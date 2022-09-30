Read full article on original website
US-EAGLE
4d ago
Defunding is a misnomer ! It's a systemic process by blacks, liberals, socialistsdemocrats to throw roadblocks in the way of law and order. President Trump is right when he said the democrats are weak on crime.
Aleta Adams
4d ago
defund the only protection we have? Crazy 🤪, try building more jail for or corrupt politicians and judges.try spending more more to fund the school systems to hire more and better teacher who care and have more trade programs as well as apprenticeship. Fund parenting classes.
Brad Kort
4d ago
We're moving our small business from Illinois is Florida next year. Huge tax savings, more freedom, safety and a better lifestyle.
Hundreds of Trees Lie Unplanted in Chicago Lots, With Critics Worried They'll Die in First Frost
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised a year ago that the city would use $46 million in pandemic relief funds to plant 75,000 trees across the city, but concerns are growing that thousands of trees remain in abandoned lots, and may die as the city expects a cold snap this weekend.
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
Lightfoot challenger says thousands of unplanted trees are wasting away
Ald. Ray Lopez of the 15th Ward is seizing on the mayor’s promise to plant 75,000 trees to improve the city’s urban canopy. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot delivers 2023 Chicago budget address
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed a $16.4 billion City Hall budget Monday. Among the items missing: a property tax increase of more than $40 million that, until a few days ago, the mayor said was necessary. Dropping the tax increase won praise from the Budget Watchdog Civic Federation of...
Eater
Lakeview Nightclub Berlin Temporarily Closes Day After Customer Dies
Berlin Nightclub, the 39-year-old dance and drag club in Lakeview, temporarily closed on Sunday following the death of a woman who was found unresponsive at the venue the previous morning, owners announced on Twitter. Police are investigating the death of the woman, 27, who was discovered before 5 a.m. on...
earnthenecklace.com
Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?
Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
aclu-il.org
Citizen-Activists Reject “Empty Threats” of Lawsuits from Awake Illinois
Two suburban residents today forcefully rejected threats of lawsuits from the group Awake Illinois if they continue to express their opposition to the organization and its agenda. Maggie Romanovich of Wheaton and Kylie Spahn of Downers Grove received letters from leaders of Awake Illinois in early September suggesting that Awake would file a defamation lawsuit against them if they did not “cease and desist” from such criticism and remove existing online posts.
Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act up for vote in Joliet
This week, the Joliet City Council will vote on a resolution, encouraging legislators to make adjustments to the SAFE-T Act.
Chicago teacher says fraudsters made $1,600 in unauthorized charges -- and bank is denying her help
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local teacher says she noticed mysterious unauthorized charges on her bank account – from all over the world. There was also a puzzling change of address. But the victim, Andrea Turner, claimed every attempt to dispute the activity was met with denial after denial. So she turned to CBS 2's Charlie De Mar for answers. There were charges on Turner's account from places ranging from the content of Australia to the beaches of sunny California. There was even a withdrawal of $1,000 from an ATM in New Jersey. Turner does not live in New Jersey - a...
Budget watchdog: Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion spending plan is financially sound, 'good news'
Laurence Msall, president of the fiscally minded Civic Federation, said the finances underlying Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion spending plan look sound at first blush. Msall touted no property tax increase and no real general tax increases.
Health system that owns two Chicago-area hospitals files for bankruptcy
A health system that owns hospitals in Uptown and Oak Park has filed for bankruptcy. California-based Pipeline Health has seven hospitals in three states including Weiss Memorial Hospital in Uptown and West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.
Nini’s Deli, Which Has Faced Backlash Over Owner’s Homophobic And Racist Preaching, Has Closed Again In West Town
WEST TOWN — A West Town deli and restaurant that has faced protests and widespread condemnation for its owner’s hateful preaching and social media posts has closed for the second time. Nini’s Deli, 543 N. Noble St., closed in late September, according to a social media post. On...
NBC Chicago
Chicago Suburb, Neighborhood Land on List of 50 Best Places to Live in US
You may not know it -- but if you reside in a certain western suburb or a certain northern Chicago neighborhood, you're living in one of the top places to put down roots, a new list says. According to a recently released report from Money.com, 50 places in the country...
University of Chicago student organization hosts 'BIPOC-only' discussion about race on campus
A University of Chicago student organization is hosting a "BIPOC-only" discussion on race as part of the group's "dis-orientation" that is hosted in the fall semester.
Protesters stage 'tent city' inside Chicago City Hall, demanding more resources for the homeless
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was delivering her budget address, protesters gathered inside City Hall demanding more money to fight homelessness.Activists staged a "tent city" in the lobby of City Hall. The group said Mayor Lightfoot's plan to use federal dollars to address homelessness won't work in the long run."The solution is housing people. The solution is creating more homes. The solution is helping to prevent more homelessness and dedicating even more funds to do so," said 49th Ward Alderman Maria Hadden.The group is calling on the city to raise the real estate transfer tax on high-end property sales, using that money to invest in affordable housing and services for the homeless.
wgnradio.com
The pros and cons of selling your house as is
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/17/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the decision to sell your home as is or do repairs before selling. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
Woman accused of shoving 3-year-old nephew off Chicago's Navy Pier charged with murder
Charges have been upgraded to murder against a woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Chicago's Navy Pier. The toddler died days later.
Florida disabled mother rescued from flooded home by former North Chicago police officer during Hurricane Ian
A former North Chicago police officer rescued his disabled mother from her flooded Florida home after she decided not to evacuate the Naples area ahead of Hurricane Ian.
New $36M in CPD budget will go to consent decree hiring: Brown
The push to hire more civilians would allow the department to reassign some officers to the street.
