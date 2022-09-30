Police: Harwinton man crashed car, seriously injured person changing tire on Route 8 in Watertown

Police say Harwinton man crashed into a car parked on the shoulder off Route 8 and seriously injured a person who was changing a tire in Watertown.

Police say Jason Torsiello was driving north on Route 8 when he hit two vehicles parked on the side of the highway.

Officers say the cars that were hit by Torsiello's car struck four people who were there trying to change a flat tire.

One of the victims suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Torsiello was held on $750,000 bond and charged with assault with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and failure to maintain a proper lane.