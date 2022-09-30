Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Audi TT RS Coupé Iconic Edition Takes Exclusivity and Excessive Pricing
Audi unveiled the third-generation TT at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show and American sales started for the 2016 model year. Ever since then, however, it has been largely forgotten about as the entire world's focus is either on SUVs and crossovers or on the new EV trend. Audi already announced that 2022 is the final model year of the Audi TT RS in the U.S. and that the current generation TT will be your last chance to buy the tiny sports car. At least in its current configuration with an internal combustion engine.
Top Speed
The Maserati GranTurismo is Back and Better Than Ever
Maserati added the GranTurismo to its lineup back in 2007 as a replacement for the Maserati Coupe. Even if the model was powered by a V-8 engine developed in cooperation with Ferrari, it didn't enjoy the success Maserati was hoping for. The fact that it was heavy and didn't offer a manual transmission killed its sales, so in 2019 Maserati said goodbye to the model with the one-off Zeda. Three years later, the name is making a comeback, and according to Maserati it marks "a new chapter in a story that began 75 years ago with the Maserati A6 1500."
Top Speed
Watch a BMW M4 CSL go Head-to-Head with the Porsche 911 GT3
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a renowned track monster, and it has been one since its introduction as a road-going iteration of the FIA GT3 race car in 1999. While all Porsches are solid around the track, the GT3 models have a stiffer chassis, upgraded brakes, and stiffer suspension. The M4 CSL is BMW’s answer to the 911 GT3 and is also designed to be pushed through curves. This doesn't mean that these cars can't handle themselves on the drag strip, though, and this video goes to show just how capable they are. Can you guess which one wins?
Top Speed
Alpine A110 R: The Ultimate Expression of Lightness and Performance
The revival of Alpine’s long-lost nameplate, the A110, has been a great adventure for the French carmaker. Following quite a few limited edition models since its re-introduction in 2017, Alpine is launching another version called the A110 R. This version of the A110 is lighter than ever, with increased aerodynamics and upgraded brakes for better capability on the track. Truth be told, it is far better than the A110 S, which debuted earlier in 2021.
Top Speed
Top 10 Super Sport Motorcycles for 2022
Supersport riders are a special breed. Halfway to insanity and well past reason, the Supersport class is optimal for those seeking the thrill of the throttle in a lightweight, technologically advanced platform. Over the years, this class has been a proving ground for sportbike makers to flex their newest advancements and prove their ability to reach max speeds in small packages. This year's entries are no different, offering an adrenaline-inducing speed and the latest tech for your ride on the track or the side streets.
Top Speed
This Manhart-Tuned NIssan Patrol is More Powerful than the GT-R
There is something oddly satisfying about taking a car that is purpose-built for one particular action, then completely ignoring that intention and turningit into something truly unique. Take lifted Miatas with massive off-road tires or Ford F-350 duallies slammed to the ground with neon lights and incredibly thin low-profile tires, for example. One of our favorite German tuners, MANHART, has had the same idea, so it took the Patrol SUV, Nissan's version of the Toyota Land Cruiser, and created the MANHART PT 650. The end result is downright epic.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Honda CBR300R Is The Best Entry-Level Sports Bike
First introduced in 2011, Honda’s 300R sport bike was a clear competitor to the Kawasaki Ninja 250 (no longer in production), the Suzuki GSX250R, and the KTM RC390. These bikes were created with the beginner bike rider in mind, offering stable, affordable, and bare-bones options to those seeking to hone their skills without breaking the bank. The industry has changed substantially since this time, offering more and more features to appeal to beginner riders to join the sport. The days of the power race are ending, with a new day of functional, feature-minded classes coming head to head in the market. Honda’s newest entry-level street bike packs a punch for its size. The 2022 Honda CBR300R is a solid option for the budget-minded individual seeking quality engineering. This classic design provides a variety of quirks and features unique to its competitors in this class.
Top Speed
2023 Honda Hornet Is The Next Big Thing In The Streetfighter Segment
Ever since the first announcement at last year’s EICMA, Honda has created a lot of hype for its new middleweight naked, the Hornet. Now, the cat is finally out of the bag, and we’re happy to report the 2023 Honda CB750 Hornet has all the ingredients to become the next big thing in the 600-750cc streetfighter segment.
Top Speed
Top 10 Harley-Davidson Commuter Bikes
What defines a good commuter bike? Is it the MPG? The riding stance? The speed? Indeed, readers did not expect the answer to these questions to include the words, Harley-Davidson. However, Harley-Davidson makes a solid, heritage-inspired motorcycle, but the bikes aren't seen as optimal for commuters. But, what if you wanted to experience that masculinity on a daily? What if you could ride to and from work on your badass hog? What bikes would work best for day-to-day usage and city traffic? Look no further; we have your options below.
Top Speed
A Desperate Call for Ram to Bring back the SRT-10 Before it's too Late
Pick-up trucks are still popular on the North American market and Chrysler’s sub-brand, RAM, continues to provide a variety of trims from its fifth-generation RAM truck. With that said, if you want a regular cab Dodge/RAM truck, you might be out of luck. The fourth-generation RAM 1500 brought back the single-cab after a few years of absence from the market, only to take it down for 2019. It appears the decision to not offer a regular-cab RAM truck is a final one since there are no indications of one coming out anytime soon. With this, the RAM brand missed an opportunity to give us a proper performance truck since the next RAM truck, which is expected to arrive by 2024, will be fully electric.
