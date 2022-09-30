Read full article on original website
As part of one of the most popular girl groups of all time, Mel C (aka Melanie Chisholm) — you probably know her as Sporty Spice — quickly became a recognizable name to the legions of Spice Girls fans around the globe in the late '90s. But today, Chisholm is getting candid about some of the personal struggles she dealt with during the group's stratospheric rise to fame. She experienced mental health issues and eating disorders while she and her bandmates topped the charts and traveled the world, according to a new interview with the Daily Mail.
Christina Ricci was a household name before she hit puberty. The actor, who made her film debut when she was just nine years old, has starred in classic movies, such as Casper, Now and Then, and The Addams Family. Her career has endured the test of time, with Ricci, 41, still working on high-profile projects, including the popular series Yellowjackets. Enviable as her career may be, Ricci recently opened up about how working on film sets as a child affected her in some unhealthy ways.
Jennifer Lawrence opened up about having multiple miscarriages before giving birth to her first child, a boy named Cy, in her cover interview for the October issue of Vogue. Lawrence welcomed her first child in February 2022 with husband Cooke Maroney, an art gallerist. Prior to that, she got pregnant in her early 20s and planned on getting an abortion, reports Vogue. However, something happened before she could. "I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal," she revealed to the magazine.
For her role in The Woman King, a film set in the 1800s about an all-female unit of warriors called the Agojie, Viola Davis quite literally got into fighting shape. Of course, she didn't do it alone. She had help from trainer Gabriela Mclain, who used her background in martial arts and nutrition to prepare Davis and many of her co-stars for their physically demanding parts in the film, which debuts in theaters on September 16, 2022.
