Los Angeles, CA

Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller

Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
LASD Seeking Additional Victims Of Christopher Griddine

SANTA MONICA—Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau are investigating the sexual assaults of two female students who were enrolled at Santa Monica College. Detectives identified the suspect as Christopher Griddine, 27, and determined he was a student at Santa Monica College. Authorities...
Lawyer claims LAPD officer was targeted for being a potential whistleblower

The attorney representing Los Angeles police officer Houston Tipping's mother claims that the 32-year-old was targeted by other officers for being a potential whistleblower. Even though a coroner's report ruled Tipping's death an accident, attorney Brad Gage says he was targeted because he was a whistleblower in an assault case involving other officers. Gage claims that the alleged assault happened 10 months before Tipping's death. "LAPD claims in Public Records Act requests there was no incident report at all," said Gage. According to the Los Angele County Coroner, Tipping died of a spinal cord injury after a grappling exercise. Additionally, the autopsy found broken ribs that appear to be a LUCAS device, which is an automatic CPR machine. "The problem with that is other medical reports show the LUCAS device was never used," Gage said. Gage said he has not been able to speak to any of the paramedics about the treatment that was given to Tipping."I have not done any depositions yet but we do have statements we've obtained from various sources," he said. Gage has raised other questions as to why a camera wasn't recording the day Tipping died. "LAPD claims there was no video taken this day," he said. "We don't believe that's accurate. 
Public Safety
Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District

LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
Woman stabbed by transient in Santa Ana

Police are searching for a transient that stabbed a woman in Santa Ana Monday.The stabbing was reported at about 5:20 a.m., and police blocked off McFadden and Main Street to search for the suspect.The woman was taken to a hospital, and she is expected to be OK.The suspect was described only as a man.
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death

A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section did not know what charges the duo might be facing, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
Assault with deadly weapon suspect barricades in La Puente

A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff.The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street, near Fickewith Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.It was not immediately made clear what type of building the man was barricaded in.The department's Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team is expected to make contact with the man to try to peacefully resolve the situation.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
