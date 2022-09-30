Rimac Automobili unveiled its first model - the Concept One - back in 2013 at a time when electric cars were still in their infancy. Many have happened since then, for both the world of electric cars and Rimac, and 2021 saw the official launch of the Nevera - currently the most powerful electric car in the world. Unlike the Concept One that was built in only eight units, the Nevera will be limited to 150 units, but don't get your hopes too high as the model is priced at over $2 million, so only the wealthiest will get the chance to drive one. You can, however, hear all about it from people like Jay Leno who had the luck to review the supercar in the latest episode of Jay Leno's Garage.

