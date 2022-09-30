ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Colossal Phone Outage Plague Hudson Valley Police, More

A phone outage across the Mid-Hudson Valley caused major issues for local businesses, animal hospitals, and even police departments. Here's how to remain in contact while service is being restored. Verizon Phone Outage in the Hudson Valley, NY. "The Town of Newburgh Police phone lines are currently inoperable", began a...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Orange County, NY Awaits New Joey’s Pizza Owners

As one door closes, another one opens. Each town has a local restaurant that they visit and enjoy spending time there. Supporting small businesses is essential in the Hudson Valley not only for the establishment's success but for the community as well. A popular, family-owned restaurant in Orange County, NY...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Ulster County Animal Hospital Offers Dogs a Sweet Goodbye with Sweet Treat

In one of the worst possible situations, one Hudson Valley animal hospital offers dogs one of the sweetest gestures I've ever seen. Let me start by saying that I hope that nobody reading this has to deal with this for a really long time! If and when the time comes for your dog to cross over the rainbow bridge, one employee at the Marbletown Animal Hospital posted on Facebook that they have started to offer dogs something most have never had before.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Factory Laying Off 1,000 Workers Before New Year

Over 1,000 jobs are being affected by the sale of a Hudson Valley manufacturing company. We've shared way too many stories about the elimination of manufacturing jobs in the Hudson Valley. In December, Silarx Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana. The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products employed 72 people.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

In Demand: Kingston Eatery Opening 2nd Location in New Paltz

I was pretty excited when I first found out about Moonburger just about a year ago. What is Moonburger? It’s one of the hottest burger eateries in Kingston, that’s what. And what makes Moonburger so special? Well, their burgers are not only delicious, but they’re also plant-based. That was great news for me because I gave up red meat a few years ago but every now and then I crave a delicious burger. Plus it’s totally local. It’s not a chain, so you know you’re buying locally.
KINGSTON, NY
Farmer BobCat

How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New York

Are you a farmer or entrepreneur looking to help grow the cannabis industry in New York? If so, you're in luck - NYKushKing.com is your one-stop source for knowledge, training, and supplies! Growing cannabis at home is a great way to help establish this new multi-billion dollar recreational industry. Over time our publications will discuss the basics of growing cannabis at home, from choosing the right strain to setting up your grow room & tending to your plants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dazzling ‘Lumagica’ Winter Light Display Headed to Hudson Valley

The artists behind some of Europe's most magical light displays are creating an illuminated walking tour right here in the Hudson Valley. Guaranteed to be one of the winter's hottest tickets, Lumagica is headed to the Hudson Valley. The designers of world-class light installations displayed throughout Europe will be transforming a local apple orchard into a winter wonderland starting next month.
STONE RIDGE, NY
