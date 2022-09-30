Trevor Noah: Is he OK? Why is he leaving ‘The Daily Show’?

Trevor Noah appears at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” announced Thursday that he is leaving the show. | Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

Standup comedian Trevor Noah announced some heartbreaking news on Thursday.

In a video statement released on Twitter , Noah said that his run as host on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” is over after seven years.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” Noah in the video. “I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up.”

The Paramount Global Cable Network issued a statement after Noah’s video went up on Twitter: “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years,” it said, per Collider .

“With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of ‘The Daily Show’ as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them,” the statement said.

Why is Trevor Noah leaving ‘The Daily Show’?

In the video statement , Noah hinted at the real reason why he is departing from the show.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring,” he said. “I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows.”

The South African native expressed his gratitude toward his team and the network, “who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world,” he said, per CNN .

When is Trevor Noah leaving ‘The Daily Show’?

Noah said he loved his job, with all its challenges, and making people laugh. For now, it’s unknown when his final show will air.

“Don’t worry, I’m not disappearing,” Noah said. “If I owe you money, I’ll still pay you.”