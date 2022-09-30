ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Film Festival Marks 60th Anniversary

By Andrew Barker
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jih95_0iGpmsIM00

In September 1963, the first ever New York Film Festival was held in Manhattan’s Lincoln Center, and it counted as something of an experiment, an early test case as to whether the sort of serious, artistically inclined fests that were quickly becoming established in Europe could find real purchase stateside. The inaugural lineup included Luis Buñuel’s “Exterminating Angel,” Roman Polanski’s debut, “Knife in the Water,” and Yasujirō Ozu’s swan song “An Autumn Afternoon.” According to a Film Comment report at the time, the inaugural fest sold more than 20,000 tickets before a single film had unspooled. Not bad for a first time out.

As the New York Film Festival approaches its 60th annual iteration, taking place from Sept. 30-Oct. 16, plenty has changed, but core elements of the institution remain in place six decades later.

The festival still calls Lincoln Center its home base, although it has recently expanded into pop-up screenings in the remaining four boroughs of the city. It still primarily consists of a carefully curated selection of highlights from the year’s past festivals making their New York debuts, though it’s also studded with several world premieres — Maria Schrader’s “She Said” (starring Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan as the New York Times reporters who brought down Harvey Weinstein) and Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till” (featuring Danielle Deadwyler as the mother of Emmett Till) will both take their maiden voyages in front of audiences.

Fest artistic director Dennis Lim says he often looks back at the NYFF’s programming from years and decades past, to take note of both “what we showed, and also what we missed, to be honest,” and to remind himself of the festival’s philosophical underpinnings.

“With a festival like this — even more than most festivals, because we’re drawing on the whole year in cinema — I think of every year’s program as a statement, an argument,” Lim says. “It’s a summary of the state of the art. We are really asking ourselves every year, if our job is to make a case for cinema as an enduring, important, exciting art form, which films do we select? Which films do we present as evidence? And I think that question has been at the heart of this festival’s programming process from the beginning.”

Eugene Hernandez, the NYFF festival director recently tapped to lead the Sundance Film Festival, echoes several of Lim’s sentiments.

“New York is the capital of film culture in our country, and one of the great film culture communities in the world,” Hernandez says. “And what connects back to the history of the festival is that that richness in the city even predates our festival. One of our festival founders, Amos Vogel, started [film society] Cinema 16 in the ’40s. So having this specific film audience as part of New York’s broader arts culture has been a factor for decades, since the ’40s. There’s always been this strong bond here between artists and audiences; it both predates our festival and was actually part of the founding of the festival.”

After the 58th NYFF was forced into virtual screenings and drive-in engagements thanks to the pandemic — and the 59th was forced to tread lightly given unpredictable developments in 2021 — this year’s edition could be thought of as the fest’s first full return to “normal,” though elements from those past two editions have remained. Most notably, NYFF will hold satellite screenings all over the city, broadening the fest’s reach beyond the Lincoln Center confines.

That move brings with it a number of benefits, chief among them strengthening NYFF’s identity as what Lim calls “a local festival.” Noting that all of the festival’s gala screenings are either by New York filmmakers or else take place in the city, Lim stresses the importance of retaining the same serious, adventurous-minded spirit that powered the festival’s early days.

“There’s a large press and industry presence in New York, and obviously we consider that an important part of the audience — it’s not like we’re an audience-only festival,” he says. “We have a robust P&I presence precisely because we’re in New York. But the local aspect is important. I think these are the audiences that are not just the most knowledgeable and passionate about movies, but also the most open to discover new experiences. And we program with that audience in mind.”

The festival’s main slate contains no shortage of wave-making films from earlier 2022 fests, including Cannes’ Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness” (Ruben Östlund) and Grand Prix winner “Stars at Noon” (Claire Denis); Berlin Golden Bear winner “Alcarràs” (Carla Simón); and Sundance grand jury prizewinner “All That Breathes,” from Shaunak Sen. As usual, the program is also heavy on filmmakers who are NYFF veterans, with Todd Field (“Tár”), Pietro Marcello (“Scarlet”), Mia Hansen-Løve (“One Fine Morning”), Cristian Mungiu (“R.M.N.”), Joanna Hogg (“The Eternal Daughter”) and Jafar Panahi (“No Bears”) among those making a return.

“It would be disingenuous to say we don’t have favorites,” Lim says with a laugh. “I think we do, and I think the programmers and audiences do as well. But I’m especially excited this year by the numbers of newcomers to the festival. Whether it’s first-time filmmakers or people showing here for the first time, I think there’s a higher percentage than most years.”

