Sports

The Independent

Japan summons Russian ambassador after its diplomat is ‘brutally interrogated’ in Moscow

Japan has demanded an apology from Russia after its diplomat was blindfolded and physically restrained during an interrogation and accused of being a spy, deepening a diplomatic row between the two countries.Tatsunori Motoki, who worked at the Japanese consulate general, was detained in Vladivostok in Russia’s far east on allegations that he obtained classified information about Russia, the foreign ministry in Moscow said.On Monday, Russia‘s foreign ministry notified Japan‘s embassy in Moscow that the official had been declared “persona non grata”, or an undesirable person, on grounds that he conducted illegal espionage activity, and ordered him to leave the country...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin Ally Dies 'of Stroke' in Russia's Far East

Vladimir Sungorkin, editor-in-chief of pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, has died at the age of 68. Sungorkin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had a stroke while on a business trip to the Khabarovsk territory in Russia's far east, a columnist for the newspaper told the state-run Interfax news agency. "Vladimir...
EUROPE
The Independent

Kremlin says Russians back Vladimir Putin but warns of a ‘very thin line’ on criticism

The Russian people back President Putin, the Kremlin insisted on Tuesday, despite murmurings of discontent and criticism following Ukraine’s successful military counteroffensive in the past week.But officials warned there was a “very, very, thin line” that would be tolerated by Moscow when it comes to criticism of the Russian leader.“Russians support the president, and this is confirmed by the mood of the people... The people are consolidated around the decisions of the head of state,” said Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.“As for other points of view, critical points of view, as long as they remain within the law, this is...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsweek

Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'

Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
PROTESTS
The Hill

Putin ally calls Russian retreat in Ukraine ‘astounding’

The leader of Chechnya is criticizing the Russian army as it loses occupied territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive. “It’s a very interesting situation. It’s astounding, I would say,” Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday in an audio message on the platform Telegram, according to translations from The Guardian. An...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Scenes from Russia after Putin orders 300,000 more troops to fight in Ukraine

LONDON — Lines at neighboring borders and protests are just some of the scenes in Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s call for partial military mobilization. Last week, Putin ordered up to 300,000 Russians to serve in the invasion of Ukraine that began in February. Since then, thousands of citizens have fled the country to bordering nations, including Georgia and Mongolia.
PROTESTS
msn.com

Putin is personally giving orders to his generals on the battlefield as dysfunction grows, according to US intel

Putin is personally giving orders from Moscow to battlefield leaders in Ukraine, a new report says. Citing US intel, CNN reported that Putin's decision-making has caused confusion among officers. Russian forces have faced numerous setbacks throughout the war, especially lately amid Ukrainian advances. Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally giving...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

If Putin Nukes Ukraine, Russia Could Win the War

If Ukraine and the West continue to escalate, Putin will respond by doing what he has repeatedly warned he would do: employ nuclear weapons. Having failed in his initial effort to achieve a coup de main against Ukraine and his subsequent campaign to occupy territory in the east and south of that country, Russian president Vladimir Putin has figured out a way of winning by appearing to lose. His recent moves, announcing a partial mobilization and undertaking referenda in the occupied territories on their joining Russia, are precursors to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Putin's Minister Says 'Special Military Operation Was Inevitable,' Accuses Ukraine Of 'Trampling' Rights Of Russian Citizens

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday defended Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine at the U.N. Security Council meeting in New York. What Happened: Lavrov, in his speech, accused Ukraine of threatening Russia's security and "brazenly trampling" the rights of Russians, adding that it all "simply confirms the decision to conduct the special military operation was inevitable," Reuters reported.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Will the Russian People Defeat Putin’s War Machine?

So far, Putin appears resolved to take a different approach from Johnson toward the crisis in domestic political credibility. At the end of January 1968, when CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite heard the news of North Vietnamese forces launching a surprise large-scale offensive during the Tet New Year Festival, he exclaimed. “What the hell is going on? I thought we were winning the war.” A month later, Cronkite repudiated the Johnson administration’s narrative that the United States was winning the war in Vietnam. Cronkite announced that the situation had become a stalemate and that a negotiated settlement was the only “rational way” for the United States to disengage from Vietnam.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin Ally Promises Refuge to Russians Fleeing 'Hopeless Situation'

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is welcoming Russians fleeing conscription. Russians have fled their homeland in droves following Putin's September 21 approval for partial mobilization, exiting to countries such as Kazakhstan and Georgia. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported Tuesday that approximately 98,000 Russians have already fled to Kazakhstan in less than a week.
POLITICS

