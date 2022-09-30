ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Marietta Food Guy: Trying oysters with Mac's Raw Bar & Market

By Matt DeBusschere , Matt DeBusschere, Special
 4 days ago
Executive chef and co-owner of Mac’s Raw Bar & Market Michael Fuller walked MDJ food columnist Matt DeBusschere through a selection of their in-season oysters. Matt DeBusschere

Real talk: I used to think oysters were gross. My first experience eating an oyster was in my early 20s while living in a carriage house on the estate of a beautiful hundred-year-old Tudor-style mansion in Atlanta—an elegant backdrop for a not-so-elegant first encounter with the mollusk.

The owner of this home was an eccentric retiree who spent most of his time roaming the globe. After returning from one of his foreign adventures, I noticed a suspicious Igloo cooler sitting outside his front door in the hot summer sun (where it remained untouched for a few days).

One morning he beckoned me over and revealed a heaping pile of colossal oysters he had gathered during an ocean dive. He proceeded to pull out an old, rusty wrench and started hacking them open one by one, eventually asking me if I wanted one. I had absolutely no idea what to expect, but I wanted to play it cool and obliged. He then handed me a warm, fist-sized oyster and waited for me to slurp it down. Everything about it was disgusting, like I imagine a dinosaur’s booger might be; but I (barely) kept it down and lived to tell the tale.

That was about 10 years ago, and I’ve learned a little bit about oysters since then. I occasionally eat them straight up — but more often with some sauce on a cracker, and never again from a sun-soaked Igloo cooler. Last week, I had the privilege to sit down with the team at Mac’s Raw Bar & Market in Marietta and glean some actual knowledge about these unique sea gems.

According to their executive chef and co-owner Michael Fuller, Mac’s Raw Bar (which opened earlier this year) is “a lighter expression of Mac’s Chophouse,” its neighboring sister restaurant. The vibe is light and coastal with white walls and blue and gold accents — the perfect place for a sophisticated Friday afternoon to head into the weekend.

Chef Fuller walked me through a selection of their in-season oysters. I did my best to respect the product and experience the fullness of its natural flavor, eating them raw without garnish until he excused himself for a meeting; I then busted out the accouterments and crackers.

My favorite oyster was the Japanese “Kumamoto.” It’s a smaller, delicate oyster with a flavor profile consisting of melon in addition to its salinity (a fancy term referring to the salt from the ocean). Eating this particular oyster was oddly humbling; realizing that I was essentially ingesting ocean water from Japan. It made me feel small in the most beautiful way.

The oysters at Mac’s Raw Bar are masterfully paired with wine and sake selected by beverage director Justin Jones. Jones is a level 2 sommelier, and while his extensive knowledge could easily render a somewhat “snobby” menu, he maintains a spirit of playfulness and accessibility by offering fun, themed and affordable flights of wine named after yacht rock bands like The Doobie Brothers or Chicago, playing effortlessly into the cohesive coastal branding.

Fuller and Jones’ passion for education and hospitality continues with their new tasting concept called “Bubbles and Pearls.” This experience will be available to any diner upon request. For $25, guests will be led through a pairing of eight oysters and three sparkling wines, perfect for parties looking to have a quality experience that comes with a side of education.

Mac’s Raw Bar has only been open for a few months, but it’s already one of my favorite haunts. I’m encouraged by the momentum they offer to the food scene as they continue to educate and elevate Marietta.

IN THIS ARTICLE
