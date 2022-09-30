Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC guest blames DeSantis' COVID attitude on ‘wearing masks’ for Lee County's late evacuation order
Journalist Michael Grunwald implied that Lee County’s hesitation to order an evacuation came from Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., attitude towards COVID masks and vaccines.
Tucker Carlson: Experts are demanding you accept responsibility for these natural disasters
Guests: Candace Owens, James Harden, Bob Unanue
Biden-DeSantis Florida meeting previews possible 2024 contest
President Biden will meet with Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss the response to Hurricane Ian — a meeting that could foreshadow the 2024 White House contest.
Ron DeSantis on the media politicizing Hurricane Ian: Floridians are 'really sick of the nonsense'
Sean Hannity spoke with Ron DeSantis about recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian and VP Harris's comments suggesting hurricane relief should take 'equity' into account.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DeSantis points out media ‘were in Tampa’ when questioned by CNN on Lee County's late evacuation order
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., pushed back against a CNN reporter who questioned him on Lee County’s decision to not have mandatory evacuation until Tuesday.
Four suspects busted for allegedly looting in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Four Floridians were busted for allegedly looting in Lee County, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Their arrests come after officials warned about a "zero-tolerance" policy.
Florida disabled mother rescued from flooded home by former North Chicago police officer during Hurricane Ian
A former North Chicago police officer rescued his disabled mother from her flooded Florida home after she decided not to evacuate the Naples area ahead of Hurricane Ian.
VP Kamala Harris dodges question asking about dispersing Hurricane Ian relief based on 'equity'
Vice President Kamala Harris didn't answer a question asking her to clarify comments she made on Friday when she said that "equity" will be taken into account for hurricane relief.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas voters say inflation, border among top concerns: ‘We never had these issues’ with Trump
EL PASO, Texas – Inflation and border security are front and center for many voters Fox News spoke with in El Paso ahead of November's midterm elections. "Inflation, economics," Jason said. "I want to make sure that I can afford to live." Tony said he was paying less than...
California law school sued by namesake’s descendants over name change
Alumni and descendants of the University of California Hastings College of the Law's namesake are suing California for changing the school's name.
Experts react to Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs conceding defeat on petition to repeal school choice program
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Friday conceded that the petition to repeal the Arizona Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) expansion did not qualify for the 2024 ballot.
Georgia gubernatorial showdown: Kemp hauls in roughly $30 million the past three months
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp brought in approximately $30 million in fundraising over the summer, as he runs for a second four-year term steering Georgia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newt Gingrich: Warnock is running the most vicious and dishonest campaign in Georgia
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich reacts as far-left crime policy is at the center of Democrat senate candidates' records on 'Hannity.'
Arrested looters in Lee County were in US illegally, says sheriff: 'Not tolerating it'
The sheriff of Lee County, Florida, warned that not all looters be lucky enough to get away with their lives after four individuals were arrested, three of whom were in the U.S. illegally.
McEnany, 'Outnumbered' sound off on new videos showing crime crisis: This will be why Democrats lose
'Outnumbered' co-host Kayleigh McEnany weighed in on the surge in violent crime taking New York City by storm, arguing voters will hold Democrats accountable.
GOP House candidate Monica De La Cruz says Democrats, media don't understand Hispanic community in South Texas
Texas House candidate Monica De La Cruz says Hispanics in South Texas are embracing GOP politics because they want a secure border, love God and their love families.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Debbie Collier murder: Who is trucker mentioned in 911 call?
Slain Georgia office manager Debbie Collier was involved in a "minor" accident on April 30 involving a driver with a suspended license, police records show.
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Latino voters told MSNBC they'd vote Republican in November because they identify more with the GOP's values of God, country, family and hard work.
Cold weather forecast from Plains to Gulf Coast
Cooler temperatures are forecast from the Plains to the Gulf Coast over the next few days and lake effect snow will fall for parts of Wisconsin and Michigan.
Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge
"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
Fox News
830K+
Followers
6K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0