Cobb County, GA

Suspect indicted for murder in slaying of Cobb deputies

By Chart Riggall, criggall
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago
Christopher Golden has been charged with the August murder of two Cobb County sheriff's deputies at a west Cobb subdivision. Chart Riggall

Christopher Golden was indicted for murder Friday in the September slaying of two Cobb County sheriff's deputies at a west Cobb subdivision.

Golden, 30, was charged with two counts each of felony murder and malice murder in the deaths of deputies Jonathan Koleski, 42, and Marshall Ervin Jr., 38.

Koleski and Ervin were killed while attempting to serve a warrant at a home in the Hampton Glen subdivision for Christopher Cook, 32. Cook was wanted for failure to appear related to a theft by deception case.

While the deputies were attempting to arrest Cook in the driveway of the home, "they were confronted by an individual (Golden, allegedly) inside the home with a weapon," according to Cobb Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer. There followed an "exchange of gunfire" between the suspect and the deputies, killing them both.

The indictment accuses Golden of shooting the deputies with a "Colt rifle."

Police said Golden was apprehended after a brief standoff at the home. Cook, meanwhile, remains charged with the original theft allegations and has not been indicted on any new charges since the shooting.

The killing of Koleski and Ervin prompted an outpouring of support from across Georgia, with thousands attending memorial services in the week after their deaths.

Comments / 2

