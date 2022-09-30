Read full article on original website
John Whitefoot
4d ago
The governor also told the former president when he offered to send in federal marshals " We don't need your help, but we will take covid money."
nbc15.com
Brooks kicked out of Waukesha County courtroom for second day
McFarland School District equity coordinator resigns after use of racial slur. A McFarland School District staff member resigned Monday following an incident where she used a racial slur when addressing a concern from a student. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people with Wisconsin ties described the destruction in the...
voiceofalexandria.com
As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access
RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
newsfromthestates.com
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
Woman accused of shoving 3-year-old nephew off Chicago's Navy Pier charged with murder
Charges have been upgraded to murder against a woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Chicago's Navy Pier. The toddler died days later.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine convicted murderer arrested again, gun charge
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man convicted of murder in Illinois was arrested again on a gun charge, appearing in Racine County court Tuesday, Oct. 4 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Marvelo Wilson, 22, faces one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of...
Waukesha parade murder trial: Judge orders erratic defendant Darrell Brooks removed from the courtroom again
Darrell Brooks, who is representing himself, was kicked out of the courtroom again Tuesday for disruptive behavior at his murder trial for plowing his SUV into a Christmas parade.
These are the three most dangerous intersections in Milwaukee
Three intersections in the city are considered the most dangerous by Milwaukee Police. A grassroots organization that has partnered with the state is now trying to change that.
milwaukeemag.com
Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood
A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Remember failure of Democrats in Kenosha — Tom Stalowski
Wherever you live in Wisconsin, please remember Kenosha when you vote. gov. Tony Evers and Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes used their anti-police political rhetoric to allow the tragedy to escalate and the city of Kenosha to burn. People died, property was damaged and livelihoods were lost forever. Help was offered...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
State law now requires schools to teach about the Holocaust. Here’s how it’s affecting Racine teachers and students
In classes at Park High School, Cohen assigns students literature related to the Holocaust, and she can tell a book hits home when they silently engage with the text. “They’re really processing everything, they really connect to what’s happening in the story,” said Cohen, Park English department chair. “They care about what’s happening to those individuals.”
Florida disabled mother rescued from flooded home by former North Chicago police officer during Hurricane Ian
A former North Chicago police officer rescued his disabled mother from her flooded Florida home after she decided not to evacuate the Naples area ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Darrell Brooks removed from court after multiple interruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, began Monday, Oct. 3 with jury selection. Brooks managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks (at least 11 recesses) before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Overwhelming State Mandates: Milwaukee County will face future budget issues without sales tax increase
On the day he proposed his $1.37 billion budget, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley once again called for the state to allow the county to raise its sales tax. It was a move Crowley said could decrease property taxes and maintain critical services for Milwaukee County residents. Currently, more than...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha man charged with hit-and-run, criminal damage to property
A Kenosha man is facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing two crashes over the weekend. Richard Williams, 50, was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with two counts of felony hit-and-run involving injury and misdemeanor criminal damage to property. Williams made his initial appearance at Intake Court Monday afternoon...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin mom drove high with 6-year-old, prosecutors say
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Melissa Bunger, 42, of New Berlin, is accused of using marijuana before driving with her 6-year-old son in the car, crashing into a parked car near 124th and Oklahoma. Bunger faces one count of neglecting a child, consequence is bodily harm and one count of operating...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash
KENOSHA, Wis. - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it's believed the man was on his way to...
wgtd.org
KFD Now Picking Up Patients at Kenosha Hospital Instead of Dropping Them Off
(WGTD)---In a reversal of roles, Kenosha Fire Department rescue squads are now responding to Froedtert’s downtown Kenosha hospital. Instead of dropping them off at the E-R, paramedics are transporting patients with conditions that are deemed too serious to be treated at the hospital’s new urgent care facility. In...
Family finds White supremacy flyers in Greendale
A Greendale family discovered a plastic bag with a white supremacist message on their driveway Sunday morning. When they noticed more pamphlets were all along the block, they took action.
kenosha.com
Scoops falls short: World-record attempt still a success for Kenosha ice cream shop
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