Among those, Hernandez points to the likes of Davy Chou (“Return to Seoul”), Alice Diop (“Saint Omer”), Charlotte Wells (“Aftersun”) and Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka (“Stonewalling”) as newcomers of particular note. “There are quite a lot of filmmakers who might be new to New York audiences, who are one, two or three films into their career, and we’re really excited to be able to give them this sort of platform with their films,” he says.

Thinking back to the festival’s early days in the 1960s, it’s hard to imagine its founders would have predicted how propitious its timing would prove to be. NYFF’s position as an early fall festival, falling right after the Toronto-Telluride-Venice trifecta, means it’s long been looked to as a strategic Oscar momentum-maker, and this year sees no shortage of films pegged as Oscar hopefuls, from opening-night film “White Noise” (Noah Baumbach) to closer “Armageddon Time” (James Gray). Rarely, however, does the festival seem over-eager to position itself as merely an awards season campaign stop, and its heavy emphasis on international and independent film — as well as the more experimental fare in its Current section — helps keep the festival’s artistic bona fides intact.

So too does its awareness of history. Appropriately for a festival that can boast of its early support for then-nascent filmmakers such as Jean-Luc Godard, John Cassavetes, Martin Scorsese, Hou HsiaoHsien and Krzysztof Kieślowski throughout its history, NYFF takes its revival screenings more seriously than most. The 2022 festival includes rarely screened films such as Glauber Rocha’s “Black God, White Devil,” Jean Eustache’s “The Mother and the Whore” and Cauleen Smith’s “Drylongso,” all presented in new restorations.

“I think it’s important for all festivals to not just be encapsulating the moment, but also looking back at the history of cinema,” Hernandez says. “And this is a section we’ve given a lot of thought to in the last few years: to not just celebrate and repeat the canon, but to challenge it and expand it.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Shawn Mendes’ ‘Stage Fright and Anxieties’ Made Him the Perfect Fit for ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,’ Says Producer

Almost 60 years after famous children’s author Bernard Waber published “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the story is finally getting a live-action adaptation. The 1965 picture book, a sequel to “The House on East 88th Street,” follows a saltwater crocodile navigating the streets of New York City. At the worldwide red carpet premiere on Sunday, the cast and crew discussed the process of threshing out a grander narrative based on the ten books in the “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” series. “It’s like a 17-page book, so the room for growth and expansion is tenfold,” producer Kevin Vafi told Variety at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Robert Glasper Talks Blue Note Residency, What ‘La La Land’ Got Right About Jazz and Meeting Taylor Hawkins

Robert Glasper is all over the place. But not in a disorganized and chaotic way. Glasper is quite the opposite. Fresh off the release of “Black Radio III” and a summer tour that took him across Europe and North America, the Grammy-winning multi-hyphenate is scoring two shows — Starz’s “Run the World” and Peacock’s “The Best Man” reboot — and preparing for his monthlong takeover of New York City’s Blue Note jazz club.  From Oct. 4-Nov. 5, Glasper will play 48 shows across 24 nights, starting with a Herbie Hancock tribute series and ending with a couple sets with Yasiin Bey. In...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Kevin Spacey Heads to Court on Thursday, in First of Four #MeToo Trials This Month

Kevin Spacey and Anthony Rapp are set to square off in a federal courtroom on Thursday, in the first of four #MeToo trials to get underway this month in New York and Los Angeles. The other three trials involve producer Harvey Weinstein, director Paul Haggis and actor Danny Masterson. The four cases — two civil, two criminal — each involve at least one sexual assault allegation against a once-powerful celebrity whose career was badly damaged, if not destroyed, in the court of public opinion. Coming five years after the #MeToo movement began, the trials will involve similar themes — power imbalances in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Drake to Play Harlem’s Apollo Theater for Special SiriusXM Concert

Drake, arguably the biggest rapper in the world, will play a special concert at the legenday Apollo Theater in New York’s Harlem neighborhood that will be broadcast on SiriusXM, he and the network announced on Tuesday. The performance at the 1,500-capacity venue is a rare club date for the artist. Details on the show were slim — “Drake will perform at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York. The exclusive SiriusXM concert marks the first time that Drake will perform at the iconic theater,” the announcement reads — but the concert will be the latest in a long series of special,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Variety

The Mars Volta Reunite, Finding Rich New Textures in Their Frenetic Prog Rock: Concert Review

“Don’t you pretend that I’m not alive” were the first words whispered by the Mars Volta vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s during the group’s reunion stop in New York City on Sept. 29. The tour, in support of a new self-titled record that marks the end of a decade-long hiatus for the Texas rockers, is a reminder not only that the group itself is back but keenly aware of their legacy as a taut, adventurous live act ready to blend genres at a breakneck pace. Their first four records, especially their beloved 2003 studio debut “De-Loused in the Comatorium,” have been a gateway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Variety

84K+
Followers
61K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy