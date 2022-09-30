More West Nile mosquitoes found in Wichita Falls

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed this week that another pool of mosquitoes from Wichita Falls has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The latest pool is from the northeast part of the city. The other confirmed-positive pool was in east Wichita Falls on Sept. 20.The mosquitoes were collected from traps placed as part of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District’s routine mosquito surveillance program.The health district has not received any reports of a positive human cases of West Nile Virus this season. The district urges residents to dump or drain standing water, use insect repellant that contains DEET and dress in long sleeves and long pants when outside. Dusk and dawn are the most active time for mosquitoes.