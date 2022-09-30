Read full article on original website
Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Officials seek other possible victims of man arrested in Santa Monica College assaults
Officials are asking anyone who may have been a victim of the recent serial rapist at Santa Monica College to contact authorities who are building a case against the recently arrested suspect. LA County Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Monica College Police Department made an arrest on last week following...
Canyon News
LASD Seeking Additional Victims Of Christopher Griddine
SANTA MONICA—Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau are investigating the sexual assaults of two female students who were enrolled at Santa Monica College. Detectives identified the suspect as Christopher Griddine, 27, and determined he was a student at Santa Monica College. Authorities...
Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Koreatown
Authorities today sought the public’s help to find the killer of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce, who was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles.
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase: 4 in custody after dangerous pursuit spanning multiple SoCal freeways
LOS ANGELES - Four burglary suspects in a BMW that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning through the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles County were detained on the 91 Freeway after surrendering to police. The chase ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed and stopped...
Unsolved Episode 307 - Laundromat Execution / Front Yard Assassin
There are more than 10,000 unsolved crimes in Southern California, most of which are homicides. This week, Steve Gregory looks into two of those cases with the hope that someone will come forward with new information that will help detectives solve them.
Armando Cruz pleads guilty to rape and murder of Patricia Alatorre, 13
Armando Cruz, of Inglewood has agreed to plead guilty to rape, murder and all other charges and enhancements filed against him in the death of of Bakersfield teen Patricia Alatorre in exchange for a sentence of life without parole.
foxla.com
'Murdered over a wig:' LA store owner killed trying to stop shoplifters; 2 teens arrested
LOS ANGELES - New details have been released in the stabbing of a Fashion District store owner in downtown Los Angeles – who possibly may have been murdered over a wig. Tommy Lee immigrated to the United States from South Korea and owned a wig shop in the Fashion District for about 20 years.
foxla.com
Walnut homeowner describes terrifying moments where police chase suspects burglarized their garage
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Three suspects and a getaway driver burglarized the garage of a home in Walnut Tuesday morning. Yes, they took sneakers from the garage, a backpack and a wallet from a car. The homeowner described the terrifying moments the suspects tried to break into the home.
Lawyer claims LAPD officer was targeted for being a potential whistleblower
The attorney representing Los Angeles police officer Houston Tipping's mother claims that the 32-year-old was targeted by other officers for being a potential whistleblower. Even though a coroner's report ruled Tipping's death an accident, attorney Brad Gage says he was targeted because he was a whistleblower in an assault case involving other officers. Gage claims that the alleged assault happened 10 months before Tipping's death. "LAPD claims in Public Records Act requests there was no incident report at all," said Gage. According to the Los Angele County Coroner, Tipping died of a spinal cord injury after a grappling exercise. Additionally, the autopsy found broken ribs that appear to be a LUCAS device, which is an automatic CPR machine. "The problem with that is other medical reports show the LUCAS device was never used," Gage said. Gage said he has not been able to speak to any of the paramedics about the treatment that was given to Tipping."I have not done any depositions yet but we do have statements we've obtained from various sources," he said. Gage has raised other questions as to why a camera wasn't recording the day Tipping died. "LAPD claims there was no video taken this day," he said. "We don't believe that's accurate.
Chase suspects slam BMW into semi at end of high-speed pursuit; 4 taken into custody in Long Beach
Several suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading authorities on a wild chase that ended in a crash in the middle of the 91 Freeway in the north Long Beach area.
LAPD looking for additional victims after suspected serial burglar arrested
The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a man suspected in at least a dozen crimes along Pico Boulevard, and now they are looking for additional victims who have not been contacted yet. On Sept. 2, police arrested 56-year-old Douglas Irvin Kaufman, a homeless man in the Los Angeles area. Kaufman is suspected in several […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District
LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
LAPD officer who died during training was targeted for investigating fellow officers, family attorney says
An attorney representing the family of a Los Angeles police officer who died during a training earlier this year alleges that the victim was targeted and killed because he was investigating fellow officers. “We have uncovered evidence that Houston Tipping may have been harmed and later died as the result of retaliation against as a […]
Woman stabbed by transient in Santa Ana
Police are searching for a transient that stabbed a woman in Santa Ana Monday.The stabbing was reported at about 5:20 a.m., and police blocked off McFadden and Main Street to search for the suspect.The woman was taken to a hospital, and she is expected to be OK.The suspect was described only as a man.
Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Koreatown was father of 3 children with another on the way: Family
A local rapper known as Half Ounce was fatally shot in Koreatown. He was a father of three children with another on the way, family members told Eyewitness News.
Monrovia Man Sentenced to Four Years for Visa Fraud Scheme
A San Gabriel Valley man was sentenced today to four years in federal prison for scheming to help wealthy Chinese nationals unlawfully gain admission into the United States by falsely making them eligible for student visas through a network of fraud.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section did not know what charges the duo might be facing, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday.
Assault with deadly weapon suspect barricades in La Puente
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff.The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street, near Fickewith Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.It was not immediately made clear what type of building the man was barricaded in.The department's Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team is expected to make contact with the man to try to peacefully resolve the situation.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