Top Speed
You'll Either Love or Hate this Rendering of the Ferrari Purosangue as a Pickup
Like it or not, the world is changing, and we need to embrace the change. Electric vehicles are replacing gasoline-powered cars, SUVs are replacing… well, pretty much everything. Be it a sedan, a coupe, or even a supercar, everything is now better sold as an SUV. Even companies we never imagined would take this path now have an SUV in their lineup. Lamborghini has the Urus, Aston Martin the BDX, and more recently Ferrari added the Purosangue. It looks like people are already going crazy over the new Purosangue, despite its huge $400,000 price tag. And not only that, but it made people’s imaginations run wild. We’ve already seen the SUV redesigned in different body styles, including a sedan, and now X-Tomi Design came upwith two new proposals for us: a pickup and a cabriolet.
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the Lamborghini Urus Hybrid PHEV
Lamborghini is currently working on a facelifted version for the Urus known as the Urus EVO. Latest spy shots reveal that the Italian company has another surprise prepared for the Urus fans: a plug-in hybrid version is also under development. It was caught testing at the same time with the Aventador's successor, a plug-in hybrid version of the Panamera, and the facelifted Cayenne - mostly because Lamborghini will share the plug-in hybrid technology with various Porsche models.
Top Speed
2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Review: A Stylish Sedan For The Everyday Family
The Hyundai Sonata debuted in the U.S. all the way back in 1988 for the 1989 model year. and has been around now for over 30 years. Now, well into its eighth generation, Hyundai has sold over 280,000 Sonata models since 2019. So, there's got to be a reason as to why this mid-size sedan is so popular.
Top Speed
This BMW i4 M50 Pays Tribute to BMW's First Electric Car, 1602 Elektro-Antrieb
In 1972, during the Olympic Games in Munich, Germany, BMW unveiled the 1602 Elektro-Antrieb - the company's first electric car based on the 1602 model. It came with a tiny 43-horsepower electric motor and could reach a top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph). Two units were built, and they were used to shuttle VIPs and as support cars in various long-distance events. So, 2022 marks the 50th anniversary not only for BMW's M division, but also for BMW’s first electric car. To mark the two events, BMW in cooperation with Kith founder and designer, Ronnie Fieg, developed the special edition BMW i4 M50. There will be only seven units available worldwide, and the first one will be heading to auction.
Top Speed
Lotus' Technology Arm valued at $4.5 Billion
The technology arm of sports car manufacturer Lotus just finished a round of fundraising that valued "Lotus Technology" at almost $4.5 billion. Lotus did not reveal how much money it raised during the fundraising, but according to Reuters, Lotus aimed last year to raise between $400 million and $500 million, which would have valued the company between $5 billion and $6 billion. Based on the fact that Lotus Technology has now been rated at $4.5 billion, it could have raised up to $400 million. According to the company, it wants to use the proceeds in its development of global distribution networks and production innovation.
Top Speed
Ferrari LaFerrari: The Best Hybrid Supercar Ever?
The Ferrari LaFerrari—or "The Ferrari" as it's commonly called—is a sight to behold. Its sleek lines and beautiful curves are enough to make any car enthusiast drool. This uber-powerful supercar is one of the fastest Ferrari cars ever. A true jewel of engineering, boasting incredible speed and handling. If you're lucky enough to get behind the wheel of a LaFerrari, you're in for the ride of a lifetime. But, what exactly makes this car so special?
Top Speed
Jay Leno Has Some Interesting Thoughts on the Rimac Nevera
Rimac Automobili unveiled its first model - the Concept One - back in 2013 at a time when electric cars were still in their infancy. Many have happened since then, for both the world of electric cars and Rimac, and 2021 saw the official launch of the Nevera - currently the most powerful electric car in the world. Unlike the Concept One that was built in only eight units, the Nevera will be limited to 150 units, but don't get your hopes too high as the model is priced at over $2 million, so only the wealthiest will get the chance to drive one. You can, however, hear all about it from people like Jay Leno who had the luck to review the supercar in the latest episode of Jay Leno's Garage.
Top Speed
Every Zero Electric Motorcycle Ranked by Price
If electric power is the future of personal transport, then surely it makes sense to take a long, hard look at those companies that have been playing in the field for the longest time. Zero Motorcycles has been in business since 2006 and the range now covers all motorcycling needs. Here’s our rundown of every Zero you can buy today.
Top Speed
The 2023 Lotus Emira Is, Basically, The New Toyota MR2
Like other car makers, Lotus has been spending the last couple of years reinventing itself. The Elise, Exige, and Evora have all been axed in favor of the Lotus Evija, which is not only the brand’s first EV but also one of the fastest electric vehicles introduced so far. The era of ultra-light and nimble Lotus sports cars may be coming to an end, but the Lotus Emira is here for one last hurrah for the internal combustion engine. With that said, Lotus and Toyota have been working hand in hand over the years, and while the latter is planning to resurrect its own mid-engine model – the MR2 – it is Lotus that beat the Japanese car maker to the introduction of a new, entry-level, mid-engine sports car.
Top Speed
The Audi R8's Successor has been Delayed for Something Bigger
Recently, we reported that the successor to the Audi R8 will be all-electric. According to insiders, the sport scar is going to come, but it will go by a different name because it is going to be sort of a halo car that has never been built before by the brand. The real question is when it's going to happen, and unfortunately, it's not anytime soon.
