, the Mariners will be making their long-awaited return to the playoffs as one of the American League’s wild card teams. And if you ask Mariners head coach Scott Servais, why should the Mariners stop at just making the playoffs?
Seattle Mariners’ 21-year playoff wait ends
Julio Rodriguez posts epic message that will get Mariners fans fired up for MLB Playoffs
The Seattle Mariners clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2001. Cal Raleigh’s walk-off home run ultimately sealed the deal and sent Mariners fans home happy. Julio Rodriguez, who’s been a driving force all season and is the front-runner for AL Rookie of the Year, sent a message to Mariners fans after clinching a playoff berth.
“We’ve got a really good team,” manager Scott Servais said. “We’ve got the ability to go deep in the postseason, and it’s about winning a championship.”
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners are on the brink of greatness
Despite a recent downturn, the Seattle Mariners are poised to reach the postseason for the first time in over two decades, and the outlook isn’t as gloomy as their detractors say. Most Seattle Mariners fans have been lamenting the team’s recent losing skid, as they should. The ghost of...
ESPN
numberfire.com
Yardbarker
The Seattle Mariners are closing in on clinching their first postseason berth since 2001. After a busy offseason in which they signed Robbie Ray and traded for Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, and Adam Frazier, the Mariners got off to a rocky start. But at the end of June, they went...
The Man Behind the Seattle Mariners 2022 Success: Jerry Dipoto
The Seattle Mariners have made the 2022 American League Wild Card and are back in the playoffs after 21 years. It’s been a long long road with tears both joyous and reaping of disappointment. In those 21 years, the Seattle Mariners have been one of the most struggling franchises in profession sports history. Who can Mariners fans thank for this? First, the ball players, and second, Seattle Mariners former General Manager Jerry Dipoto.
Robbie Ray gives up 3 HRs as Athletics topple Mariners
SEATTLE -- Robbie Ray was tagged for home runs by Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache and Nick Allen and the Seattle Mariners' hopes of hosting the AL wild-card series took a serious blow with a 10-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.The hangover from the excitement of Seattle clinching its first postseason berth in 21 years two days earlier seemed to finally hit the Mariners on Sunday. Oakland starter James Kaprielian no-hit the Mariners for 5 2/3 innings before giving up a two-out single to Ty France in the sixth inning. Kaprielian (5-9) struck out seven, and beat Seattle for...
Mariners Broadcasters’ Amazing Walk-Off HR Calls Going Viral
Seattle got a few iconic calls from last night’s victory.
LAS VEGAS — The coach’s confidence in Melvin Gordon III seemed to be near bottom going into the game. It wasn’t until less than 4 minutes remaining in the first half that head coach and offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett gave the veteran running back his first carry. And for a second or two, the carry was going well. After the Broncos’ starting running back Javonte Williams struggled to gain yardage, Gordon was finally given a chance and he burst up the middle for a strong 8-yard gain, spun for extra yardage as he was getting tackled and … the ball popped loose.
Huskies Switch Positions with Kirkland and Fautanu
The new coaches moved their two-time All-Pac-12 tackle to guard at UCLA.
numberfire.com
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh’s heroics for Seattle never been done in MLB history
The Seattle Mariners have clinched a spot in the postseason for the first time in 21 years. And catcher Cal Raleigh made MLB history in the process. The Mariners catcher punched their ticket to October baseball with a walk-off solo home run on Friday night. With that blast, he became the first player in MLB history to hit a pinch-hit, walk-off home run to clinch a postseason spot.
